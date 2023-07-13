Shop

Upgrade Your Kitchen with the Best Post-Prime Day Ninja Deals — Save Now on Air Fryers, Blenders & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ninja Auto-iQ 6 Qt. Silver Electric Multi-Cooker
Amazon

Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year ended yesterday, but there is still time to score savings on kitchen must-haves. The retailer is currently offering unbeatable post-Prime Day deals on tons of top-rated Ninja appliances, so right now is the perfect time to refresh your kitchen for the summer season. 

Shop Prime Day Ninja Deals

Ninja is known for its wide range of compact appliances that are perfect for small kitchens. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an indoor grill to bring outdoor grilling power to your countertop, Ninja has tons of options for all of your cooking needs.

With summer officially here, there is no better time to shop for a new blender. Ninja's high-performance models are designed to deliver the smoothest purees and finest blends to satisfy all of your cravings. Luckily for you, Amazon is discounting various Ninja blenders that will ensure delicious results and help you keep cool all summer long.   

Ahead, shop all of the best post-Prime Day deals on Ninja appliances to make cooking easier this season.

Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer

If you're searching for a compact air fryer, Ninja's Mini Air Fryer features 2-Qt. capacity for smaller snacks and meals. 

$80$54
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor
Amazon
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor

Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently. 

$120$90
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 8qt Original Dualzone 2 Basket Air Fryer with 6 functions - DZ201
Amazon
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer

Now is the time to score the Ninja 2-Basket air fryer and get 25% off on this best-selling appliance. 

$200$150
Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender
Ninja BN301 Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender
Amazon
Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender

The Ninja blender comes with three 20 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cups and two spout lids. With 900-watt, this blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.

$60$50
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list. 

$150$135
Ninja DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker
Ninja DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
Ninja DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Customize your morning brew with 9 grounds sizes and 3 brew styles: Classic, Rich and Over Ice. The Ninja DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker is the perfect kitchen appliance for any coffee lover. 

$200$130
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Amazon
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Shop this incredible Prime Day deal and save 50% on the top-rated Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. 

$300$165
Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster
Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster

Built with rapid oven technology, you can now cook up to 35% faster with Ninja's Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster.

$130$80
Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Amazon
Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. 

$140$120
Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven
Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven
Amazon
Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven

Air fryers are all the rage for their healthful frying capabilities and impeccable reheating skills, and this model from Ninja is on sale for 35% off now. It features 13 functions — air fry, sear, crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, and reheat —making it a worthwhile use of counter space.

$310$196
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.

$140$120
Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender
Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender
Amazon
Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender

Ninja BL642 Nutri Blender comes with 3 sizes of single-serve cups with spout lids to make it easy to take your favorite smoothies on the go all summer long. 

$250$160
Ninja KT200BL Precision Temperature Electric Kettle
Ninja KT200BL Precision Temperature Electric Kettle
Amazon
Ninja KT200BL Precision Temperature Electric Kettle

This sleek electric kettle can boil one cup of water in under 90 seconds. Plus, it has a 30-minute keep-warm mode. 

$100$75
Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor
Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor
Amazon
Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor

This Ninja food processor is crafted with a powerful 1000-peak watt motor and can process tough ingredients easily. 

$120$90
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130$100
Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System
Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System
Amazon
Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System

Ninja's Foodi Power Blender is designed with 1600-Peak-Watt Power Dense Motor to effectively power through frozen ingredients. Plus, the high-performance blender features Preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, food processing, and dough.

$240$182
Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System
Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System
Amazon
Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System

If you're in the market for a new espresso machine, Ninja's Espresso and Coffee Barista System allows you to choose from three different espresso styles: Espresso, Lungo, and Over Ice. Plus, it features a built-in frother so you can craft espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, and more creations. 

$250$200
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer

Unlike most air fryers, this dual-basket option allows you to cook two different foods at once rather than waiting for one to finish. The Ninja Foodi cooks in six different ways including air frying, air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. 

$230$180

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Summer Cooking

The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back in Stock for Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals Under $100 to Shop Right Now

Save Now on Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills During Amazon Prime Day

19 Best Amazon Prime Day Major Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Machines

Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Summer

The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Best Portable Blenders for Delicious Smoothies On the Go