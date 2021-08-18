Oprah's Favorite Pants Are Available at Spanx

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is over, as is Spanx's Nordstrom Sale price matching sale, which ended August 8. But that doesn't mean you can't still score the pants the one and only Oprah Winfrey featured as one of her favorite things.

If you're headed back to the office or back to school soon, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her list of Favorite Things in 2019. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," she explained. These smoothing pants with a pull-on design are currently marked down for 34% off.

The shapewear brand also make the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. Be sure to shop wardrobe staples for cooler weather later in the year and must-have work and activewear to wear now.

Shop the Oprah-approved pants along with ET Style's top picks from Spanx below.

Jean-ish Ankle Leggings Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings No one can deny the comfort of jeggings. Spanx offers stylish pairs that look like jeans, but feel like leggings. Our top pick is the chic houndstooth print. $69 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

