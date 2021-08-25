Meghan Markle Wore the Perfect J. Crew Jacket to Show Oprah Her Chicken Coop -- And it's On Sale
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Meghan Markle wore a J.Crew jacket while showing Oprah Winfrey her family's chicken coop and it's on sale! The Duchess of Sussex was seen sporting the Perfect Lightweight Jacket from one of her go-to brands in a brief clip of their home in Montecito, California, that aired during her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah.
Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, was glowing while giving Oprah a tour of her son, Archie's, "Chick Inn." She looked stylish and casual in the best-selling J.Crew jacket in a dark green shade.
The water-resistant topper is perfect for transitional weather when you need a lightweight layer of warmth. Meghan paired the jacket with a classic white button-down shirt, skinny jeans, Hunter rain boots and a delicate gold necklace with an "A" initial pendant for Archie. J.Crew is a favorite brand among the Sussexes. Prince Harry rewore his gray J.Crew suit for the interview.
Channel Meghan's style by shopping a similar outfit below.
GET THE LOOK:
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle's Zodiac Necklace Is Subtle and Sweet -- Get the Look
Meghan Markle's Go-To Eyelash Serum is on Sale at Dermstore
Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Fall Jackets and Winter Coats
17 Fall Essentials to Wear Back to the (Home) Office
19 Boots Under $50 That Are Perfect for Fall
Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon's Best Loungewear Deals
Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Is Back in Stock
Meghan Markle Wore These Affordable Sunglasses -- and We Found Them on Amazon
Meghan Markle's Best Maternity Looks -- Shop Similar Outfits
Shop Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals at the Amazon Sale
Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!
Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers Are $35 on Amazon
TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans -- and Jeans Are 30% Off Right Now
TikTok Is Obsessed With These $70 Gap Jeans
Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Ends Today -- Our Fave Deals
Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms for Mother's Day
Pregnant Meghan Markle Stuns in Armani for Tell-All Oprah Interview
Best Amazon Deals for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and More
Where to Buy Chic Maternity Clothes for Mothers-to-Be
Shopbop Sale: Save 30% on Meghan Markle’s Veja Sneakers
TikTok Is Obsessed With These $89 Abercrombie Jeans
Gap Sale: Save 50% Off Everything -- Tops, Jeans, Loungewear and More
Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms
9 Celebrity-Approved Maternity Outfit Ideas to Start Wearing Now
Pregnant Meghan Markle Stuns in Armani for Tell-All Oprah Interview
Meghan Markle Wore This Huge Spring Trend -- Get the Look
Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty, Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products
9 Revelations From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview
Related Gallery