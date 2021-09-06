Labor Day 2021: Best Deals on Mattresses, Tech, Home Decor, Accessories and More
Summer may be coming to an end, but the fun is just getting started. Labor Day weekend is coming to an end and with it come Labor Day 2021 sales.
The Labor Day holiday serves as the unofficial start of fall and is always a great time to save on beauty, fashion, home, tech and other items. Nestled between the recent Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and November's Black Friday/Cyber Week shopping bonanza, Labor Day 2021 -- Monday, Sept. 6 -- is sure to be a highlight of the year for shoppers to save. The one thing to note, though, is that you're not the only one looking to stock up on things like face masks, travel gear, camping gear, sunglasses, fall wardrobe essentials, handbags and so much more. The trick is to get out there and shop while the discounts are good and before these deals disappear.
So what's still on sale? There are amazing deals from Amazon, Alo Yoga, AeroGarden, Biossance, Gap, Kate Spade, Lucky and so many other brands. There are great deals out there on cookware and outdoor furniture. Plus, it's the best time of the year to save on mattresses -- see our list of the best Labor Day mattress deals. So while you're enjoying your traditional Labor Day weekend backyard barbecue, lake time or soaking up the last of the summer sun at the beach, there's a deal (or several) out there waiting for you.
If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the deals available for the holiday weekend, don't fret. Your trusted ET style team has done all the hard work -- OK, we admit it was fun -- finding the best Labor Day deals to shop right now before they're gone. Below, check out our collection of shoppable stores to get you started on your long weekend of savings.
Labor Day 2021: The Best Deals to Shop:
Home, Kitchen and Outdoor
The Best Mattress Sales to Shop for Labor Day 2021
We Found a Great Dupe for Meghan Markle's Desk on Sale for Labor Day
Ashley Homestore's Labor Day Sale: Home Decor Up to 30% Off
Amazon's Best Labor Day Deals on Smart Home Devices
Labor Day 2021: Everything You Need for Grilling
Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Outdoor Furniture Is Up to 50% Off Right Now
Labor Day 2021: Backyard Games for the Whole Family
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 for Labor Day
The Best Deals on Streaming Devices at Amazon's Labor Day Sale
Walmart's Labor Day Sale: The Best Tech Deals
Clothing and Accessories
The Denim Brand Seen On Meghan Markle Has Huge Deals
Reformation's Sale Has Cute Dresses and Tops Up to 70% Off
Coach x Basquiat Collection Is Now On Sale at Coach Outlet
Get an Extra 25% Off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale
The Celeb-Loved Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers Are 40% Off
Perfect Dresses to Wear From Summer to Fall at the Gap Factory Sale
Chic Fall Essentials We're Buying From Abercrombie's Early Labor Day Sale
Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are 40% Off at the Alo Yoga Labor Day Sale
The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day
Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Shorts Are 40% Off During Amazon's Labor Day Sale
Athleta Face Masks Buy One Mask and Get One Full Priced Item 20% Off
Best Deals on Baby Essentials at the Amazon Labor Day Sale
Gucci Sunglasses Are up to 51% Off at Walmart's Labor Day Sale
Health and Beauty
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: Take 50% Off on Clinique, Lancome, Benefit and More
NuFACE Is 25% Off at SkinStore's Labor Day Sale
This Peloton Dupe Is 30% Off During Walmart's Labor Day Sale
Related Content:
22 Boots Under $50 That Are Perfect for Fall
Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall
Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Sticking Around for Fall
Best Decor to Dress Up Your Table for Fall
The Highest-Rated Streaming Devices Under $50