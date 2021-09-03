Shopping

Save Up to 50% On the Denim Brand Worn by Meghan Markle and Jennifer Garner

By ETonline Staff
Meghan Markle jeans
The denim brand seen on Meghan Markle is having a sale! Mother, an LA-based denim brand beloved by celebs, has kicked off its Labor Day sale, offering up to 50% off select styles. In addition to their iconic jeans, Mother also makes tops, sweatshirts, tees, jackets, dresses and more. 

The royal's distressed Looker Ankle Fray skinny jean sold out multiple times since she was seen wearing the denim staple back in 2017 at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry. If you love Mother's skinny jeans, we recommend checking out its entire collection of the Looker style, which has an expansive range of washes. 

And now that it's Labor Day weekend, there's a bonus for Mother denim shoppers. While you're browsing the Looker Ankle Fray skinny jean, don't forget to check out other on-sale items on the website -- more jeans, graphic tee designs, jumpsuits, dresses and more. Mother jeans are known for being super soft, comfortable and flattering on the butt. It's no wonder the brand has a huge celeb following. In addition to Markle, stars like Jennifer Garner, Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Lopez all been seen rocking a pair from Mother. 

Meghan Markle in Mother jeans at Invictus Games 2017

Meghan Markle in Mother Denim jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Mother The Looker Ankle Fray
Mother The Looker Ankle Fray
Mother
Mother The Looker Ankle Fray
$238

For more Labor Day deals to shop this long holiday weekend check out ET Style's selection of the best sales, such as a great deal on the Our Place Always PanmattressesNordstrom Rack clearance itemsFenty BeautyWalmart techAmazon findsCoach x Basquiat collection and Reformation dresses.

See our favorite picks from the Mother Denim Labor Day sale

The Looker Ankle Fray
The Looker Ankle Fray
Mother
The Looker Ankle Fray
A dark blue wash of Markle's The Looker Ankle Fray jean is on sale. 
$147 (REGULARLY $210)
The Trekker Ankle
The Trekker Ankle
Mother
The Trekker Ankle
If you're not into skinny jeans, opt for a trendy '90s-inspired pair with roomy legs. 
$188 (REGULARLY $268)
The Dutchie Short Fray
The Dutchie Short Fray
Mother
The Dutchie Short Fray
It's never too late to get a great deal on denim shorts. This high-waist cutoff will instantly become a summer wardrobe staple. 
$132 (REGULARLY $188)
The Seamed Swooner Hover
The Seamed Swooner Hover
Mother
The Seamed Swooner Hover
This is Mother's highest-waist jean. The front seam details gives the skinny jean a stylish twist. 
$174 (REGULARLY $248)
The Swooner Ankle Slice
The Swooner Ankle Slice
Mother
The Swooner Ankle Slice
Like the name suggests, this pair has a sliced hem, making it ideal for wearing it with boots or ankle-strap heels. 
$160 (REGULARLY $228)
The Pixie Swooner Skimp
The Pixie Swooner Skimp
Mother
The Pixie Swooner Skimp
We love this classic full-length skinny jean with exposed button fly. We love the price, too. 
$124 (REGULARLY $248)
The Insider Ankle Fray
The Insider Ankle Fray
Mother
The Insider Ankle Fray
Off-white denim is season-less. Wear it now with a tank and later with a sweater. 
$146 (REGULARLY $208)
The Mid Rise Dazzler Ankle
The Mid Rise Dazzler Ankle
Mother
The Mid Rise Dazzler Ankle
A straight-leg silhouette with a slightly cropped ankle hem. 
$174 (REGULARLY $248)

