Thanksgiving is already less than two weeks aways, which means Black Friday beauty sales are at your door. If you are hoping to strengthen your strands and lengthen your locks, Vegamour is giving you a head start of this year's biggest hair care deals.

Now through Friday, November 17, Vegamour's Cyber Week Preview sale is taking up to 35% off the brand's best-selling kits with premium vegan hair products. To further help you indulge in the gift of hair wellness this season, holiday gift sets are included in this early Black Friday sale to save on nourishing favorites with added luxe accessories.

Shop the Vegamour Sale

Nicole Kidman is a big fan of Vegamour for overall hair wellness. Vegamour actually named Kidman the Hair Wellness Advocate for the brand, and it's fitting since the product behind Kidman's gorgeous tresses is the GRO Hair Serum. She loves that the entire Vegamour line is made with organically-grown, wild-harvested ingredients that are also proven to promote healthy hair, a strong scalp ecosystem and continued hair growth.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the early Vegamour Black Friday sale and save on products for fuller looking hair, bold brows and longer lashes. Consider your holiday gifting handled.

GRO Hair Serum Gift Set Vegamour GRO Hair Serum Gift Set Save on a three-month supply of Nicole Kidman's favorite hair growth serum that increases the appearance of hair density and reduces signs of shedding. This holiday gift set also includes a signature Vegamour hair clip and Scalp Scrubber. $224 $168 Shop Now

The Everything Gift Set Vegamour The Everything Gift Set A start-to-finish routine of GRO and HYDR-8 favorites is perfectly packaged together for hair that looks and feels fuller, thicker and healthier. Designed for all hair types and textures, this curated set works in tandem to improve long-term scalp and hair wellness. $463 $347 Shop Now

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit Gently cleanse and lock in shine while reducing signs of shedding. The Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit is fortified with Karmatin — a vegan b-SILK protein version of keratin that fortifies strands and replenishes shine from root to tip. $96 $72 Shop Now

