Shop Wayfair's 4th of July Sale for Up to 60% Off Furniture, Appliances, Decor and More

By ETonline Staff
Wayfair Fourth of July Sale
Wayfair

This July 4th holiday, there are sales and deals popping up everywhere. Wayfair's expansive Fourth of July Sale is officially here through July 4, so you only have a few days left to take advantage of the online homeware retailer's massive savings. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, furniture or appliances, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off right now. 

The best Wayfair deals include up to 55% off living room seating, kitchen and dining furniture from as low as $99, area rugs up to 60% off, kitchen and dining up to 55% off, outdoor furniture up to 55% off, bathroom upgrades up to 50% off and decor from $25. If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the summer, this Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for all your home upgrading needs before summer comes to an end. From home office essentials to stylish decor, Wayfair's has tons of savings on products with already low prices. 

Take advantage of the discounts at the Wayfair 4th of July Sale and shop the best deals below. If you want more of the best discounts this weekend, check out our guide to the Best Fourth of July Sales.

The Best 4th of July Wayfair Deals

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set  has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,176$540
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa and Chaise
Wayfair
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise

If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.

$1,999$1,250
Frary Wide Manual Standard Recliner
Frary wide manual standard recliner
Wayfair
Frary Wide Manual Standard Recliner

This manual recliner embraces midcentury style. It has two reclining positions and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant. 

$1,110$620
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair
Wayfair
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair

Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours. 

$112$77
Sol 72 Outdoor Maraca Fire Pit Spark Screen
Maraca Fire Pit Spark Screen
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Maraca Fire Pit Spark Screen

Keep your summer bonfire contained with this spark screen.

$189$105
Trent Austin Design Corum Abstract Area Rug
Corum abstract area rug
Wayfair
Trent Austin Design Corum Abstract Area Rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, and 11 total sizes. Choose from eight colors.

$120$65
AllModern Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug
Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug
Wayfair
AllModern Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug

Add a statement piece to your living room floor in the form of geometric shapes. 

$82$59
Mercury Row Signorelli 10 - Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier
Waycross 10 - Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier
Wayfair
Mercury Row Signorelli 10 - Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier

Brighten up any room (literally and figuratively) with this modern interpretation of a brass chandelier light fixture.

$225$210
Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4
Black flatware
Wayfair
Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4

If you're revamping your home aesthetic, you can't forget about your utensils and flatware.

$115$49
AllModern Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool Set of 2
Stools
Wayfair
AllModern Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool Set of 2

If you're going for a modern minimalistic look, these two bar and counter stools will look great in your kitchen or dining room. 

$297$218
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress

Shop this comfy innerspring mattress with built-in edge support. 

$205$173
Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.

$373$230
GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
Wayfair
GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set

This GE washer and dryer duo are Energy Star-certified, so save energy and water whenever you run a load of laundry. Plus, the dryer's door can be reversed to fit your home set-up.

$2,248$1,798

