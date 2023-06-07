Come on, Barbie, let’s go party in the pool. Funboy, Mattel, and Warner Bros. have teamed up to bring the big screen to your backyard with a new line of pool floats inspired by Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The new Funboy x Barbie: The Movie collection features five Instagram-worthy floats straight of Barbie Land.

Shop Funboy x Barbie

Embracing the Barbiecore trend, Funboy's colorful collection in partnership with the Barbie movie ranges from a 9-foot Speed Boat Pool Float all the way to the official Barbie “B” inspired by floats featured in the film. The summertime essentials range from $29 to $109, plus there is even a captain's hat that makes the perfect companion to any one of the floats.

Funboy and Mattel have launched other Barbie-themed collections in years past, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie and 60th anniversary of Barbie Dreamhouse. The new Barbie collection is the most iconic Funboy drop yet because it is based on the actual props used in the movie.

This launch is limited edition, so you’re going to want to get your favorite float fast. Below, shop all the pool floats from the new Funboy x Barbie: The Movie collection to channel your inner Barbie Girl this summer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Channel This Year's Hottest Trend — Barbiecore — With These 20 Pieces

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Launches New Barbiecore Styles

'Barbie' Production Triggered a Worldwide Paint Shortage of This Color

Watch The 'Barbie' Cast Freak Out Over Seeing Their Own Dolls

The New Béis Collection of Barbiecore Luggage Is Perfect for Summer

Issa Rae on Partying With ‘Barbie’ Cast After Filming (Exclusive)

Ryan Gosling Makes Unexpected Feature on ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack