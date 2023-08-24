The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales 2023: Shop Major Savings from Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Amazon and More
It's true: Labor Day Weekend will be here in less than two weeks.
The upcoming holiday weekend comes with major furniture sales to celebrate the transition from summer to fall. From sleek living room furniture and dining sets to modern bedroom essentials, if you're planning to finally tackle that living room redesign or refresh your home's interior for the new season, many top furniture brands have announced Labor Day sales, some taking as much as 65% off must-haves and accent pieces.
Major retailers like Pottery Barn, Walmart, Macy's, Ashley Furniture and more are offering discounts this year on the items you've been coveting all season. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the best times to shop for furniture and home goods if you want to score the biggest savings. Shoppers can cash in on everything from living room seating to coffee tables, and gorgeous plush rugs that are marked down ahead of Labor Day weekend.
With such a wide range of decorative items, indoor furniture, and staple furnishings for every room and every corner being offered, we've rounded up the best Labor Day 2023 furniture sales worth shopping.
The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now
Take anywhere from 20% to 60% off at Ashley’s Labor Day Furniture sale, with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers and more.
Apt2B is having one of its biggest sales of the year, offering up to 35% off on its furniture. No promo code is needed and if you buy more, you save more with up to 35% off orders of $5,499 or more.
Floyd's Labor Day Sale takes 20% off sitewide and 30% off all sectionals.
Grandin Road is offering 25% off sitewide with no code needed. They're also offering an additional 25% off clearance items for extra savings.
Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code LABORDAY20. The Labor Day Sale gives savings on all of Allform's custom couches and custom sectionals.
Bed Bath & Beyond now is the home of Overstock.com. To celebrate Labor Day, they're offering an extra 15% off their current furniture deals.
Pottery Barn is serving up all kinds of deals for Labor Day, including up to 50% off furniture and home decor.
From living room sets to best-selling bedroom pieces, Wayfair's Labor Day sale section is stocked with thousands of deals on furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 50% off.
Focus on your latest home improvement project with access to The Home Depot's Labor Day Event. Save up to 50% on furniture, ceiling fans, bathroom fixtures and more.
From stylish rugs to darling new bedding and trendy bar stools, you can score up to 40% off beautiful Serena & Lily furniture and decor for Labor Day.
Frontgate is offering major markdowns in its furniture clearance section with savings of up to 65% for Labor Day.
Amazon is offering markdowns in several departments for Labor Day, including their furniture section. Save up to 44% on furniture from Amazon brands and up to 50% off ergonomic desk chairs.
Raymour & Flanigan’s Labor Day Sale offers up to 30% off everything from decor and lighting to bedroom and living room furniture.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
