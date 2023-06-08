Shop Walmart's Best Father's Day Deals on Grills to Make Dad the King of the Cookout This Summer
With Father's Day and the start of summer just around the corner, we'll soon be gathering with friends and family to enjoy backyard BBQs. Nothing says summer quite like setting up a grill outside, so now's the time to get your barbecue gear together. If you're looking to step up your dad's grilling game, you won't want to miss Walmart Father's Day sale.
From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to camping and portable grills, Walmart's sale has a wide range of outdoor grill deals to suit any budget. We've found durable and high-quality grills from top brands like Weber, Blackstone, Kenmore, and more.
Whether your dad is an experienced griller or new to barbecuing, he'll love experimenting with new recipes and preparing delicious meals for the whole family on beautiful summer days. For every flavor of grill dad, there's a gas grill, charcoal grill, and even a smoker on this list that's just-right for them.
Below, shop the best Father's Day grill deals at Walmart to treat Dad to a gift that really sizzles.
The Best Father's Day Grill Deals at Walmart
This one of a kind griddle can bake, sear, roast, saute, and air fry. The 524-square-inch cooking surface with two independent cooking zones provides you with all the room you need to cook large meals. It also has one 2-quart air fryer drawer and a warming drawer.
Four layers of insulation provides superb heat retention while cast-iron cooking grids offer excellent heat distribution on the Expert Grill Kamado charcoal grill. From raging direct grilling and searing to an all-day low and slow smoking, the Expert Grill Kamado has got it covered.
From burgers on the grate to crispy chicken on the rotisserie, the six burner Weber gas grill will redefine your definition of the classic grill-out. This grill features a Tuck-Away rotisserie system with flip-up motor and separate spit and fork storage in the enclosed cart.
The Bluetooth-connected grill allows you to simultaneously monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, see current propane tank levels, set timers, alarms and graph temperature changes. Even the novice griller can easily navigate this user-friendly grill.
Inside this portable gas grill, you’ll find a 199 square inches of cooking space. Below that are two stainless steel burners controlled independently with the easy Press-and-Turn ignition system. Each burner supplies 8,000 BTUs combining to offer up 16,000 BTUs.
A traditional cart style meets portability with two wheels and a handle with non-slip for positioning and legs that fold and latch for travel. Enjoy 524 square inches of cooking space with two independently controlled cooking zones that provide ultimate control with a combined 34,000 BTUs.
With a 20.5''x 13'' grill plate, this 2-burner tabletop gas grill offers a large space for you to bake a lot of food, like meat, steak, roast chicken, ribs and so on. Each burner can provide a high heat output of 10,000 BTU and there's a built-in thermometer on the lid.
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer which is easy for you to read temperature. Wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it and easy reach.
This 372 sq. ft. grill will be the star of all your BBQs. The cooking surface is large enough to grill 20 burgers and has a 201-square-inch warming rack. With this grill, you can sear steaks, burgers, chicken, and more to restaurant-quality sear marks with the help of heavy-duty cast iron grates that retain heat exceptionally well.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
