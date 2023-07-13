The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals You Can Still Shop: Save on Vitamix, KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig & More
Amazon Prime Day has come to an end, but the online retailer is still serving up major markdowns across their site. With sale prices comparable to Black Friday, these incredible post-Prime Day deals are selling like hotcakes.
For home chefs or those doing their best The Bear impressions in their own kitchen to save on delivery fees, now is a great time to save on all your kitchen needs. Not only can you score deals on top-of-the-line kitchen appliances like a Ninja air fryer and Vitamix blender, but you can also save on non-stick cookware and handy kitchen tools to make your time in the kitchen go that much smoother. Whatever you need in your kitchen, there's a good chance you can find it discounted after the big event.
Kitchen appliance deals aren't the only great discounts to be found after Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, the latest tech, plus accessories, shoes for women and more.
To ensure you don't miss any of the best deals on kitchenware, because there are almost countless offers post-Prime Day, we've found the ones you won't want to miss. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Below, shop the best deals on kitchen appliances, kitchen tools and cookware.
Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances
This Instant Pot's 10 functions include: Pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.
Brew a stronger cup with more flavor, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee with the popular K-Mini Plus.
The Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven is small enough to fit on your countertop and has the ability to bake, broil, reheat, warm, toast, air fry, convection bake, air roast, whole roast and dehydrate. With two ovens, you can cook items separately at different temperatures and different settings.
Lighter and smaller than the original KitchenAid mixer, this one has just as much power and is crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any recipe. It's still large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies at one time.
The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance.
The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
Compact, energy efficient, yet powerful. This space-saving Keurig coffee maker makes cups up to 12 oz within minutes.
Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Tools
DIY soda has never been easier than with the SodaStream. Snag this post-Prime Day deal on sale for $50 off, a great deal for this kitchen product category.
Kick back and relax while you're cooking your next roast dinner. With the Meater Block you can track the food's temperature on your phone so you never have to worry about over- or under-cooked meat again.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now on sale. The four different plates allow for various spiralized and chopped sizes.
This sleek electric kettle can boil one cup of water in under 90 seconds. Plus, it has a 30-minute keep-warm mode.
Ninja's 14-piece NeverDull knife set features a variety of German stainless steel knives with a comforting handle to make chopping and slicing easier. The knife block even has a built-in knife sharpener.
Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Cookware
This T-fal nonstick cookware set includes two frying pans, three saucepans with lids, a dutch oven, solid spoon and slotted spatula for all of your cooking needs.
Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this 14-piece Rachael Ray Brights Nonstick Cookware Set.
Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after.
Ninja's NeverStick Technology (used to make this cookware set) is an exclusive nonstick coating designed to handle high-heat cooking, minimize sticking and withstand aggressive scrubbing.
