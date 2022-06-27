Shopping

The Best Portable Grills in 2022 for Beaches, Backyard BBQs, Camping and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Portable Grills in 2022
Amazon

With summer adventures and weekend getaways getting started, you're busy finalizing your packing list. You already have your sunscreen, swimsuitsbeach chairs and umbrellas ready for a day at the beach or a camping trip. Still, there's something about the long summer days and clear skies that makes us want to grill outdoors.

Whether you're hosting a 4th of July party at home or picnicking in a park, you can fire up a delicious feast from anywhere with a portable grill. The best time to buy a portable grill is right now while the summer is heating up. For our favorite portable grills, we consider the grill's size and durability to be easily packable and withstand the weather.

Top brands like Cuisinart, Blaze Grills, Solo Stove, Weber and more have great go-anywhere grills that don't take up too much space in your car or backyard. Whether you prefer a gas grill, charcoal grill or a wood-burning grill, we've picked out the best portable grill options for all your Fourth of July plans and outdoor excursions this summer.

Best Portable Grills for Summer 2022

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$25
BioLite Portable Grill
BioLite Portable Grill
Backcountry
BioLite Portable Grill

Ultralight and ultra-compact, this is the portable grill you want for your outdoor overnight excursions.

$60
Solo Stove Ranger Cast Iron Grill Cooking Bundle
Ranger Portable Fire Pit
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Ranger Cast Iron Grill Cooking Bundle

Suitable for cityscapes and campsites alike, you can use the Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit to grill directly over the nearly-smokeless open flame. Otherwise, you can grab the cast iron grill top accessory to add some grill marks to your Fourth of July grub.

$300$200
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill

Venture to new places this summer and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to the park to grill some hotdogs this Fourth of July weekend.

$200$182
Blaze Grills Professional LUX Portable Propane Gas Grill
Blaze Grills Professional LUX Portable Propane Gas Grill
BBQ Guys
Blaze Grills Professional LUX Portable Propane Gas Grill

The locking lid on this portable propane grill makes it easier to transport from your house to the beach or park. This Blaze Grills product also comes complete with a lifetime warranty.

$937$750
Char-Griller E06614 Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill
Char-Griller E06614 Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Char-Griller E06614 Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill

This Char-Griller portable charcoal grill offers low flames and a slow, but more flavorful cooking process,

$168
Pit Boss 2-Burner 24,000 BTU Propane Gas Grill
Pit Boss 2-Burner 24,000 BTU Propane Gas Grill
Wayfair
Pit Boss 2-Burner 24,000 BTU Propane Gas Grill

This 2-burner tabletop gas grill is perfect for small get-togethers or if you have a small patio. Thanks to its small but powerful 24,000 BTU design, this Pit Boss grill is a great compact grill option for the Fourth of July and all of your other summer adventures.

$160$138
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill
Amazon
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill

The simple design on this Weber charcoal portable grill features a Tuck-N-Carry lid that double locks in place and duals as a lid holder. Plus, the handle makes carrying this compact easier.

$63$57
Weber Q 1200 Gas Grill 
Weber Q 1200 Gas Grill 
Overstock
Weber Q 1200 Gas Grill 

This Weber gas grill isn't just compact and easy to carry, it also retains heat better for a more consistent cook on all your meals.

$259
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill

The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your summer adventures.

$199

