Amazon Prime Day has come to an end, but the online retailer is still serving up major markdowns across their site. With sale prices comparable to Black Friday, these incredible post-Prime Day deals are selling like hotcakes.

For home chefs or those doing their best The Bear impressions in their own kitchen to save on delivery fees, now is a great time to save on all your kitchen needs. Not only can you score deals on top-of-the-line kitchen appliances like a Ninja air fryer and Vitamix blender, but you can also save on non-stick cookware and handy kitchen tools to make your time in the kitchen go that much smoother. Whatever you need in your kitchen, there's a good chance you can find it discounted after the big event.

Shop Amazon Kitchen Deals

Kitchen appliance deals aren't the only great discounts to be found after Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, the latest tech, plus accessories, shoes for women and more.

To ensure you don't miss any of the best deals on kitchenware, because there are almost countless offers post-Prime Day, we've found the ones you won't want to miss. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, shop the best deals on kitchen appliances, kitchen tools and cookware.

Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven Amazon Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven The Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven is small enough to fit on your countertop and has the ability to bake, broil, reheat, warm, toast, air fry, convection bake, air roast, whole roast and dehydrate. With two ovens, you can cook items separately at different temperatures and different settings. $350 $297 Shop Now

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL Amazon Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance. $160 $98 Shop Now

Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Tools

Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now on sale. The four different plates allow for various spiralized and chopped sizes. $45 $35 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Cookware

