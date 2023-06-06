Planning an exciting summer vacation? Then you won't want to miss Away's newest summer collection to bring sun, sea, and sand wherever you go. Available today, Away just launched their latest limited edition assortment, The Canvas Collection.

The collection includes Away's Flex luggage in two new beach-inspired colors, making it easier than ever to navigate from busy airports to finding the perfect spot by the ocean. There's a bright yellow “Sun” and a calming cream color “Shell” along with two brand new bags, The Canvas Tote and The Canvas Pouch.

Shop the Canvas Collection

The Canvas Collection is designed for warm weather travels and beachside seascapes, featuring soft and subtle colors and textures perfect for any summer destination. Cult-favorites given a new look, including Away's best-selling Bigger Carry-On Flex suitcase, The Large Flex checked bag, The Everywhere Zip Backpack and more.

Below, shop the Away luggage collection for all your future summer travels.

The Large Flex Away The Large Flex Away's largest suitcase just got a little more roomy—thanks to a flex feature that expands to give an additional 1.75" (4.45 cm) of space. You can pack more into every trip with The Large Flex. $445 Shop Now

The Large Everywhere Bag Away The Large Everywhere Bag The Large Everywhere Bag has capacity to fit a few days of belongings. Its trolley sleeve perfectly secures to any Away suitcase and it also features a detachable padded shoulder strap. $295 Shop Now

The Canvas Tote Away The Canvas Tote From beach days to picnics at the park, consider this limited edition tote bag your all-in-one for carrying the essentials. For longer trips, the tote attaches easily to your suitcase handles through the seamlessly designed trolley sleeve. $105 Shop Now

The Everywhere Zip Backpack Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack Made with water-resistant nylon, The Everywhere Zip Backpack is designed with a breathable mesh back panel for extra comfort. Inside, you’ll find a padded 15" laptop pocket with a magnetic locking zipper for security and a detachable key clip. $235 Shop Now

The Canvas Pouches Away The Canvas Pouches These limited edition canvas pouches are a set of two and are designed to attach to each other. The large pouch can fit a sunscreen bottle, sunglasses, and a phone. The medium pouch can fit earbuds, credit cards, and keys. $45 Shop Now

For even more summer getaway prep, check out all of our favorite carry-on luggage and weekender bags along with TikTok travel hacks for condensing your clothing and other must-haves into a carry-on. Once you're all packed and ready to go, an Apple AirTag can help bring peace of mind knowing where your luggage is at all times. Just in time for your next trip, AirTags are on sale at Amazon right now.

