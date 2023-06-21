We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's rest. Luckily, nearly every major mattress brand is offering Black Friday-level deals during their 4th of July sales to welcome the summer season. With these Fourth of July sales and summer savings, now is the perfect time to give your bedroom setup the revamp it deserves.

The hotter days of summer call for a bedroom refresh. With the holiday just around the corner, don't miss your chance to score a new mattress at some of the lowest prices of the year. We've found deep discounts on top brands like Nectar, Nolah, Avocado and Tuft & Needle, so there's no better time to invest in a new bed.

Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress for the warmer nights ahead, don't sleep on these mattress sales before they're gone. Below, check out all the best 4th of July mattress deals you can shop to get your best night’s sleep for even better tomorrows.

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales Right Now

Avocado is offering savings of up to $800 on the Luxury Organic Mattress and up to $400 on the best-selling Green and hybrid Vegan mattresses.

Shop the Bear Mattress 4th of July sale and save 35% off sitewide. You'll also score $400 of free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.

Save 25% on every mattress at Brooklyn Bedding until June 22, with promo code SUMMER25.

The Casper 4th of July mattress sale is offering 20% off all mattresses, bedding, pillows and more.

With Cocoon's mattress deals live until June 22, you can save 35% on all mattresses and snag a free gift of pillows and a sheet set with every mattress purchase.

DreamCloud's biggest sale ever is still taking 40% off sitewide at their 4th of July sale. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 33% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $799 Shop Now

The Helix mattress sale is now offering 25% off any mattress purchase with code JULY25 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.

Get $200 off your Layla hybrid mattress, $150 off your memory foam mattress, plus a free blanket and mattress protector.

Save up to $700 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with their 4th of July sale. You'll also get a free mattress protector with your purchase of an adult mattress.

Leesa Hybrid Mattress Leesa Leesa Hybrid Mattress The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support. $1,999 $1,699 Shop Now

Mattress Firm's 4th of July Sale is offering a free adjustable base with $899+ purchase with use of promo code ELEVATE.

Nectar's 4th of July Sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Nolah is now offering Black Friday-level savings with their 4th of July sale, taking 30% off all five of the brand's award-winning cooling mattresses and includes 2 free pillows with your purchase.

Save 30% off the Breeze closeout and the Prima mattresses. You'll also receive $300 in free accessories with select mattress purchases.

Tuft & Needle is offering up to $700 off mattresses, plus up to 40% off furniture, bedding and more at their 4th of July sale.

Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen In this hybrid mattress, the brand's Adaptive foam joins with Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs to offer optimal motion control and pressure relief. The diamond-infused memory foam moves heat away from you to keep you cool. $1,995 $1,696 Shop Now

