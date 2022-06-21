Shopping

10 Stylish 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
4th of July Swimsuits That Will Arrive on Time
Getty

Every 4th of July weekend is filled with family-friendly activities outside in your backyard. With the weather heating up, you and your family will want to spend some time at the pool, beach or running through the sprinklers just to cool off. That means you're on the hunt for a new stylish swimsuit, and there are plenty of Amazon swimwear options that will arrive in time for you to look (and feel) your best on July 4. 

One of the worst feelings is when you find the perfect pair of swim trunks or two-piece bikini set only to find out that it won't even arrive until after the 4th of July. To avoid any delivery delays, Amazon Prime members can find stylish swimsuit options that ship for free with Prime 2-day shipping — and you can even try on some swimsuits before you buy. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, Amazon has an endless sea of budget-friendly swimsuit options and some are even on sale. 

From two-piece sets to cross-back one-pieces and a ton of versatile swim trunks, there's a swimsuit on Amazon that fits your personal style. Below, shop 10 swimsuits that will arrive just in time for all your summer days in the sun.

Cupshe One Piece Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit
CUPSHE One Piece Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit
Amazon
Cupshe One Piece Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit

The cutouts take this one-piece from simple to stylish (and we are loving the scallop trim).

$35
Suslo Couture Men's Quick Dry Fashion Printed Swim Trunks
Suslo Couture Men's Quick Dry Fashion Printed Swim Trunks
Amazon
Suslo Couture Men's Quick Dry Fashion Printed Swim Trunks

Choose between this classic pinstripe design or over a dozen other printed swim trunks before enjoying your next summer vacation.

$25$17
La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

The cross-back straps add a unique focal point to this supportive swimsuit design. 

$119$80
Zaful V-Wire Padded Ribbed Cami Two Piece Bikini Set
Zaful V-Wire Padded Ribbed Cami Two Piece Bikini Set
Amazon
Zaful V-Wire Padded Ribbed Cami Two Piece Bikini Set

Get an effortless tan in this two-piece swimsuit set. 

$26
Island Goddess Off Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Island Goddess Off Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Island Goddess Off Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Heading to the beach or the pool this 4th of July weekend? Spruce up your swimwear with a cute ruffled one-piece. 

$124$53
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Amazon
Hilor One Piece Swimwear

This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. The statement-making design has 4.4 stars and over 19,000 global ratings. 

$45$36
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets
Amazon
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets

These swim trunks are made with quick-drying fabric, so you don't have to stay wet through lunch. Plus, it features deep pockets to hold all of your essentials.

$25$19
Sporlike Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Piece Push Up Bikini
Sporlike Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Piece Push Up Bikini
Amazon
Sporlike Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Piece Push Up Bikini

Ruffles, tropical prints and a stylish two-piece design? What more could you want from your soon-to-be favorite 4th of July swimsuit?

$37
Cupshe Tummy Control V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe Tummy Control V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Cupshe Tummy Control V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

With over 15,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, this Amazon best-seller is sure to make your 4th of July plans a bit more fun.

$30
Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Quick-Dry Swim Trunk
Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Quick-Dry Swim Trunk
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Quick-Dry Swim Trunk

Dry off a bit quicker with these quick-dry swim trunks from Amazon Essentials.

$19

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung Summer Sale: The Best New Samsung Deals to Shop Today, June 21

Shop the 20 Best Summer Dresses Under $45

The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale for Summer

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now

20 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Dropped Today on June 21

The TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is Only $36 Right Now