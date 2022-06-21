Every 4th of July weekend is filled with family-friendly activities outside in your backyard. With the weather heating up, you and your family will want to spend some time at the pool, beach or running through the sprinklers just to cool off. That means you're on the hunt for a new stylish swimsuit, and there are plenty of Amazon swimwear options that will arrive in time for you to look (and feel) your best on July 4.

One of the worst feelings is when you find the perfect pair of swim trunks or two-piece bikini set only to find out that it won't even arrive until after the 4th of July. To avoid any delivery delays, Amazon Prime members can find stylish swimsuit options that ship for free with Prime 2-day shipping — and you can even try on some swimsuits before you buy. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, Amazon has an endless sea of budget-friendly swimsuit options and some are even on sale.

From two-piece sets to cross-back one-pieces and a ton of versatile swim trunks, there's a swimsuit on Amazon that fits your personal style. Below, shop 10 swimsuits that will arrive just in time for all your summer days in the sun.

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung Summer Sale: The Best New Samsung Deals to Shop Today, June 21

Shop the 20 Best Summer Dresses Under $45

The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale for Summer

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now

20 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Dropped Today on June 21

The TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is Only $36 Right Now