The Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop Before Summer: Wayfair, West Elm, Frontgate and More
Memorial Day is known for being one of the best times of the year to shop for furniture, thanks to all the spring savings and warehouse sales. With summer on the horizon and spring is in full swing, it's time to turn our attention to our patios, balconies, and backyards. If you plan on upgrading your outdoor area, top retailers are hosting patio furniture sales right now to score the latest styles for less.
From West Elm to Wayfair and Walmart, we're seeing sales on everything from Adirondack chairs to patio dining sets. Whether you're want to splurge on a chic outdoor sectional or are looking to update your yard on a tight budget, we've found major patio furniture sales with discounts available at every different price point.
Ahead, find the best early Memorial Day 2023 outdoor furniture deals to shop in the weeks leading up to the holiday weekend.
- Wayfair: Save up to 50% on outdoor furniture with early access to Wayfair's Way Day 2023 deals.
- Walmart: Patio furniture at Walmart is now even more affordable with discounts on everything from 4-piece conversation sets to wicker egg chairs.
- West Elm: Save up to 50% on mid-century modern outdoor dining sets, chairs, sofas and more.
- Frontgate: All of Frontgate’s outdoor furniture is 25% off, so you can save up to $2,200. You'll also get free shipping on your outdoor furniture set.
- Amazon: This week's best Amazon deals include tons of outdoor furniture pieces for as much as 80% off.
- Target: Take up to 30% off select outdoor furniture, fire pits, and accessories at Target to refresh your backyard for summer.
Get your patio or outdoor space ready for warmer days ahead with the best spring patio furniture deals available now. You can save hundreds on a home makeover with sale prices on furniture sets and outdoor chairs, sofas and more.
The Best Patio Furniture Deals
A beautiful outdoor sectional that'll be the solution to all your patio seating.
This Alcott Hill Pinnell 2-person Outdoor Dining Set is the perfect addition to your outdoor area. The set comes pre-treated to ensure it continues to look great all year long, even during harsh weather.
Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.
Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair to watch the sunset or read your favorite book.
This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. Save big on outdoor furniture made of premium steel and rattan that will actually last.
A bar cart that will match your rattan patio set that's perfect for when you are hosting guests.
Give yourself something to look forward to in the coming seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece patio furniture set.
Want a dining set that looks more formal? This option from Better Homes & Gardens comes with a wooden table and cushioned wicker chairs.
