Save $100 On Weber's New Genesis Gas Grills for Your Next Summer Barbecue

By ETonline Staff
Weber Gas Grill
Weber

The official first day of summer is June 21, so now is the perfect time to start grilling. While there are several types of grills to choose from, a classic gas grill typically fires up the fastest and is simple to use with multiple burners and plenty of room to cook for the family. 

If you're hoping to transform your backyard into a culinary hot spot this summer, look no further than Weber's Genesis gas grill collection. Designed for seasoned grillers who are ready to take it up a notch, the all new Weber grills are currently on sale for $100 off. Just in time for a last-minute Father's Day gift, the Weber gas grill sale is the perfect opportunity to save on a top-rated grill for every occasion. 

Shop the Weber Grill Sale

Now through July 1, Weber is discounting its gas grills that combine the perfect heat with award-winning technology. Weber grills are built to an exceptional standard of durability, quality and workmanship. Their proprietary PUREBLU high-heat burners are engineered to create the purest, most efficient, and even flame, so you get extraordinary results every time. Sear, roast, bake, steam, and even stir-fry by simply replacing the grate with a variety of custom-fit grillware.

The newly designed Genesis gas grill lineup has the biggest high-heat sear zone of any Weber grill, meaning there's plenty of room to cook meals for two or big crowds. Having the right grill is essential and Weber's bestselling models are currently discounted ahead of your 4th of July plans. Below, shop the best gas grill deals from Weber's sale.

GENESIS E-325s Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)
GENESIS E-325s Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)
Weber
GENESIS E-325s Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)

The newly designed Weber Genesis propane grill features the brand's largest and hottest sear zone, with expandable top cooking grate so that the main course and sides are all grilled and served at the same time. 

$999$899
GENESIS SPX-435 Smart Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)
GENESIS SPX-435 Smart Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)
Weber
GENESIS SPX-435 Smart Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)

This professional-grade stainless-steel grill features four powerful main burners that produce 48,800 BTUs, plus an extra-large Sear Station burner with an intense heat zone for grilling steaks and chops. It also boasts a side burner that provides a convenient place to simmer sauces and cook side dishes. 

$2,099$1,999
GENESIS E-435 Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)
GENESIS E-435 Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)
Weber
GENESIS E-435 Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)

Sear multiple steaks at once on the extra-large sear zone. Featuring four powerful main burners that produce 48,800 BTUs, this grill also has an extra-large Sear Station burner with an intense heat zone for grilling steaks and chops.

$1,649$1,549
GENESIS EPX-335 Smart Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)
GENESIS EPX-335 Smart Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)
Weber
GENESIS EPX-335 Smart Gas Grill (Liquid Propane)

Nightvision LED Lighting illuminates the entire grill surface and side tables when the lid is lifted, so there's plenty of visibility for you to cook those late-night dinners.

$1,699$1,599

