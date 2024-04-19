With Memorial Day just over a month away, the early sales are starting to heat up. Spring is one of the best times of the year to save on all things home so you can revamp your space for less this season. Luckily, you don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to start saving thanks to Anthropologie's sale where thousands of stylish home essentials are up to 30% off

Shop the Anthropologie Sale

Fo a limited time, shoppers can save on furniture, bedding, rugs, candles and more during the Anthropologie sale. Whether you need an outdoor dining set or a new mirror and bed frame, the deals at Anthropologie can make every corner of your home absolute perfection.

Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options Anthropologie has for the taking, especially when you can get such steep discounts. We've combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.

Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale for major home savings.

Best Furniture Deals at Anthropologie

Fern Wall Cabinet Anthropologie Fern Wall Cabinet Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this charming cabinet with brass-finished hardware and tempered glass doors. $698 $558 Shop Now

Quincy Executive Desk Anthropologie Quincy Executive Desk Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye. $1,598 $1,278 Shop Now

