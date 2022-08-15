The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022
Though summer is winding down, there's still plenty of good weather to enjoy and if you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers this fall, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. Luckily, Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish.
Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates — and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture.
Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from. Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces for fall from Walmart.
Get nice and cozy with your favorite person on this rocking 2-person loveseat.
Don't let a cold day stop you from enjoying your patio. Mainstays tall patio heater can heat up to 100 square feet with its 48,000 BTUs of warmth.
An outdoor rug adds a touch of texture that can make your old patio furniture look brand new. The rug is easy to clean and keep vibrant even with heavy foot traffic.
Relax under some shade with the help of this patio gazebo. It stretches 11' by 11', so you can add some comfy chairs under this pergola as well.
Make sure none of your friends and family have to fight over a patio seat with this last 5-piece wicker sectional set. It comes with a large sectional sofa, table and two backless seats.
Up your outdoor entertaining game with this patio wicker bar by Best Choice. With a sturdy steel frame and weather-resistant wicker, this bar is built to last.
This casual Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece folding dining set is perfect for smaller decks and patios.
Ahead of any celebrations, spruce up your backyard with this classic steel bench. Featuring a powder-coated black finish, this bench can support two adults up to 500 pounds.
Use this 50-inch gas fire pit table by Better Homes & Garden to keep all your guests nice and toasty on a crisp evening. For those who have never used a grill before, this electric ignition system is easy to use and heats up to 50,000 BTUs.
Sit back and relax with your friends thanks to Mainstay's 5-Piece Dining Set
No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.
Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair to watch the sunset. Just finish the seating arrangement with your favorite outdoor decorative pillow.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Internet Is Obsessed With This Under $90 Suitcase From Walmart
The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart Happening Right Now
The 34 Best Amazon Home Deals — Fall Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More
Overstock End of Summer Sale 2022: Best Patio Furniture Deals
The 12 Best Furniture Sales of 2022 to Refresh Your Home
The 17 Best Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Samsung Sale: Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Smartphones and More
The Best Deals on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear
Best Meat Delivery Services for Grilling Season 2022
17 Best Sandals for Men to Wear All Summer Long