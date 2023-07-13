Upgrade Your Kitchen with the Best Post-Prime Day Ninja Deals — Save Now on Air Fryers, Blenders & More
Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year ended yesterday, but there is still time to score savings on kitchen must-haves. The retailer is currently offering unbeatable post-Prime Day deals on tons of top-rated Ninja appliances, so right now is the perfect time to refresh your kitchen for the summer season.
Ninja is known for its wide range of compact appliances that are perfect for small kitchens. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an indoor grill to bring outdoor grilling power to your countertop, Ninja has tons of options for all of your cooking needs.
With summer officially here, there is no better time to shop for a new blender. Ninja's high-performance models are designed to deliver the smoothest purees and finest blends to satisfy all of your cravings. Luckily for you, Amazon is discounting various Ninja blenders that will ensure delicious results and help you keep cool all summer long.
Ahead, shop all of the best post-Prime Day deals on Ninja appliances to make cooking easier this season.
Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Ninja Appliances
If you're searching for a compact air fryer, Ninja's Mini Air Fryer features 2-Qt. capacity for smaller snacks and meals.
Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently.
Now is the time to score the Ninja 2-Basket air fryer and get 25% off on this best-selling appliance.
The Ninja blender comes with three 20 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cups and two spout lids. With 900-watt, this blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list.
Customize your morning brew with 9 grounds sizes and 3 brew styles: Classic, Rich and Over Ice. The Ninja DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker is the perfect kitchen appliance for any coffee lover.
Shop this incredible Prime Day deal and save 50% on the top-rated Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps.
Built with rapid oven technology, you can now cook up to 35% faster with Ninja's Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster.
Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender.
Air fryers are all the rage for their healthful frying capabilities and impeccable reheating skills, and this model from Ninja is on sale for 35% off now. It features 13 functions — air fry, sear, crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, and reheat —making it a worthwhile use of counter space.
It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.
Ninja BL642 Nutri Blender comes with 3 sizes of single-serve cups with spout lids to make it easy to take your favorite smoothies on the go all summer long.
This sleek electric kettle can boil one cup of water in under 90 seconds. Plus, it has a 30-minute keep-warm mode.
This Ninja food processor is crafted with a powerful 1000-peak watt motor and can process tough ingredients easily.
Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer.
Ninja's Foodi Power Blender is designed with 1600-Peak-Watt Power Dense Motor to effectively power through frozen ingredients. Plus, the high-performance blender features Preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, food processing, and dough.
If you're in the market for a new espresso machine, Ninja's Espresso and Coffee Barista System allows you to choose from three different espresso styles: Espresso, Lungo, and Over Ice. Plus, it features a built-in frother so you can craft espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, and more creations.
Unlike most air fryers, this dual-basket option allows you to cook two different foods at once rather than waiting for one to finish. The Ninja Foodi cooks in six different ways including air frying, air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating.
