The Best Furniture and Decor Deals You Can Still Shop at Apt2B's Labor Day Sale

Apt2B 4th of July Sale
Apt2B
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 7:31 AM PDT, September 5, 2023

Save up to 35% on best-selling furniture pieces and decor at Apt2B's Labor Day Sale to upgrade your home.

If you're looking to spruce up your space with a new accent chair, sectional or a plush rug that will bring everything together, Apt2B has got you covered. Apt2B has made it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last. For a fall home refresh, Apt2B just kicked off a sitewide sale with steep discounts, making it easy to find stylish and modern furniture that fits any budget.

Shop the Apt2B Sale

Now through Monday, September 11, you can score huge savings on best-selling furniture pieces and decor at the Apt2B Labor Day Super Sale. Plus, if you buy more during the event, you save more with up to 35% off orders of $5,499 or more. 

Whether you’re revamping the entire living room or just looking to pick up a perfect nightstand, the Apt2B sale is practically a one-stop shop for your furniture shopping. Since high-quality, furniture pieces can be expensive, holiday sales from your favorite brands are the best way to go when you’re looking to purchase big-ticket items like sofas, beds, and mattresses

Ahead, check out our top picks from the Apt2B Labor Day Sale to update your home without spending a small fortune.

Aiken Platform Bed

Aiken Platform Bed
Apt2B

Aiken Platform Bed

This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges.

$2,128 $1,702

Shop Now

June Curved Nightstand

June Curved Nightstand
Apt2B

June Curved Nightstand

The June Nightstand is the perfect accent to boho or transitional interiors—to soften the look, pair it with textured decor and fabrics like velvet or linen.

$1,178 $958

Shop Now

Pasadena Sideboard

Pasadena Sideboard
Apt2B

Pasadena Sideboard

Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom.

$2,578 $2,062

Shop Now

Aiken Dining Bundle

Aiken Dining Bundle
Apt2B

Aiken Dining Bundle

If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. 

$3,378 $2,702

Shop Now

Bandit Ave Coffee Table

Bandit Ave Coffee Table
Apt2B

Bandit Ave Coffee Table

The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface.

$1,150 $926

Shop Now

Monroe Ottoman

Monroe Ottoman
Apt2B

Monroe Ottoman

Apt2B's Monroe Ottoman features high density foam cushioning to provide a cozy and supportive feel.

$1,208 $966

Shop Now

June Bookcase with Full Doors

June Bookcase with Full Doors
Apt2B

June Bookcase with Full Doors

The June Bookcase with Full Doors offers eight storage cubbies and looks grand on its own or paired with a similar style in your office or bedroom.

$2,128 $1,702

Shop Now

Anders Leather Ottoman

Anders Leather Ottoman
Apt2B

Anders Leather Ottoman

The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs. 

$1,088 $728

Shop Now

Harlow 2pc Leather Sectional Sofa

Harlow 2pc Leather Sectional Sofa
Apt2B

Harlow 2pc Leather Sectional Sofa

There's something about a leather couch that just makes a space seem more upscale. This leather sectional is not only regal, but will also seat a crowd. 

$4,258 $2,698

Shop Now

Carson Chair

Carson Chair
Apt2B

Carson Chair

Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. 

$1,789 $1,438

Shop Now

Annandale Table Lamp

Annandale Table Lamp
Apt2B

Annandale Table Lamp

The Annandale Table Lamp is sleek, stylish and features more height than most average table lamps. The ribbed ceramic base adds a simple yet elegant accent to your console table or credenza.

$188 $150

Shop Now

Hanover Rug

Hanover Rug
Apt2B

Hanover Rug

The ideal finishing touch? A rug that really ties your room together! Quality construction and a unique use of color and texture combine to create a beautiful yet functional piece that holds its own in high-traffic spaces.

$338 $270

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

Tags: