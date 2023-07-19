Béis x Barbie™ The Movie Collection: Introducing the Summer's Hottest New Bags
If you thought your favorite brands were done rolling out Barbie collabs, you thought wrong. Ahead of the film's July 21 premiere, Béis just launched a new collection of luggage in collaboration with Barbie™ The Movie, and it's everything Barbiecore dreams are made of.
Co-founded by actress Shay Mitchell, Béis travel bags were created to be functional, stylish, and affordable. The viral luggage brand's latest collection reintroduces our favorite stylish and functional Béis bags and accessories in an iconic shade of hot pink.
The smooth rolling Large Check-in Roller holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit thanks to the built-in weight limit indicator. Equally innovative is the Mini Weekender loved by TikTok for its bottom compartment designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate. To amp up their doll-like quality, the suitcases and Mini Weekender come in a new glossy finish.
Once the Barbie movie releases this weekend, the summer of bright pink colorways will officially sink in. Get ahead of the trend and shop our favorite Béis luggage and weekender bags to grab your new go-to travel accessories.
This travel wallet can be thrown in your weekender bag to keep you organized, or converted into a crossbody for a night out.
A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip to ensure your hand never feels the stress of travel. Plus, the interior expands an extra 2 inches, so wherever you go, you can bring a little something back.
This bag is a minimalist's dream and is perfect for your personal item, an overnight trip or even a weekend away.
This smooth rolling 26" luggage holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit, thanks to the handy weight limit indicator.
Everything you need to get dolled up can fit in this spill-proof cosmetic case.
Keep everything organized with 2 inches of optional expansion, compression flaps and straps with pockets galore. The TSA-approved combination lock is the cherry, and peace of mind, on top.
Every jet-set Barbie needs a coordinating passport holder and luggage tag on hand.
The Barbie™ collab isn't Béis' only colorful collection. Below, shop some of our favorite picks from the brand's Sherbet collection in day-glo shades of highlighter yellow, orange and pink.
This tote’s easy-access opening makes getting everything in and out a breeze. Plus, the bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate—you can even stash a hair dryer in there.
Like your favorite summer treat, this Creamsicle-colored suitcase is bound to brighten any day.
While it was designed specifically to keep your cosmetics in place, you could store virtually anything in this dopp kit.
