The denim brand seen on Meghan Markle is having a sale! Mother, an LA-based denim brand beloved by celebs, has kicked off its Labor Day sale, offering up to 50% off select styles. In addition to their iconic jeans, Mother also makes tops, sweatshirts, tees, jackets, dresses and more.

The royal's distressed Looker Ankle Fray skinny jean sold out multiple times since she was seen wearing the denim staple back in 2017 at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry. If you love Mother's skinny jeans, we recommend checking out its entire collection of the Looker style, which has an expansive range of washes.

And now that it's Labor Day weekend, there's a bonus for Mother denim shoppers. While you're browsing the Looker Ankle Fray skinny jean, don't forget to check out other on-sale items on the website -- more jeans, graphic tee designs, jumpsuits, dresses and more. Mother jeans are known for being super soft, comfortable and flattering on the butt. It's no wonder the brand has a huge celeb following. In addition to Markle, stars like Jennifer Garner, Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Lopez all been seen rocking a pair from Mother.

Meghan Markle in Mother Denim jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games with Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

For more Labor Day deals to shop this long holiday weekend check out ET Style's selection of the best sales, such as a great deal on the Our Place Always Pan, mattresses, Nordstrom Rack clearance items, Fenty Beauty, Walmart tech, Amazon finds, Coach x Basquiat collection and Reformation dresses.

See our favorite picks from the Mother Denim Labor Day sale.

