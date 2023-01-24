The Super Bowl LVII is less than three weeks away and if you're planning to watch it at home, there's one important thing you can't forget: the food. Whether you're throwing a neighborhood Super Bowl party or watching Rihanna's halftime show with close friends, you'll want the Super Bowl snack staples: wings, hot dogs, pretzels and maybe even a juicy slider. And with higher food prices these days, going to the grocery store to stock up on these scrumptious meats might not be the best bang for your buck.

Meat delivery services are in high demand and for good reason. You can stock up on all the best cuts and varieties of meats at some of the most affordable prices. Subscription boxes that have all the freshest and premium-graded meats can be delivered straight to your doorstep, so you don't even have to miss a minute.

With multiple sizes and price points, these meat delivery services promise quality, sustainable meats — so you never have to worry about cooking fatty, chewy, or just lackluster cuts. Plus, these butchers pride themselves on their relationships with their suppliers, so they're all names you can trust. And with everything from expertly curated boxes to a la carte specialty meats available for purchase, these retailers leave no stone unturned. A few even have side dishes and desserts, so you can order your complete meal from one spot.

Below, shop all the best meat delivery services to prepare for Super Bowl Sunday.

ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox Now through February 5, new ButcherBox customers will get free Wings for LIFE in each box. Butcher Box offers customizable plans offering grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood delivered directly to you. STARTING AT $169 PLUS FREE WINGS FOR LIFE Shop Now

Crowd Cow Crowd Cow Crowd Cow Partnered with ethical farms around the world, Crowd Cow delivers high-quality, sustainable meats right to your door, no matter where you live. The company states they know each one of its producers, so you can feel good about loading up on all your favorite meats, poultry and seafood. You can order what you need a la carte, so there's no pressure to sign up, but with your membership, you'll get 5% off each delivery. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Good Chop Good Chop Good Chop If you prefer seafood, Good Chop's selection of wild-caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Rockfish, Pacific Cod, shrimp and scallops are excellent for grilling. The boxes are 100% customizable and the seafood cuts contain zero antibiotics, additives, or coloring. Just choose between a large or medium box of high-quality meats to receive every four weeks. STARTING AT $149 Shop Now

Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks This steak-delivery giant is famous for its variety of classic cuts, but it's also delved into sides, desserts, and even wine. With gift basket options like custom assortments with added desserts, or boxes filled with wine and cheese, there's something for everyone to enjoy (even the vegetarians). For the Super Bowl, Omaha Steaks is offering a Super Game Day Package with wings, ribs, Philly cheesesteak sirloin, battered shrimp, and more. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Rastelli's Rastelli's Rastelli's This family-owned business based in a small town in New Jersey offers crowd-friendly boxes at reasonable prices. With filet mignons starting at $16 and best-selling Faroe salmon filets for $35, all freezer sealed and packaged so they can last up to a year in your freezer, you'll be totally set for the big game, through the summer months and beyond. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Porter Road Porter Road Porter Road Created by two Nashville chefs, Porter Road is a butcher first and foremost. The service works first-hand with local farms to ensure perfectly cut pieces of meat arrive at your doorstep. Choose from five curated boxes, filled with a wide array of beef, pork, lamb and chicken, and add any a la carte items to round it out. STARTING AT $128 Shop Now

Holy Grail Steak Co. Holy Grail Steak Co. Holy Grail Steak Co. If steak or red meat is your main meat of choice, look no further than Holy Grail Steak Co. The beef company promises "steak nirvana" with any of its award-winning cuts. With offerings from pre-seasoned wagyu burgers to bone-in rib eyes, dry-aged steaks and everything in between, it's a red meat-lovers paradise. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Farm Foods Market Farm Foods Market Farm Foods Market Affordable is the name of the game with this farm-based retailer. The delivery service offers value boxes in seven different options, as well as cheaper cuts like liver, tongue and heart. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Snake River Farms Snake River Farms Snake River Farms Fire up the grill with the help of the meat experts at Snake River Farms. The website not only offers premium cuts of all its most popular meats, but also tips on how to grill them to perfection each time. As a pioneer of American Wagyu, these ranchers are well-worth listening to. STARTING AT $85 Shop Now

D'Artagnan Foods D'Artagnan Foods D'Artagnan Foods D'Artagnan wants every home chef to feel as confident as a professional, which is why they offer tips, tricks and recipes, as well as the best cuts of a wide variety of meats delivered straight to your home. PRICES VARY Shop Now

