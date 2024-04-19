Shop Anthropologie's limited-time sale for deals on furniture, decor and more home must-haves.
With Memorial Day just over a month away, the early sales are starting to heat up. Spring is one of the best times of the year to save on all things home so you can revamp your space for less this season. Luckily, you don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to start saving thanks to Anthropologie's sale where thousands of stylish home essentials are up to 30% off
Fo a limited time, shoppers can save on furniture, bedding, rugs, candles and more during the Anthropologie sale. Whether you need an outdoor dining set or a new mirror and bed frame, the deals at Anthropologie can make every corner of your home absolute perfection.
Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options Anthropologie has for the taking, especially when you can get such steep discounts. We've combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.
Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale for major home savings.
Best Furniture Deals at Anthropologie
Gleaming Primrose Mirror - 6' Floor
Stunning, vintage-inspired, and social-media-famous, the Gleaming Primrose Mirror is Anthro's bestselling style of all time. It's an icon, beloved for its exquisite details, including elegant adornments along its apex and edges.
Velvet Hagen Dining Chair
Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of velvet charm with these luxuriously soft upholstered chairs.
Hemming Bed
For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this oak veneer bed frame.
Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser
Maximize on your storage while still maintaining a stylish home aesthetic with this textured wood dresser.
Fern Wall Cabinet
Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this charming cabinet with brass-finished hardware and tempered glass doors.
Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table
A sculptural, room-anchoring piece, this striking table boasts meticulous craftsmanship and a clever design. The base is artwork in itself.
Quincy Executive Desk
Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye.
