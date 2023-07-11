Shop

19 Best Amazon Prime Day Major Appliance Deals: Shop Dyson, Ninja, Keurig, Vitamix, Samsung and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
The Best Amazon Prime Day Major Appliance Deals
Hip-hip-hooray, it's Amazon Prime Day! For just two days, Amazon Prime members (and non-members who sign-up for the free 30-day Amazon Prime trial), can score major deals sitewide for major savings. These amazing markdowns offer some of the best appliance deals of the year, comparable only to the savings of Black Friday.

For those appliances you've been coveting, like that Keurig for your perfect morning cup of joe or a robot vacuum that will take care of your cleaning to-do list, there's no better time to shop. It's never been more affordable to add the convenience that an air fryer or instant pot can bring to your kitchen. They even have discounted air purifiers from the prestigious Dyson brand to help you keep breathing easy this summer. 

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

No matter what appliance you need, we're certain that you can score major savings on it by shopping during Amazon Prime Day. Below, shop the best deals in kitchen appliances, cleaning appliances and other home appliances.

Best Amazon Prime Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven
Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven
Amazon
Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven

The Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven is small enough to fit on your countertop and has the ability to bake, broil, reheat, warm, toast, air fry, convection bake, air roast, whole roast and dehydrate. With two ovens, you can cook items separately at different temperatures and different settings. 

$350$280
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Brew 4 different cup sizes at the touch of a button. The Nespresso Aeroccino3 provides smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in just a few seconds.

$219$142
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Not only does this Instant Pot Duo Plus feature an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 15 customizable cooking programs.

$130$80
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL
Amazon
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL

The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance.

$160$100
Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

If you prefer an iced coffee for hot summer days, now you can skip the coffee shop by using this iced coffee maker from Keurig. 

$100$70
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day.

$80$50
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade

Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals. 

$550$300
GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker With Side Tank
GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank
Amazon
GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker With Side Tank

Nugget ice is the superior ice shape — don't at us. So treat yourself to fresh ice on-demand with GE’s portable ice maker, which can hold up to 3lbs of ice. 

$519$399

Best Amazon Prime Deals on Cleaning Appliances

Black+Decker dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Black+Decker dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
Black+Decker dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Powered by a lithium ion battery, this handheld vacuum is great for big jobs that require a quick cleanup.

$60$40
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.

$650$450
iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

The Roomba j6 + robot vacuum empties on its own for up to 60 days, packs 10x the power-lifting suction, and comes with unique intelligence to avoid cords and pet waste.

$800$500
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. 

$124$86
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop
Amazon
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop

This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently.

$500$300
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$249
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Pro 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Pro 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.

$600$400

Best Amazon Prime Deals on Other Home Appliances

Levoit Air Purifier
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Amazon
Levoit Air Purifier

Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other airborne contaminants within the home.

$100$85
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan
Amazon
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan

This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on your needs for the day. Add this fan to your smart home by connecting to Amazon Alexa and the Dyson app.

$530$370
Cricut Explore Air 2 Starter Bundle
Cricut Explore Air 2 Starter Bundle
Amazon
Cricut Explore Air 2 Starter Bundle

Crafters will adore the Cricut Explore Air 2 Starter Bundle which creates custom designs to put on t-shirts, mugs, home decor and more. The starter pack provides everything you need to start on your newest hobby. 

$419$294
Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier
Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier
Amazon
Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier

This Shark 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier helps provide cleaner, fresher air in extra large rooms of 1,000 square feet. It includes HEPA Filtration, which helps capture up to 99.98% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles.

$450$250

