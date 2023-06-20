National Smoothie Day has arrived, bringing with it the perfect way to cool down and celebrate the arrival of summer. This season, it's always important to stay hydrated when you're spending all day enjoying the sun or working out — but sometimes you want to sip on something other than water, such as a refreshing smoothie.

Thankfully, portable blenders are nifty devices that can help you get your smoothie fix while recovering from your workout or relaxing outdoors.

Wait: A blender you can take wherever you go? At first, a travel blender seemed too good to be true to us too, but these convenient personal blender appliances exist and there are a number of them to choose from. Now your outdoor concert, picnic, family BBQ, backyard movie night or sunny beach day will be complete with frozen drinks, fresh fruit juice or even a blended cocktail. Just pack ice cubes and fresh fruit or frozen fruit in a cooler to create smoothies on the go by blending everything together and pouring your favorite drink into the cup of your choice.

Some of the best compact blender options might put your traditional blender to shame. From stainless steel portable blenders to mini travel blenders, keep scrolling to check out our favorite top-rated portable blenders and indulge in refreshing drinks this National Smoothie Day.

PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender Amazon PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender This PopBabies blender has stainless steel blades and comes with a matching ice tray and funnel in fun colors for summer. The compact blender can be recharged with a USB connector. The personal blender design allows you to drink straight from the blender itself. $50 $25 WITH COUPON Shop Now

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender BlendJet BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Shop the upgraded BlendJet 2 Portable Blender. It has a lightweight yet durable design. Plus, a single charge lasts for 15 or more blends, and you can easily recharge it using its water-resistant USB-C charging port whenever it runs low. $100 $50 Shop Now

Redmond Personal 2-Speed Portable Blender Amazon Redmond Personal 2-Speed Portable Blender Crush and blend countless frozen cocktails and smoothies this summer using the toughest ingredients. This countertop blender blade spins at a high speed for easy blending on-the-go. When you're done with your beach day, this portable blender is easy to clean up since its dishwasher-safe. $50 $42 Shop Now

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Trusted kitchen appliance brand Hamilton Beach offers this 14oz personal blender. Serve up your favorite strawberry fruit juice or nut butter smoothie, and blend and go with the machine-washable blender cup and lid. The 175-watt motor and stainless steel blades crush ice for a smooth, refreshing beverage every time. $23 Shop Now

BlendJet Portable Blender Walmart BlendJet Portable Blender This portable blender is powerful enough to crush ice and compact enough to go anywhere. Use it to make smoothies, shakes, frozen margaritas or other cocktails. It has a rechargeable battery and comes in two different color options. $52 Shop Now

NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender Amazon NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender Simplify your smoothie-making and juicing process with NutriBullet, a powerful blender that seamlessly pulverizes even the toughest fruits and veggies. It comes with a travel cup perfect to take with you wherever you may need a quick sip of nutrients. $120 $99 Shop Now

Oster Blend Active Portable Blender Amazon Oster Blend Active Portable Blender It's never too early to start back-to-school shopping, and this portable blender is perfect for a new dorm or apartment with limited kitchen space. If you're in the market for small kitchen appliances, snag the best blender to quickly make healthy, delicious drinks with soft add-ins or frozen ingredients and stay on-the-go with the travel-sized cup. $50 $24 Shop Now

