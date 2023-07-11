Hip-hip-hooray, it's Amazon Prime Day! For just two days, Amazon Prime members (and non-members who sign-up for the free 30-day Amazon Prime trial), can score major deals sitewide for major savings. These amazing markdowns offer some of the best appliance deals of the year, comparable only to the savings of Black Friday.

For those appliances you've been coveting, like that Keurig for your perfect morning cup of joe or a robot vacuum that will take care of your cleaning to-do list, there's no better time to shop. It's never been more affordable to add the convenience that an air fryer or instant pot can bring to your kitchen. They even have discounted air purifiers from the prestigious Dyson brand to help you keep breathing easy this summer.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

No matter what appliance you need, we're certain that you can score major savings on it by shopping during Amazon Prime Day. Below, shop the best deals in kitchen appliances, cleaning appliances and other home appliances.

Best Amazon Prime Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven Amazon Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven The Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven is small enough to fit on your countertop and has the ability to bake, broil, reheat, warm, toast, air fry, convection bake, air roast, whole roast and dehydrate. With two ovens, you can cook items separately at different temperatures and different settings. $350 $280 Shop Now

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL Amazon Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance. $160 $100 Shop Now

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day. $80 $50 Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade Amazon Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals. $550 $300 Shop Now

Best Amazon Prime Deals on Cleaning Appliances

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. $124 $86 Shop Now

Best Amazon Prime Deals on Other Home Appliances

Levoit Air Purifier Amazon Levoit Air Purifier Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other airborne contaminants within the home. $100 $85 Shop Now

