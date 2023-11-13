Spread holiday cheer with these new Stanley designs and save 60% on select finds from Stanley's renowned drinkware collection.
Stanley has made some of the most durable camping gear and outdoor accessories for over a century, but it was the brand's colorful tumblers that sent TikTok into a frenzy, catapulting Stanley into the viral stratosphere overnight.
Stanley recently released a holiday-hued line-up — the Winterscapes collection — and a cozy Pendleton collaboration perfect for serving up hot chocolate around the campfire. With these recent launches, Stanley has some wonderful gift ideas this year. Whether you want to score these items for yourself or your loved ones, these limited edition collections could sell out.
Shop the Stanley Winterscapes Collection
Shop the Stanley X Pendleton Collection
But we're getting ahead of ourselves because the biggest news is that right now, Stanley is offering early Black Friday deals with up to 60% off its food and beverage gear. From durable water bottles and camp mugs to versatile IceFlow tumblers, the Stanley sale is overflowing with gear that can withstand your adventures.
Shop Stanley's Early Black Friday Sale
Whether you love to sip on the hottest cup of joe during your morning commute or need help staying hydrated throughout the day, you should have the best-insulated drinkware on hand. Stanley's lineup of insulated, leak-proof, and easy-to-carry stylish products are some of ET's editors' personal favorites for keeping drinks at an ideal temperature.
Stanley gear rarely goes on sale, so now's the perfect time to grab your new go-to water bottle or even a wine tumbler to throw in your tote. Made of durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum-sealed insulation, Stanley drinkware is best-in-class for a lifetime of use.
Ahead, we've rounded up the top picks from their seasonal new collections and found the biggest deals on Stanley's best-selling products for up to 60% off.
Best Holiday Gifts from Stanley's New Collections
Stanley Winterscape Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
The glimmering gold detail on this tumbler is inspired by nature with a modern interpretation of trees and mountains. It also comes in white with silver details.
Stanley Winterscape IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler
Enjoy the Stanley straw, but need something you can throw in your bag without leaking? Check out this glitzy tumbler that becomes fully leak-proof once the straw is flipped down.
Stanley Winterscape Stacking Pint
These festive stackable pints that keep beer ice cold come in black and bronze, gold and red, and white and silver.
Stanley Winterscape Classic Bottle
Create new cherished memories with the help of this shimmering bronze classic bottle that can keep liquids hot for up to 38 hours.
Stanley x Pendleton Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set
Campers, coffee lovers and everyone in between will adore this set that supports wildland firefighter heroes.
Stanley X Pendleton Classic Bottle
The red and black check pattern just makes everything feel more cozy, even drinks.
Stanley X Pendleton Trigger-Action Travel Mug
With the press of a button, this insulated travel mug will open so you can have a free hand — even while sipping.
Best Early Black Friday Deals from Stanley
Classic Legendary Camp Mug - 12 oz
The mug's secure press-fit Tritan lid prevents splashes so you can sip easy in the kitchen, on the job, or around the campfire.
GO Everyday Wine Tumbler - 10 oz
Great for morning lattes, happy hour drinks and every beverage in between, this perfectly sized tumbler will become your everyday favorite. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps wine, cocktails, and coffee at the ideal temperature.
Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein - 24 oz
Raise a glass to fun with this durable stainless steel beer vessel. It’s big enough to hold two cans of beer and keep them cold from the minute you pour to the moment you finish your last sip.
Classic Legendary Bottle - 1 Qt
Slim enough for a one-handed hold, this bottle even has a twist-and-pour stopper for smoother pouring. The insulated lid also doubles as a cup for drinking.
Classic Legendary Bottle - 2 Qt
This bottle is built big for all your big adventures. The folding handle allows you to take it anywhere. It’s also leak-proof, packable and easy to pour, making it a welcome companion at any tailgate or campout.
Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein - 24 oz
No need to hunt down a bottle opener, because this smart beer stein has one built right in. You also get a stainless-steel, flip-up lid to keep the cold and carbonation going for up to 8 hours.
Adventure Stacking Beer Pint - 16 oz
Stnaley's vacuum-insulated stainless steel Adventure Pint is supremely durable, so it won’t break, shatter, or rust. It also keeps your brew ice-cold for hours.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: