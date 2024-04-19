Sales & Deals

Anthropologie's Sale Is Filled With Top-Rated Furniture — Shop the Best Deals Before They're Gone

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:49 PM PDT, April 19, 2024

Shop Anthropologie's limited-time sale for deals on furniture, decor and more home must-haves.

With Memorial Day just over a month away, the early sales are starting to heat up. Spring is one of the best times of the year to save on all things home so you can revamp your space for less this season. Luckily, you don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to start saving thanks to Anthropologie's sale where thousands of stylish home essentials are up to 30% off

Shop the Anthropologie Sale

Fo a limited time, shoppers can save on furniture, bedding, rugs, candles and more during the Anthropologie sale. Whether you need an outdoor dining set or a new mirror and bed frame, the deals at Anthropologie can make every corner of your home absolute perfection.

Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options Anthropologie has for the taking, especially when you can get such steep discounts. We've combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.

Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale for major home savings.

Best Furniture Deals at Anthropologie

Gleaming Primrose Mirror - 6' Floor

Gleaming Primrose Mirror - 6' Floor
Anthropologie

Gleaming Primrose Mirror - 6' Floor

Stunning, vintage-inspired, and social-media-famous, the Gleaming Primrose Mirror is Anthro's bestselling style of all time. It's an icon, beloved for its exquisite details, including elegant adornments along its apex and edges.

$1,198 $958

Shop Now

Velvet Hagen Dining Chair

Velvet Hagen Dining Chair
Anthropologie

Velvet Hagen Dining Chair

Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of velvet charm with these luxuriously soft upholstered chairs.

$468 $328

Shop Now

Hemming Bed

Hemming Bed
Anthropologie

Hemming Bed

For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this oak veneer bed frame. 

$1,098 $769

Shop Now

Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser

Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser
Anthropologie

Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser

Maximize on your storage while still maintaining a stylish home aesthetic with this textured wood dresser.

$1,398 $1,118

Shop Now

Fern Wall Cabinet

Fern Wall Cabinet
Anthropologie

Fern Wall Cabinet

Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this charming cabinet with brass-finished hardware and tempered glass doors.

$698 $558

Shop Now

Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table

Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table
Anthropologie

Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table

A sculptural, room-anchoring piece, this striking table boasts meticulous craftsmanship and a clever design. The base is artwork in itself.

$1,598 $1,278

Shop Now

Quincy Executive Desk

Quincy Executive Desk
Anthropologie

Quincy Executive Desk

Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye.

$1,598 $1,278

Shop Now

