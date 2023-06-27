Shopping

The Best Inflatable Pool Deals on Amazon to Help Keep You Cool This Summer

By ETonline Staff‍ ‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Inflatable Pool Deals for Summer
Getty

Once temperatures start to rise, the best inflatable pools become affordable alternatives to an in-ground pool that can help you beat the heat. For those with limited space and perhaps an even more limited budget, inflatable pools are a great way to enjoy the sunshine and keep cool all summer. 

From family-sized designs to hot-tub-like loungers, there's an inflatable pool for kids and adults alike. Even better, Amazon's sale offers an array of different inflatable pools, so you can save on your new backyard escape. The Amazon deals on inflatable pools start at just $31, which makes the dream of having a pool at your home all the more attainable.

Ahead, we've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools that Amazon has to offer. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new pool and stock up on swimsuits. Shop Amazon's best inflatable pools on sale right now.

The Best Deals on Inflatable Pools to Shop Now

Members Mark Elegant Family Pool
Members Mark Elegant Family Pool
Amazon
Members Mark Elegant Family Pool

This large family pool comes complete with inflatable seats and backrests, so your whole family can relax and beat the summer heat.

$68$51
Inflate the Wave Inflatable Swimming Pool with Built-in Air Pump
Inflate the Wave Inflatable Swimming Pool with Built-in Air Pump
Amazon
Inflate the Wave Inflatable Swimming Pool with Built-in Air Pump

Inflate your pool with a wireless pump that'll have it ready to go just a few minutes. You can spend more of your time enjoying the water instead of fidgeting around with wires and pumps.

$100$90
Evajoy Inflatable Pool with Bench
EVAJOY Inflatable Pool for Kids with Bench
Amazon
Evajoy Inflatable Pool with Bench

Equipped with a backrest and bench, this pool becomes the perfect place for adults and kids to relax and sunbathe. 

$80$59
Intex Shootin' Hoops Swim Center Family Pool
Intex Shootin' Hoops Swim Center Family Pool
Amazon
Intex Shootin' Hoops Swim Center Family Pool

This inflatable pool has a built-in basketball hoop, which is perfect for your little ones' playtime. 

$60$37
Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool
Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool
Amazon
Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool

This inflatable round pool set offers an ideal place for all ages to relax and play all summer long. The DuraPlus enhanced 3-layer liner is reinforced to prevent punctures and increase the pool's durability.

$160$107
Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool
Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool
Amazon
Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool

Grab this 120" x 72" x 22" inflatable pool swim center at a discount and enjoy a summer filled with fun.

$40$31
Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults
Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults
Amazon
Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults

With its 120" x 72" x 22" size and 312 gallon water capacity, the Sineau swimming pool can hold up to 2 adults and 3-5 kids, so everyone can enjoy a splashing pool party in the backyard.

$100$80

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

