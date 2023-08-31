Sales & Deals

The Best Early Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Ahead of the Holiday Weekend: SkinStore, Kosas, EltaMD and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:11 PM PDT, August 31, 2023

Your guide to all the best beauty sales happening ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Labor Day Weekend is almost here, and while we're not thrilled about the holiday signifying end of summer, at least there are plenty of sales to make us feel a little better. The holiday weekend is one of the biggest savings events of the year with markdowns on everything from furniture to fall fashion, and we're especially excited about all the Labor Day beauty deals going on this week. 

So many of our favorite brands across all beauty categories — hair care, skincare, makeup, nails and more — are hosting major sales in honor of Labor Day. The best part? You won't have to wait until the holiday weekend to save.

Right now, SkinStore is offering up to 25% off best-selling brands such as Sunday Riley, Dr Dennis Gross, NuFACE and more. TikTok-approved hair brand R+Co is also offering 30% off liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner through September 5.

Below, check out all the best Labor Day beauty deals to take advantage of through the holiday weekend. From 50% off Hailey Bieber-approved clean beauty brand Kosas to buy-one-get-one-free deals from IGK Hair, consider your fall beauty shopping sorted.

SkinStore

SkinStore
SkinStore

SkinStore

Now through September 4, SkinStore is offering up to 25% off all your favorite brands such as Sunday Riley, Dr Dennis Gross, NuFACE and more when you use the code LABOR at checkout.

Up to 25% Off SkinStore

with code labor

Shop Now

EltaMD

EltaMD
EltaMD

EltaMD

Loved by Hailey Bieber and Drew Barrymore, score 20% off EltaMD's best-selling sunscreen and more skincare at SkinStore and DermStore now through September 4.

20% off EltaMD

with code summer20

Shop SkinStore

20% off EltaMD

with code skin20

Shop DermStore

R+Co

R+Co
R+Co

R+Co

R+Co's Annual Liter Sale — running now through September 5 — offers shoppers 30% off liters of the brand's beloved shampoos and conditioners with the code WASH30.

30% off r+co liter shampoos and conditioners

with code wash30

Shop Now

Renée Rouleau

Renée Rouleau
Renée Rouleau

Renée Rouleau

Enjoy 25% off sitewide from August 27 through September 5 at this skincare brand created by Renée Rouleau, an esthetician whose client roster includes Demi Lovato, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer.

25% off Renée Rouleau

Shop Now

Kosas

Kosas
Kosas

Kosas

Hailey Bieber-approved brand Kosas is offering 50% off its Tinted Face Oil, Weightless Lipstick, Color and Light Palette, and more from August 29 through September 4.

Up to 50% off kosas

Shop Now

Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu is offering tiered savings for Labor Day from August 30 through September 5. Take 15% off $30+, 20% off $50+, 25% off $75+ and 30% off $100+ with code LD2023.

up to 30% off mario badescu

with code LD2023

Shop Now

IGK Hair

IGK Hair
IGK Hair

IGK Hair

Make every day a good hair day with IGK's buy one, get one free deal. Use the code BOGOPARTY between August 30 through September 6 to get a second product free with the purchase of a shampoo, conditioner or styling product.

buy one, get one at igk hair

with code bogoparty

Shop Now

Eve Lom

Eve Lom
Eve Lom

Eve Lom

Eve Lom's nourishing skincare products, including the ultra-popular Cleansing Balm, are 25% off for Labor Day from August 30 through September 4 with code SUMMER25.

25% off eve lom

with code SUMMER25

Shop Now

Deborah Lippmann

Deborah Lippmann
Deborah Lippmann

Deborah Lippmann

Snag some new nail colors for fall at a discount. Deborah Lippmann's Labor Day Sale is offering 25% off orders of $100 or more when you use the code LABORDAY23 at checkout from August 30 through September 4.

25% off deborah lippmann with $100+ purchase

with code LABORDAY23

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth

Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth

Peter Thomas Roth

Save on supersized skincare from Peter Thomas Roth. The brand is offering 30% off value-sized products (excluding niacinamide) from August 30 through September 4.

30% off peter thomas roth supersized products

Shop Now

Fresh

Fresh
Fresh

Fresh

Get $20 off orders $85+ and $30 off orders $125+ on Fresh's best-sellers such as the Soy Face Cleanser, Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Balm, Rose Face Cream and more from August 31 through September 4.

Up to $30 Off fresh

Shop Now

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics

The more you shop, the more you save during Benefit's Labor Day Sale. From September 1 through September 4, use the code SAVE10 to save 10% on $50+ orders, SAVE20 to save 20% on $75+ orders and SAVE30 to save 30% on $100+ orders.

Up to 30% Off Benefit Cosmetics

with code

Shop Now

Kitsch

Kitsch
Kitsch

Kitsch

Take 20% off sitewide at Kitsch with code FALL20 to save on heatless curlers, satin pillowcases and more from September 1 through September 4.

20% off kitsch

with code fall20

Shop Now

Isle of Paradise

Isle of Paradise
Isle of Paradise

Isle of Paradise

Keep your glow going all summer long by shopping Isle of Paradise's self-tanning deals from Sephora. Save up to 25% on self-tanning drops from September 1 through September 4.

Up to 25% off isle of paradise

Shop Now

Farmacy

Farmacy
Farmacy

Farmacy

Farmacy's Labor Day Sale features 20% off best-selling clean skincare products from September 1 through September 4 with code LABORDAY20, as well as free gifts with purchases of $65 or more.

20% off farmacy

with code LABORDAY20

Shop Now

CLE Cosmetics

CLE Cosmetics
CLE Cosmetics

CLE Cosmetics

From September 2 through September 4, you can take 25% off sitewide (excluding sets) at CLE Cosmetics, a Korean clean beauty company.

25% off cle beauty

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

