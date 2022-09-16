Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas and Bedding Are on Sale for a Good Night's Sleep This Fall
Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth currently has sitewide deals on bestsellers, like cooling pajamas and sheets. The Cozy Earth Fall Sale is offering up to 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.
Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for hot sleepers because it helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton. In addition to temperature regulating bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and comfortable loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more.
Cozy Earth's bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed—no matter the season.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save on Oprah's favorite bedding and loungewear for a better night's sleep at the Cozy Earth Fall 2022 sale below.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
The perfect joggers for fall weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.
Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine-washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
Shop more Cozy Earth Deals for Fall 2022
Get the short-sleeve version of the bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
If you're husband or friend is always active, these shorts are perfect for running and look good for a long time.
This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house.
A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in.
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your summer travels.
