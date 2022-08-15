The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

Though summer is winding down, there's still plenty of good weather to enjoy and if you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers this fall, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. Luckily, Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish.

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates — and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture.

Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from. Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces for fall from Walmart.

