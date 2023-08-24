It's true: Labor Day Weekend will be here in less than two weeks.

The upcoming holiday weekend comes with major furniture sales to celebrate the transition from summer to fall. From sleek living room furniture and dining sets to modern bedroom essentials, if you're planning to finally tackle that living room redesign or refresh your home's interior for the new season, many top furniture brands have announced Labor Day sales, some taking as much as 65% off must-haves and accent pieces.

Major retailers like Pottery Barn, Walmart, Macy's, Ashley Furniture and more are offering discounts this year on the items you've been coveting all season. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the best times to shop for furniture and home goods if you want to score the biggest savings. Shoppers can cash in on everything from living room seating to coffee tables, and gorgeous plush rugs that are marked down ahead of Labor Day weekend.

With such a wide range of decorative items, indoor furniture, and staple furnishings for every room and every corner being offered, we've rounded up the best Labor Day 2023 furniture sales worth shopping.

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now

Apt2B Labor Day Super Sale Apt2B Apt2B Labor Day Super Sale Apt2B is having one of its biggest sales of the year, offering up to 35% off on its furniture. No promo code is needed and if you buy more, you save more with up to 35% off orders of $5,499 or more. SAVE UP TO 35% Shop Now

Grandin Road Grandin Road Grandin Road Grandin Road is offering 25% off sitewide with no code needed. They're also offering an additional 25% off clearance items for extra savings. SAVE 25% OFF SITEWIDE Shop Now

Walmart Walmart Walmart Right now you can save big on your choice of over a thousand pieces of furniture from Walmart, including desks, couches, tables, beds and more. UP TO 65% OFF WALMART Shop Now

West Elm West Elm West Elm If you've been waiting to invest in a stunning piece from West Elm, now is the time. You can currently save anywhere from 30% to 60% on the brand's marked down furniture. SAVE 30% TO 60% ON FURNITURE Shop Now

Allform Labor Day Sale Allform Allform Labor Day Sale Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code LABORDAY20. The Labor Day Sale gives savings on all of Allform's custom couches and custom sectionals. TAKE 20% OFF SITEWIDE Shop Now

Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond now is the home of Overstock.com. To celebrate Labor Day, they're offering an extra 15% off their current furniture deals. SAVE AN EXTRA 15% ON FURNITURE Shop Now

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Pottery Barn is serving up all kinds of deals for Labor Day, including up to 50% off furniture and home decor. SAVE UP TO 50% Shop Now

Wayfair Surplus Sale Wayfair Wayfair Surplus Sale From living room sets to best-selling bedroom pieces, Wayfair's Labor Day sale section is stocked with thousands of deals on furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 50% off. SAVE UP TO 50% Shop Now

Macy's Macy's Macy's Macy's furniture clearance section is now offering the lowest prices of the season to celebrate Labor Day with savings from 20% to 65% off. SAVE 20% TO 65% ON FURNITURE Shop Now

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Serena & Lily From stylish rugs to darling new bedding and trendy bar stools, you can score up to 40% off beautiful Serena & Lily furniture and decor for Labor Day. SAVE UP TO 40% Shop Now

Frontgate Furniture Clearance Frontgate Frontgate Furniture Clearance Frontgate is offering major markdowns in its furniture clearance section with savings of up to 65% for Labor Day. SAVE UP TO 65% Shop Now

Amazon Labor Day Sale Amazon Amazon Labor Day Sale Amazon is offering markdowns in several departments for Labor Day, including their furniture section. Save up to 44% on furniture from Amazon brands and up to 50% off ergonomic desk chairs. SAVE UP TO 50% Shop Now

