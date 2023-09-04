Summer is winding down, so now's the time to find some great holiday discounts during the home retailer's Labor Day Sale.
If you missed out on any Wayfair Way Day deals this year, don't worry because Wayfair's Labor Day Sale is going strong with a plethora of great, end of summer savings.
Through tomorrow, September 5, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale event is offering up to 70% off on home and outdoor essentials — with deals on sectionals, rugs, outdoor furniture, countertop appliances, full-sized appliances and a lot more.
Since the Wayfair Labor Day Sale is essentially a smorgasbord of discounts, we've rallied together some of the best deals of Wayfair's top-rated products that will help you spruce up your home and patio before the summer ends. But hurry — with the sale set to end Tuesday, September 5, these deals won't last much longer.
So, get your credit card ready and shop our top picks from the Wayfair Labor Day Sale below.
Aribah 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Aribah 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Upholstered with ultra-soft and plush genuine leather, this sectional couch is a steal at just $650.
Loon Peak Jonathon Rectangular 55" Long Dining Set
Loon Peak Jonathon Rectangular 55" Long Dining Set
This outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set can seat up to 4 people. Keep the beautiful wood grain looking like new by using it under a roofed area.
Steelside Avera L-Shape Executive Desk
Steelside Avera L-Shape Executive Desk
Upgrade your WFH setup with this L-Shape Executive Desk. It will help organize all your items and let you have more things on hand.
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise
If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.
Desari Coffee Table
Desari Coffee Table
A convenient lift-top function and mid-century design makes this coffee table practical and stylish.
Willa Arlo Interiors Apollo Microfiber Traditional 3-Piece Comforter Set
Willa Arlo Interiors Apollo Microfiber Traditional 3-Piece Comforter Set
Upgrade your bedding with this comforter and pillow sham set that's decorated with a ruffle trellis. At 64% off, it's hard to beat a deal like that.
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
An iconic classic, Adirondack chairs are a must-have for porches, patios, poolsides, and any other outdoor retreat.
Andover Mills Miraloma Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Andover Mills Miraloma Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Decorate your patio or living room with this versatile and vibrant floral rug. Thanks to Wayfair's Labor Day Sale, you can grab it for 62% off. Plus, it's easy to clean by rinsing it off with your garden hose.
Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.
Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella
Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella
Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions.
Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain
Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain
Spruce up your garden ahead of the Labor Day celebration with this classic water fountain.
GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
This GE washer and dryer duo are Energy Star-certified, so save energy and water whenever you run a load of laundry. Plus, the dryer's door can be reversed to fit your home set-up.
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand
This sturdy TV stand supports TVs up to 70 inches. With markdowns on all five colorways, it's hard to pass up Labor Day deals like this.
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table
Use the Wayfair Labor Day Sale to treat Dad to a gift like this propane fire pit by Endless Summer.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
