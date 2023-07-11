19 Best Amazon Prime Day Major Appliance Deals: Shop Dyson, Ninja, Keurig, Vitamix, Samsung and More
Hip-hip-hooray, it's Amazon Prime Day! For just two days, Amazon Prime members (and non-members who sign-up for the free 30-day Amazon Prime trial), can score major deals sitewide for major savings. These amazing markdowns offer some of the best appliance deals of the year, comparable only to the savings of Black Friday.
For those appliances you've been coveting, like that Keurig for your perfect morning cup of joe or a robot vacuum that will take care of your cleaning to-do list, there's no better time to shop. It's never been more affordable to add the convenience that an air fryer or instant pot can bring to your kitchen. They even have discounted air purifiers from the prestigious Dyson brand to help you keep breathing easy this summer.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
No matter what appliance you need, we're certain that you can score major savings on it by shopping during Amazon Prime Day. Below, shop the best deals in kitchen appliances, cleaning appliances and other home appliances.
Best Amazon Prime Deals on Kitchen Appliances
The Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven is small enough to fit on your countertop and has the ability to bake, broil, reheat, warm, toast, air fry, convection bake, air roast, whole roast and dehydrate. With two ovens, you can cook items separately at different temperatures and different settings.
Brew 4 different cup sizes at the touch of a button. The Nespresso Aeroccino3 provides smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in just a few seconds.
Not only does this Instant Pot Duo Plus feature an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 15 customizable cooking programs.
The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance.
If you prefer an iced coffee for hot summer days, now you can skip the coffee shop by using this iced coffee maker from Keurig.
The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day.
Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals.
Nugget ice is the superior ice shape — don't at us. So treat yourself to fresh ice on-demand with GE’s portable ice maker, which can hold up to 3lbs of ice.
Best Amazon Prime Deals on Cleaning Appliances
Powered by a lithium ion battery, this handheld vacuum is great for big jobs that require a quick cleanup.
A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.
The Roomba j6 + robot vacuum empties on its own for up to 60 days, packs 10x the power-lifting suction, and comes with unique intelligence to avoid cords and pet waste.
Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning.
This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently.
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.
Best Amazon Prime Deals on Other Home Appliances
Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other airborne contaminants within the home.
This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on your needs for the day. Add this fan to your smart home by connecting to Amazon Alexa and the Dyson app.
Crafters will adore the Cricut Explore Air 2 Starter Bundle which creates custom designs to put on t-shirts, mugs, home decor and more. The starter pack provides everything you need to start on your newest hobby.
This Shark 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier helps provide cleaner, fresher air in extra large rooms of 1,000 square feet. It includes HEPA Filtration, which helps capture up to 99.98% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Bras and Underwear
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Sunscreen for Every Skin Type
The 40 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
The 12 Best Prime Day Mattress Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Starts Now! Shop the Best Deals Only Available Today
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50
The 75 Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now