Shop Funboy's New ‘Barbie’ Movie Collection of Pool Floats and Live the Dream Life This Summer
Come on, Barbie, let’s go party in the pool. Funboy, Mattel, and Warner Bros. have teamed up to bring the big screen to your backyard with a new line of pool floats inspired by Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The new Funboy x Barbie: The Movie collection features five Instagram-worthy floats straight of Barbie Land.
Embracing the Barbiecore trend, Funboy's colorful collection in partnership with the Barbie movie ranges from a 9-foot Speed Boat Pool Float all the way to the official Barbie “B” inspired by floats featured in the film. The summertime essentials range from $29 to $109, plus there is even a captain's hat that makes the perfect companion to any one of the floats.
Funboy and Mattel have launched other Barbie-themed collections in years past, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie and 60th anniversary of Barbie Dreamhouse. The new Barbie collection is the most iconic Funboy drop yet because it is based on the actual props used in the movie.
This launch is limited edition, so you’re going to want to get your favorite float fast. Below, shop all the pool floats from the new Funboy x Barbie: The Movie collection to channel your inner Barbie Girl this summer.
Inflate and travel the seas to Barbie Land in this oversized float that is over 9 feet long with a luxurious daybed perfect for 1-2 adults.
Perfect for lounging, this inflatable surfboard style float is over six feet tall.
Seen floating in the first trailer for Barbie, the Iconic Barbie “B” is now a pool float for you and your bestie to use together.
Kick back in the perfect tube float that screams Barbie Land with vibrant colors.
If a fun orange & pink stripe is more your vibe, this tube float also includes a reinforced cup holder for ultimate relaxation.
