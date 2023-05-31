Shopping

The 10 Best Portable Grills for Summer: Charcoal, Propane, Electric and More Starting at $27

By ETonline Staff
Weber Portable Grill
Weber

As the days get longer and brighter, there's something about sunny days and clear skies that makes us want to grill outdoors. That big backyard grill can't make it to the beach, campsite or parking lot tailgate though, which is where a portable grill comes in handy. 

The best time to buy a portable grill is right now while summer is starting to heat up. Whether you're hosting a Fourth of July party at home or picnicking in a park, you can fire up a delicious feast from anywhere with a portable grill. Even if you just have an apartment balcony to work with, portable grills take up minimal space and can often be compactly stowed away after use. 

From gas grills to charcoal grills and a wood-burning grill, top brands like Cuisinart, Solo Stove, Weber and more have great portable grills that don't take up too much space in your car and enable you to get your grill on anywhere. After you pick your fuel source of choice, you'll also want to consider the grill's surface area and durability to be easily packable and withstand the weather.

Ahead, find the best portable grills that'll have you grilling like a pro on the go — starting at just $27.

The Best Portable Grills of 2023

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.

$40$28
Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill
Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon
Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill

With a strong glass-reinforced nylon and cast aluminum frame and a sturdy lid, Weber’s Q 1200 Gas Grill emits up to 8,500 BTUs per hour, helping food cook thoroughly and evenly. It also features convenient side wings to hold your grilling tools and essentials.

$259
Weber Q2400 Electric Grill
Weber Q2400 Electric Grill
Amazon
Weber Q2400 Electric Grill

The Weber Q 2400 Electric grill raises the bar on flavor expectations and performance of an electric grill. Sear burgers, steaks and chops; grill chicken, fish, vegetables and fruit on the porcelain-enameled cast-iron grates.

$419$399
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill
Amazon
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill

Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up to the size of a carry-on suitcase for compact storage. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power, and has three adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking.

$320$276
Eureka SPRK Camp Grill
Eureka SPRK Camp Grill
REI
Eureka SPRK Camp Grill

Don't let Eureka's compact size fool you, there's still more than enough room to grill your veggies, burgers and buns. And cleanup is easy with its removable  grease drip tray.

$140
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill

The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your spring adventures.

$197
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill
Amazon
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill

The simple design on this Weber charcoal portable grill features a Tuck-N-Carry lid that double locks in place and duals as a lid holder. Plus, the handle makes carrying this compact easier.

$63$57
Char-Griller E06614 Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill
Char-Griller E06614 Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Char-Griller E06614 Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill

This Char-Griller portable charcoal grill offers low flames and a slow, but more flavorful cooking process,

$168$149
Solo Stove Ranger Cast Iron Grill Cooking Bundle
Ranger Portable Fire Pit
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Ranger Cast Iron Grill Cooking Bundle

Suitable for cityscapes and campsites alike, you can use the Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit to grill directly over the nearly-smokeless open flame. Otherwise, you can grab the cast iron grill top accessory to add some grill marks to your grub.

$300$200
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill

Venture to new places this spring and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.

$200$154

