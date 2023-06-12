The official first day of summer is June 21, so now is the perfect time to start grilling. While there are several types of grills to choose from, a classic gas grill typically fires up the fastest and is simple to use with multiple burners and plenty of room to cook for the family.

If you're hoping to transform your backyard into a culinary hot spot this summer, look no further than Weber's Genesis gas grill collection. Designed for seasoned grillers who are ready to take it up a notch, the all new Weber grills are currently on sale for $100 off. Just in time for a last-minute Father's Day gift, the Weber gas grill sale is the perfect opportunity to save on a top-rated grill for every occasion.

Shop the Weber Grill Sale

Now through July 1, Weber is discounting its gas grills that combine the perfect heat with award-winning technology. Weber grills are built to an exceptional standard of durability, quality and workmanship. Their proprietary PUREBLU high-heat burners are engineered to create the purest, most efficient, and even flame, so you get extraordinary results every time. Sear, roast, bake, steam, and even stir-fry by simply replacing the grate with a variety of custom-fit grillware.

The newly designed Genesis gas grill lineup has the biggest high-heat sear zone of any Weber grill, meaning there's plenty of room to cook meals for two or big crowds. Having the right grill is essential and Weber's bestselling models are currently discounted ahead of your 4th of July plans. Below, shop the best gas grill deals from Weber's sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 45% on Solo Stove's Fire Pit Backyard Bundles for Father's Day

The Best Meat Delivery Services for the Ultimate Memorial Day Cookout

Make Dad the King of the Cookout with Walmart's Best Deals on Grills

Wayfair Father's Day Sale: Save Up to 30% on Grills and More

The Best Camping Gear and Essentials to Pack for Summer Adventures

The Best Portable Grills to Get You Cooking Anywhere This Summer

The Best Ninja Kitchen Appliance Deals on Amazon