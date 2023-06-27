Once temperatures start to rise, the best inflatable pools become affordable alternatives to an in-ground pool that can help you beat the heat. For those with limited space and perhaps an even more limited budget, inflatable pools are a great way to enjoy the sunshine and keep cool all summer.

From family-sized designs to hot-tub-like loungers, there's an inflatable pool for kids and adults alike. Even better, Amazon's sale offers an array of different inflatable pools, so you can save on your new backyard escape. The Amazon deals on inflatable pools start at just $31, which makes the dream of having a pool at your home all the more attainable.

Ahead, we've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools that Amazon has to offer. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new pool and stock up on swimsuits. Shop Amazon's best inflatable pools on sale right now.

The Best Deals on Inflatable Pools to Shop Now

