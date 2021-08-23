Labor Day 2021: Backyard Games for the Whole Family

Labor Day 2021 is around the corner, which means it's almost the end of summer. So there's no better way to spend the long holiday weekend and bid farewell to the season than to spend it outside with family and friends.

In addition to grilling and pool time, a backyard game is essential for outdoor fun. To help you stock up on backyard entertainment, ET Style has gathered the best backyard games for the whole family. Our picks include mini golf, croquet, bowling, ring toss and classic board games. If you don't have a yard, don't worry! All of our game picks are portable to take to a beach or park!

For more end-of-summer shopping ideas, check out early Labor Day mattress deals, cute white dresses and celebrity-approved swimsuits.

Shop the best backyard games for kids and adults below.

Hakol Lawn Darts Game Amazon Hakol Lawn Darts Game Practice aim with a fun game of lawn darts. Toss the weighted plastic darts into the rings for some friendly competition among family and friends. Plus, the darts and rings glow in the dark! $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Franklin Sports Galactic Golf Mini Golf Set Wayfair Franklin Sports Galactic Golf Mini Golf Set This galactic-themed mini golf set is a yard game your family will love. The alien's extendable arms can be customized to become different shapes and lengths. It comes with two golf balls and a club. Plus, it glows in the dark so you and your kids can keep playing in the backyard when the sun goes down. $50 AT WAYFAIR Buy Now

Wooden Story Natural Bowling Set Maisonette Wooden Story Natural Bowling Set There's no need to head to an indoor bowling alley when you've got your own lawn bowling set for outdoor play. This set of handcrafted wooden pins and bowling balls are great for kids and toddlers. $70 AT MAISONETTE Buy Now

Juegoal Six Player Croquet Set Amazon Juegoal Six Player Croquet Set Croquet is a fun game for any kid or adult. This croquet set includes six mallets, two stakes, six croquet balls, nine steel wickets and carrying case. Apply the coupon to get $3 off. $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Family Charades Amazon Family Charades Play charades with this game kit that includes 200 cards, sand timer, score pad and a pencil. $18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

