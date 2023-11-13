Stanley has made some of the most durable camping gear and outdoor accessories for over a century, but it was the brand's colorful tumblers that sent TikTok into a frenzy, catapulting Stanley into the viral stratosphere overnight.

Stanley recently released a holiday-hued line-up — the Winterscapes collection — and a cozy Pendleton collaboration perfect for serving up hot chocolate around the campfire. With these recent launches, Stanley has some wonderful gift ideas this year. Whether you want to score these items for yourself or your loved ones, these limited edition collections could sell out.

Shop the Stanley Winterscapes Collection

Shop the Stanley X Pendleton Collection

But we're getting ahead of ourselves because the biggest news is that right now, Stanley is offering early Black Friday deals with up to 60% off its food and beverage gear. From durable water bottles and camp mugs to versatile IceFlow tumblers, the Stanley sale is overflowing with gear that can withstand your adventures.

Shop Stanley's Early Black Friday Sale

Whether you love to sip on the hottest cup of joe during your morning commute or need help staying hydrated throughout the day, you should have the best-insulated drinkware on hand. Stanley's lineup of insulated, leak-proof, and easy-to-carry stylish products are some of ET's editors' personal favorites for keeping drinks at an ideal temperature.

Stanley gear rarely goes on sale, so now's the perfect time to grab your new go-to water bottle or even a wine tumbler to throw in your tote. Made of durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum-sealed insulation, Stanley drinkware is best-in-class for a lifetime of use.

Ahead, we've rounded up the top picks from their seasonal new collections and found the biggest deals on Stanley's best-selling products for up to 60% off.

Best Holiday Gifts from Stanley's New Collections

Stanley Winterscape Classic Bottle Stanley Stanley Winterscape Classic Bottle Create new cherished memories with the help of this shimmering bronze classic bottle that can keep liquids hot for up to 38 hours. $50 Shop Now

Best Early Black Friday Deals from Stanley

