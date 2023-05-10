Memorial Day is just a few weeks away and there's nothing better than lounging in the pool to kick off the summer. You've gotten your wardrobe and patio ready for a much-needed long weekend, but if you don't have pool floats on standby, then now's the time to shop for them. FUNBOY makes the trendiest pool floats that look as good in your backyard as they do on Instagram.

Shop FUNBOY Pool Floats

Whether you're planning a pool party or just want to sunbathe in the water all season long, there are tons of Instagram-famous floats on sale to make memories with the whole family. To help you find for the perfect pool float for your summer adventures, we've curated a list of our favorite FUNBOY pool floats to shop.

From adorable pool inflatables for kids (like this cute unicorn float) to the Barbie collection, we found something for everybody. If you're looking for more Memorial Day 2023 essentials, don't forget to check out our top picks for the best self tanners, sunscreens and swimsuits this season.

Below, shop our favorite FUNBOY pool floats for endless summer fun.

Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo FUNBOY Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo — what more can you want for summer? $79 Shop Now

Disco Dome FUNBOY Disco Dome Instantly transform your water experience when you board the Disco Dome and escape to a tropical party atmosphere. $349 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The Best End-of-Summer Furniture Sales You Can Shop Now

Kim Kardashian's New SKIMS Collection Fuses Swimwear with Shapewear

The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer

EltaMD Sunscreen Is On Sale Right Now: Get 20% Off

The 20 Best Sunscreens of 2022 for Complete Protection

The 9 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Summer Long

Jennifer Lopez Is Officially in 'Summer Mode' — Shop Her Poolside Look