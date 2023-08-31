Labor Day Weekend is almost here, and while we're not thrilled about the holiday signifying end of summer, at least there are plenty of sales to make us feel a little better. The holiday weekend is one of the biggest savings events of the year with markdowns on everything from furniture to fall fashion, and we're especially excited about all the Labor Day beauty deals going on this week.

So many of our favorite brands across all beauty categories — hair care, skincare, makeup, nails and more — are hosting major sales in honor of Labor Day. The best part? You won't have to wait until the holiday weekend to save.

Right now, SkinStore is offering up to 25% off best-selling brands such as Sunday Riley, Dr Dennis Gross, NuFACE and more. TikTok-approved hair brand R+Co is also offering 30% off liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner through September 5.

Below, check out all the best Labor Day beauty deals to take advantage of through the holiday weekend. From 50% off Hailey Bieber-approved clean beauty brand Kosas to buy-one-get-one-free deals from IGK Hair, consider your fall beauty shopping sorted.

For even more Labor Day savings, check out Andie Swim's Labor Day Sale and the best sunscreen deals to shop ahead of Labor Day.

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Now through September 4, SkinStore is offering up to 25% off all your favorite brands such as Sunday Riley, Dr Dennis Gross, NuFACE and more when you use the code LABOR at checkout. Up to 25% Off SkinStore with code labor Shop Now

EltaMD EltaMD EltaMD Loved by Hailey Bieber and Drew Barrymore, score 20% off EltaMD's best-selling sunscreen and more skincare at SkinStore and DermStore now through September 4. 20% off EltaMD with code summer20 Shop SkinStore 20% off EltaMD with code skin20 Shop DermStore

R+Co R+Co R+Co R+Co's Annual Liter Sale — running now through September 5 — offers shoppers 30% off liters of the brand's beloved shampoos and conditioners with the code WASH30. 30% off r+co liter shampoos and conditioners with code wash30 Shop Now

Renée Rouleau Renée Rouleau Renée Rouleau Enjoy 25% off sitewide from August 27 through September 5 at this skincare brand created by Renée Rouleau, an esthetician whose client roster includes Demi Lovato, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer. 25% off Renée Rouleau Shop Now

Kosas Kosas Kosas Hailey Bieber-approved brand Kosas is offering 50% off its Tinted Face Oil, Weightless Lipstick, Color and Light Palette, and more from August 29 through September 4. Up to 50% off kosas Shop Now

Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Mario Badescu is offering tiered savings for Labor Day from August 30 through September 5. Take 15% off $30+, 20% off $50+, 25% off $75+ and 30% off $100+ with code LD2023. up to 30% off mario badescu with code LD2023 Shop Now

IGK Hair IGK Hair IGK Hair Make every day a good hair day with IGK's buy one, get one free deal. Use the code BOGOPARTY between August 30 through September 6 to get a second product free with the purchase of a shampoo, conditioner or styling product. buy one, get one at igk hair with code bogoparty Shop Now

Eve Lom Eve Lom Eve Lom Eve Lom's nourishing skincare products, including the ultra-popular Cleansing Balm, are 25% off for Labor Day from August 30 through September 4 with code SUMMER25. 25% off eve lom with code SUMMER25 Shop Now

Deborah Lippmann Deborah Lippmann Deborah Lippmann Snag some new nail colors for fall at a discount. Deborah Lippmann's Labor Day Sale is offering 25% off orders of $100 or more when you use the code LABORDAY23 at checkout from August 30 through September 4. 25% off deborah lippmann with $100+ purchase with code LABORDAY23 Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Save on supersized skincare from Peter Thomas Roth. The brand is offering 30% off value-sized products (excluding niacinamide) from August 30 through September 4. 30% off peter thomas roth supersized products Shop Now

Fresh Fresh Fresh Get $20 off orders $85+ and $30 off orders $125+ on Fresh's best-sellers such as the Soy Face Cleanser, Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Balm, Rose Face Cream and more from August 31 through September 4. Up to $30 Off fresh Shop Now

Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics The more you shop, the more you save during Benefit's Labor Day Sale. From September 1 through September 4, use the code SAVE10 to save 10% on $50+ orders, SAVE20 to save 20% on $75+ orders and SAVE30 to save 30% on $100+ orders. Up to 30% Off Benefit Cosmetics with code Shop Now

Kitsch Kitsch Kitsch Take 20% off sitewide at Kitsch with code FALL20 to save on heatless curlers, satin pillowcases and more from September 1 through September 4. 20% off kitsch with code fall20 Shop Now

Isle of Paradise Isle of Paradise Isle of Paradise Keep your glow going all summer long by shopping Isle of Paradise's self-tanning deals from Sephora. Save up to 25% on self-tanning drops from September 1 through September 4. Up to 25% off isle of paradise Shop Now

Farmacy Farmacy Farmacy Farmacy's Labor Day Sale features 20% off best-selling clean skincare products from September 1 through September 4 with code LABORDAY20, as well as free gifts with purchases of $65 or more. 20% off farmacy with code LABORDAY20 Shop Now

CLE Cosmetics CLE Cosmetics CLE Cosmetics From September 2 through September 4, you can take 25% off sitewide (excluding sets) at CLE Cosmetics, a Korean clean beauty company. 25% off cle beauty Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

