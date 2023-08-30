Sales & Deals

Get Up to 70% Off Outdoor Furniture and Pool Must-Haves at Frontgate's Labor Day Sale




By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:17 AM PDT, August 30, 2023

Frontgate is bringing Labor Day deals to upgrade your patio furniture, decor, pool floats, fire pits and more.

While summer is winding down, there are still plenty of warm days ahead to enjoy the outdoor oasis at your home. To get your outdoor space ready for Labor Day weekend, all of Frontgate's patio furniture, pool floats, decor, fire pits, and even beach towels are on sale right now. Sunny days and warm weather calls for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home.

Now through Monday, September 4, you can take up to 70% off sitewide at Frontgate, including items already on sale for even bigger savings. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, Frontgate's Labor Day sale has you covered this weekend. 

Shop the Frontgate Sale

Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Frontgate has a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture for less. 

Below, get a head start on the Labor Day sales and shop our favorite patio furniture deals from Frontgate that will have you entertaining in style year-round.

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set
Frontgate

Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set

With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests.

$2,897 $2,297

Shop Now

Classic Copper Fire Pit

Classic Copper Fire Pit
Frontgate

Classic Copper Fire Pit

The 40" Copper Fire Pit is stylish and made to resist outdoor elements year-round. A sturdy iron grate sits between the lip and bottom to ensure a well ventilated fire.

$649 $519

Shop Now

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four
Frontgate

Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four

Create an elegant outdoor setting at a moment's notice with these chairs that also stack for space-saving storage. 

$599 $479

Shop Now

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two
Frontgate

Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two

Sublimely contoured to support the body, the unfussy, European-inspired design of these chaises is a reminder that the true mark of quality is simplicity.

$1,399 $1,119

Shop Now

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set
Frontgate

Seton 3-pc. Modular Set

Save $1,100 on this exceptionally comfortable modular outdoor set that includes one left-facing loveseat, one right-facing loveseat, and one corner chair.

$6,097 $4,997

Shop Now

Small Cassara Loveseat with Cushions

Small Cassara Loveseat with Cushions
Frontgate

Small Cassara Loveseat with Cushions

Perfectly sized for smaller outdoor spaces, the loveseat is handcrafted of high-quality teak that has been kiln dried to eliminate expansion and shrinkage.

$2,299 $1,095

Shop Now

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub
Frontgate

Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub

This teak cart is the ultimate outdoor beverage center. Beautifully crafted of high-quality teak, its top panels slide open to reveal a high-quality stainless steel beverage tub and companion ice bucket.

$2,699 $2,024

Shop Now

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set
Frontgate

Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set

Featuring full-scale comfort you can fold, stack, and store, the Cafe Table and Chairs set up instantly for guests. The set includes four curved back chairs and a 41" round folding table.

$1,298 $998

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

