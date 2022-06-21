10 Stylish 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer
Every 4th of July weekend is filled with family-friendly activities outside in your backyard. With the weather heating up, you and your family will want to spend some time at the pool, beach or running through the sprinklers just to cool off. That means you're on the hunt for a new stylish swimsuit, and there are plenty of Amazon swimwear options that will arrive in time for you to look (and feel) your best on July 4.
One of the worst feelings is when you find the perfect pair of swim trunks or two-piece bikini set only to find out that it won't even arrive until after the 4th of July. To avoid any delivery delays, Amazon Prime members can find stylish swimsuit options that ship for free with Prime 2-day shipping — and you can even try on some swimsuits before you buy. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, Amazon has an endless sea of budget-friendly swimsuit options and some are even on sale.
From two-piece sets to cross-back one-pieces and a ton of versatile swim trunks, there's a swimsuit on Amazon that fits your personal style. Below, shop 10 swimsuits that will arrive just in time for all your summer days in the sun.
The cutouts take this one-piece from simple to stylish (and we are loving the scallop trim).
Choose between this classic pinstripe design or over a dozen other printed swim trunks before enjoying your next summer vacation.
The cross-back straps add a unique focal point to this supportive swimsuit design.
Get an effortless tan in this two-piece swimsuit set.
Heading to the beach or the pool this 4th of July weekend? Spruce up your swimwear with a cute ruffled one-piece.
This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. The statement-making design has 4.4 stars and over 19,000 global ratings.
These swim trunks are made with quick-drying fabric, so you don't have to stay wet through lunch. Plus, it features deep pockets to hold all of your essentials.
Ruffles, tropical prints and a stylish two-piece design? What more could you want from your soon-to-be favorite 4th of July swimsuit?
With over 15,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, this Amazon best-seller is sure to make your 4th of July plans a bit more fun.
Dry off a bit quicker with these quick-dry swim trunks from Amazon Essentials.
RELATED CONTENT:
Samsung Summer Sale: The Best New Samsung Deals to Shop Today, June 21
Shop the 20 Best Summer Dresses Under $45
The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022
Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale for Summer
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now
20 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Dropped Today on June 21
The TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is Only $36 Right Now