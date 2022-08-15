Shopping

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

By ETonline Staff
Though summer is winding down, there's still plenty of good weather to enjoy and if you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers this fall, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. Luckily, Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish. 

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates —  and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture.

Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a new umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from. Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture pieces for fall from Walmart

Costway Patio Glider Rocking Bench
Get nice and cozy with your favorite person on this rocking 2-person loveseat.

$200$110
Mainstays Tall Mocha Mainstays Patio Heater
Don't let a cold day stop you from enjoying your patio. Mainstays tall patio heater can heat up to 100 square feet with its 48,000 BTUs of warmth.

$119$89
Better Homes & Gardens Ombre 7' x 10' Outdoor Rug by Dave & Jenny Marrs
An outdoor rug adds a touch of texture that can make your old patio furniture look brand new. The rug is easy to clean and keep vibrant even with heavy foot traffic.

$149$100
Outsunny Outdoor Patio Gazebo Pergola with Retractable Canopy
Relax under some shade with the help of this patio gazebo. It stretches 11' by 11', so you can add some comfy chairs under this pergola as well. 

$810$450
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set
Make sure none of your friends and family have to fight over a patio seat with this last 5-piece wicker sectional set.  It comes with a large sectional sofa, table and two backless seats.

$1,097$897
Best Choice Products Outdoor Patio Wicker Bar
Up your outdoor entertaining game with this patio wicker bar by Best Choice. With a sturdy steel frame and weather-resistant wicker, this bar is built to last.

$220$150
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
This casual Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece folding dining set is perfect for smaller decks and patios.

$150$127
Mainstays Outdoor Durable Steel Bench
Ahead of any celebrations, spruce up your backyard with this classic steel bench. Featuring a powder-coated black finish, this bench can support two adults up to 500 pounds.

$95
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Gas Burning Fire Pit Table
Use this 50-inch gas fire pit table by Better Homes & Garden to keep all your guests nice and toasty on a crisp evening. For those who have never used a grill before, this electric ignition system is easy to use and heats up to 50,000 BTUs.

$299
Mainstays Belden Park 5-Piece Dining Set
Sit back and relax with your friends thanks to Mainstay's 5-Piece Dining Set

$424$358
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.

$360$170
Better Homes & Gardens Resin Wicker Hanging Egg Chair with Cushion and Stand
Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair to watch the sunset. Just finish the seating arrangement with your favorite outdoor decorative pillow. 

 

$299

