The Best Portable Grills in 2022 for Beaches, Backyard BBQs, Camping and More
With summer adventures and weekend getaways getting started, you're busy finalizing your packing list. You already have your sunscreen, swimsuits, beach chairs and umbrellas ready for a day at the beach or a camping trip. Still, there's something about the long summer days and clear skies that makes us want to grill outdoors.
Whether you're hosting a 4th of July party at home or picnicking in a park, you can fire up a delicious feast from anywhere with a portable grill. The best time to buy a portable grill is right now while the summer is heating up. For our favorite portable grills, we consider the grill's size and durability to be easily packable and withstand the weather.
Top brands like Cuisinart, Blaze Grills, Solo Stove, Weber and more have great go-anywhere grills that don't take up too much space in your car or backyard. Whether you prefer a gas grill, charcoal grill or a wood-burning grill, we've picked out the best portable grill options for all your Fourth of July plans and outdoor excursions this summer.
Best Portable Grills for Summer 2022
Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
Ultralight and ultra-compact, this is the portable grill you want for your outdoor overnight excursions.
Suitable for cityscapes and campsites alike, you can use the Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit to grill directly over the nearly-smokeless open flame. Otherwise, you can grab the cast iron grill top accessory to add some grill marks to your Fourth of July grub.
Venture to new places this summer and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to the park to grill some hotdogs this Fourth of July weekend.
The locking lid on this portable propane grill makes it easier to transport from your house to the beach or park. This Blaze Grills product also comes complete with a lifetime warranty.
This Char-Griller portable charcoal grill offers low flames and a slow, but more flavorful cooking process,
This 2-burner tabletop gas grill is perfect for small get-togethers or if you have a small patio. Thanks to its small but powerful 24,000 BTU design, this Pit Boss grill is a great compact grill option for the Fourth of July and all of your other summer adventures.
The simple design on this Weber charcoal portable grill features a Tuck-N-Carry lid that double locks in place and duals as a lid holder. Plus, the handle makes carrying this compact easier.
This Weber gas grill isn't just compact and easy to carry, it also retains heat better for a more consistent cook on all your meals.
The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your summer adventures.
