Labor Day 2021: Backyard Games for the Whole Family

By ETonline Staff
Labor Day 2021 is around the corner, which means it's almost the end of summer. So there's no better way to spend the long holiday weekend and bid farewell to the season than to spend it outside with family and friends.

In addition to grilling and pool time, a backyard game is essential for outdoor fun. To help you stock up on backyard entertainment, ET Style has gathered the best backyard games for the whole family. Our picks include mini golf, croquet, bowling, ring toss and classic board games. If you don't have a yard, don't worry! All of our game picks are portable to take to a beach or park!

Shop the best backyard games for kids and adults below. 

Hakol Lawn Darts Game
Amazon
Practice aim with a fun game of lawn darts. Toss the weighted plastic darts into the rings for some friendly competition among family and friends. Plus, the darts and rings glow in the dark!
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Franklin Sports Galactic Golf Mini Golf Set
Wayfair
This galactic-themed mini golf set is a yard game your family will love. The alien's extendable arms can be customized to become different shapes and lengths. It comes with two golf balls and a club. Plus, it glows in the dark so you and your kids can keep playing in the backyard when the sun goes down.
$50 AT WAYFAIR
Jenga Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Wayfair
Jenga is a family game night staple. Make the wooden blocks a fun outdoor game with the giant version.
$119 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $170)
Zeny Portable Aluminum Framed Bean Bag Cornhole Toss Game Set Board
Walmart
Cornhole is a classic backyard game. This set comes with two cornhole board options, bean bag options and a carrying case.
$67 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $110)
Franklin Sports Wooden Ring Toss
Dick's Sporting Goods
Ring toss is an easy, classic lawn game for family fun!
$30 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS
Triumph 100mm Composite Molded Bocce Set
Dick's Sporting Goods
Bocce ball is a lawn game that's great for all ages. Get this bocce set that includes eight 1000mm bocce balls, one 40mm jack ball and a carrying bag.
$40 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS
Wooden Story Natural Bowling Set
Maisonette
There's no need to head to an indoor bowling alley when you've got your own lawn bowling set for outdoor play. This set of handcrafted wooden pins and bowling balls are great for kids and toddlers.
$70 AT MAISONETTE
Juegoal Six Player Croquet Set
Amazon
Croquet is a fun game for any kid or adult. This croquet set includes six mallets, two stakes, six croquet balls, nine steel wickets and carrying case. Apply the coupon to get $3 off. 
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game
Amazon
The Russian Roulette-style card game Exploding Kittens is a popular game choice for families. 
$20 AT AMAZON
Family Charades
Amazon
Play charades with this game kit that includes 200 cards, sand timer, score pad and a pencil.
$18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Scientoy Chess Set
Amazon
Chess is a classic game for the whole family!
$27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)

