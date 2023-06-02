The busy summer travel season has arrived and more people are getting their hands on AirTags to keep track of luggage, purses, wallets and even pets. Bluetooth trackers like Apple's AirTags make it so much easier to know where your belongings at all times.

Traveling or not, anyone looking to keep track of all their essentials should head to Amazon now where a four-pack of Apple AirTags is currently on sale for less than $80. This AirTag deal marks the lowest price we've ever seen on the ultimate item trackers for iPhone owners.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale. $99 $79 Shop Now

Apple's AirTags allow you to track down any of your lost items with precision. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, you can see when and where your item was last pinged to locate it. Those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their belongings will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.

A single AirTag is available for $28, so this 4-pack AirTag deal is like buying three trackers and getting the fourth free.

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security. $29 $27 Shop Now

But here's the catch to AirTags: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Along with Amazon's rare deal on AirTags themself, there are also great deals on AirTag holders to get ahead of your next trip. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case. $29 $25 Shop Now

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet Amazon Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in. $17 $12 Shop Now

