12 Amazon Tailgating Essentials for Football Season: Shop Grills, Coolers, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Tailgate Essentials from Amazon
It's football season and we can't wait for what is arguably the best part of game days: tailgate parties. It's the perfect excuse to gorge yourself on as many hotdogs as you can stomach, break out your favorite teams' hats and jerseys, and spend time bonding with loved ones over a cold beer or two. However, no proper tailgate party can come together without a few game day essentials.

In order to help you prep for your next tailgate party, we've rounded up everything you need to be your game day's MVP—all available on Amazon with fast, free shipping. Looking to be your party's grill master? We found the top-rated grill kits and portable grills for whipping up burgers, dogs, and other fan favorites. Want to up your refreshments game from basic brews and booze? Create batch cocktails and even mulled wine in the colder months with insulated drink dispensers and coolers. And if you're looking to sit back and relax, we've found the lawn chair that every tailgater needs.

No matter what team you're rooting for—or if you're just in it for the beers and burgers—here are ten game-day essentials for all your tailgating needs, available at Amazon.

Everlasting Comfort 54 Can Soft Cooler Backpack
Everlasting Comfort 54 Can Soft Cooler Backpack
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort 54 Can Soft Cooler Backpack

This backpack has enough room to carry 54 cans and four pounds of ice. The side pockets hold four bottles of wine, providing ample storage space. 

$50$40
FANGSUN Large Grill and Picnic Caddy
FANGSUN Large Grill and Picnic Caddy
Amazon
FANGSUN Large Grill and Picnic Caddy

Besides holding all of your grilling essentials, this caddy also keeps paper towels in case of messes.

$42$34 WITH COUPON
Zonegrace 4 pack 12 oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass
Zonegrace 4 pack 12 oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass
Amazon
Zonegrace 4 pack 12 oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass

Keep your tailgate cocktails cold with this four-pack of insulated stainless steel wine glasses with four included metal straws.

$28
Coleman Camping Chair
Coleman Camping Chair
Amazon
Coleman Camping Chair

This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go.

$35
Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket
Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket
Amazon
Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket

Pretty and portable, this outdoor blanket is a must for tailgating season.

$27$22
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
Amazon
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

The Haul is the first-ever YETI cooler on wheels. It is perfect for taking the Tundra's legendary toughness and unmatched insulation power the extra mile. 

$437$325
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill
Amazon
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill

The simple design on this Weber charcoal portable grill features a Tuck-N-Carry lid that double locks in place and duals as a lid holder. Plus, the handle makes carrying this compact easier.

$63$57
Stainless Steel Insulated Beverage Dispenser
Stainless Steel Insulated Beverage Dispenser
Amazon
Stainless Steel Insulated Beverage Dispenser

Keep coffee, tea, iced beverages, and even soup at an ideal temperature with this drink dispenser, ideal for large groups.

$79$73
Foil Pans with Lids - 9x13 Aluminum Pans with Covers
Foil Pans with Lids - 9x13 Aluminum Pans with Covers
Amazon
Foil Pans with Lids - 9x13 Aluminum Pans with Covers

Easily transport grilling meats, baked goods, sides, and more with these durable foil pans.

$40$30
Joftix Camping Table
Joftix Camping Table
Amazon
Joftix Camping Table

The aluminum mesh desktop of this table keeps messes to a minimum while providing a sturdy surface for grilling and serving food.

$80$67 WITH COUPON
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
Amazon
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker

If you've been wanting to try out a crockpot, this manual slow cooker is easy to use and your meals will be ready in no time.  

$50$40
ROMANTICIST 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit
ROMANTICIST 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit
Amazon
ROMANTICIST 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit

Every tailgate has a grillmaster, and this set has everything you need and more for whipping up burgers and dogs.

$40$33 WITH COUPON

