If you thought your favorite brands were done rolling out Barbie collabs, you thought wrong. Ahead of the film's July 21 premiere, Béis just launched a new collection of luggage in collaboration with Barbie™ The Movie, and it's everything Barbiecore dreams are made of.

Shop the Barbie Collection

Co-founded by actress Shay Mitchell, Béis travel bags were created to be functional, stylish, and affordable. The viral luggage brand's latest collection reintroduces our favorite stylish and functional Béis bags and accessories in an iconic shade of hot pink.

The smooth rolling Large Check-in Roller holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit thanks to the built-in weight limit indicator. Equally innovative is the Mini Weekender loved by TikTok for its bottom compartment designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate. To amp up their doll-like quality, the suitcases and Mini Weekender come in a new glossy finish.

Once the Barbie movie releases this weekend, the summer of bright pink colorways will officially sink in. Get ahead of the trend and shop our favorite Béis luggage and weekender bags to grab your new go-to travel accessories.

The Travel Wallet Beis The Travel Wallet This travel wallet can be thrown in your weekender bag to keep you organized, or converted into a crossbody for a night out. $54 Shop Now

The Carry-On Roller Beis The Carry-On Roller A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip to ensure your hand never feels the stress of travel. Plus, the interior expands an extra 2 inches, so wherever you go, you can bring a little something back. $248 Shop Now

The Mini Weekender Beis The Mini Weekender This bag is a minimalist's dream and is perfect for your personal item, an overnight trip or even a weekend away. $118 Shop Now

The Barbie™ collab isn't Béis' only colorful collection. Below, shop some of our favorite picks from the brand's Sherbet collection in day-glo shades of highlighter yellow, orange and pink.

The Weekender Beis The Weekender This tote’s easy-access opening makes getting everything in and out a breeze. Plus, the bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate—you can even stash a hair dryer in there. $108 Shop Now

The Dopp Kit Beis The Dopp Kit While it was designed specifically to keep your cosmetics in place, you could store virtually anything in this dopp kit. $48 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Portable Fans Under $25 to Stay Cool All Summer Long

Away Just Launched A New Luggage Collection Perfect for Summer Travel

Save 30% on Samsonite's Best Luggage for All Your Summer Travels

Monos Frequent Flyer Flash Sale: Save on Luggage and Travel Bags

Away Is Having A Rare Sale on Luggage Sets for Summer — Up to $100 Off

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for 4th of July Travel

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Summer 2023