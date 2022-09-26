12 Amazon Tailgating Essentials for Football Season: Shop Grills, Coolers, and More
It's football season and we can't wait for what is arguably the best part of game days: tailgate parties. It's the perfect excuse to gorge yourself on as many hotdogs as you can stomach, break out your favorite teams' hats and jerseys, and spend time bonding with loved ones over a cold beer or two. However, no proper tailgate party can come together without a few game day essentials.
In order to help you prep for your next tailgate party, we've rounded up everything you need to be your game day's MVP—all available on Amazon with fast, free shipping. Looking to be your party's grill master? We found the top-rated grill kits and portable grills for whipping up burgers, dogs, and other fan favorites. Want to up your refreshments game from basic brews and booze? Create batch cocktails and even mulled wine in the colder months with insulated drink dispensers and coolers. And if you're looking to sit back and relax, we've found the lawn chair that every tailgater needs.
No matter what team you're rooting for—or if you're just in it for the beers and burgers—here are ten game-day essentials for all your tailgating needs, available at Amazon.
This backpack has enough room to carry 54 cans and four pounds of ice. The side pockets hold four bottles of wine, providing ample storage space.
Besides holding all of your grilling essentials, this caddy also keeps paper towels in case of messes.
Keep your tailgate cocktails cold with this four-pack of insulated stainless steel wine glasses with four included metal straws.
This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go.
Pretty and portable, this outdoor blanket is a must for tailgating season.
The Haul is the first-ever YETI cooler on wheels. It is perfect for taking the Tundra's legendary toughness and unmatched insulation power the extra mile.
The simple design on this Weber charcoal portable grill features a Tuck-N-Carry lid that double locks in place and duals as a lid holder. Plus, the handle makes carrying this compact easier.
Keep coffee, tea, iced beverages, and even soup at an ideal temperature with this drink dispenser, ideal for large groups.
Easily transport grilling meats, baked goods, sides, and more with these durable foil pans.
The aluminum mesh desktop of this table keeps messes to a minimum while providing a sturdy surface for grilling and serving food.
If you've been wanting to try out a crockpot, this manual slow cooker is easy to use and your meals will be ready in no time.
Every tailgate has a grillmaster, and this set has everything you need and more for whipping up burgers and dogs.
