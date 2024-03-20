Sales & Deals

The Best Portable Fans Discounted at Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Keep Cool at Festivals, While Traveling & More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 3:14 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

Beat the heat in any situation this spring with the best portable fans available on Amazon for less.

The start of spring is underway, and the hottest days of the year are ahead of us. To prepare for the season of sunshine, spring break travel and outdoor events, you'll need a few things: sunscreen, breathable bedding, water bottles to help you stay hydrated and cooling fans for every situation possible. Luckily, Amazon just launched the first-ever Big Spring Sale, and some of the most-loved personal fans are deeply discounted. 

Unless you plan on staying inside with air conditioning all season long, it's a good idea to invest in a portable fan or two to help beat the heat. Whether your spring plans include music festivals, long travel days, outdoor hikes or beach time, a portable fan provides instant relief from the sun and humidity. But you don't have to spend a lot to keep your cool.

To help you make the most of your spring 2024 plans, we've found the best portable fan deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale. From foldable options that fit in your pocket to handy neck fans and USB-powered desk fans, there are so many ways to bring a cooling breeze to any situation.

The Best Portable Fans

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
Amazon

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

With over 40,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot day at the shore.

$25 $15

With Coupon

Shop Now

Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan

Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan
Amazon

Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan

At under $15, you can purchase several of these portable fans to keep in your purse, desk and more.

$19 $14

Shop Now

Psecici Handheld Fan

Psecici Handheld Fan
Amazon

Psecici Handheld Fan

You can use this portable option as a handheld fan, desk fan or neck fan, depending on your needs for the day.

$20 $10

Shop Now

SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desk Fan

SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desk Fan
Amazon

SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desk Fan

For days when your office AC isn't cutting it, this fan plugs into your computer via USB.

$17 $16

Shop Now

Aocoolfan Mini Handheld Fan Portable Neck Fan

Aocoolfan Mini Handheld Fan Portable Neck Fan
Amazon

Aocoolfan Mini Handheld Fan Portable Neck Fan

This wearable neck fan is perfect for music festivals, hikes and long travel days.

$17 $15

Shop Now

FlyItem USB Mini Portable Fan

FlyItem USB Mini Portable Fan
Amazon

FlyItem USB Mini Portable Fan

This tiny portable comes with a sponge that you can soak and insert to produce cool air.

$16 $10

Shop Now

Scurry Portable Neck Fan

Scurry Portable Neck Fan
Amazon

Scurry Portable Neck Fan

Not only does this neck fan keep you cool, but it also can be used as an aromatherapy tool and comes with color-changing LED lights.

$20 $17

Shop Now

snawowo Mini Baby Stroller Fan

snawowo Mini Baby Stroller Fan
Amazon

snawowo Mini Baby Stroller Fan

While this waterproof fan was built to clip onto strollers, its bendy arms mean you can use it virtually anywhere.

$29 $22

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

