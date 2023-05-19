Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this Memorial Day and summer. As stressful as travel can be, having the right gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel products to grab ahead of your next trip.

If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. Right now, you can save on select uber-popular Away suitcases, or get a discount on a Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with deals on a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.

Below, check out the best travel gear to shop for all of your summer vacations. For even more savings, check out the best luggage deals to shop right now.

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 $27 Shop Now

Away The Carry On Away Away The Carry On Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. $275 Shop Now

Ecosusi Laptop Tote Amazon Ecosusi Laptop Tote Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized. $57 $53 Shop Now

CALPAK Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag CALPAK CALPAK Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall for easy access to your toiletries. $56 Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Amazon Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table. $34 $29 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Amazon Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Compact and convenient, this soft sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light. $145 $109 Shop Now

