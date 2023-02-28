Shopping

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Smooth Spring Break Travel, According to TikTok

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
After such a long and dreary winter, we're more than looking forward to getting away this spring.

But between airlines losing luggage, long waits for picking up checked bags and general travel woes plaguing our airlines this past year, it might be time to simplify your spring break journeys this season by packing all of your belongings in a carry-on. Not sure how you'll fit a week's worth or more of essentials into a TSA-approved 22x14-inch suitcase? TikTok is here to help. 

The video-sharing app is chock full of travel hacks for condensing your clothing and other must-haves into a carry-on. Convenient and affordable products such as packing cubes, refillable toiletry bottles and shoe bags make it easier than ever to pack small. We've also found plenty of little luxuries for making even the longest flights bearable: compact neck pillows, noise-cancelling headphones and packable footrests, to name a few. And of course, smooth traveling starts with a great suitcase, so we've included our favorite carry-on bags to shop.

Below, we've rounded up the best products to shop on Amazon to help you skip the dreaded check-in line, from vacuum-sealed travel bags to the internet's favorite carry-on suitcases. For even more travel hacks, check out the best luggage deals to shop, best Amazon luggage sales and our favorite Dagne Dover bags to snag on sale.

Best Carry-On Suitcases for Spring 2023

Away The Carry-On
The Carry-On
Away Travel
Away The Carry-On

This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination.

$295
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190$146
iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20"
iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20"
Walmart
iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20"

The viral suitcase features 360-degree rotating wheels, an inner lining pocket and elastic straps for keeping clothes in place.

$89
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

This Travelpro Maxlite softside luggage has spinner wheels and is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver airport terminals and your flight's overhead storage bins. 

$170$144
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation.

$120$114
WITH COUPON

Best Packing Essentials for Spring 2023

Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$25
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Travel Bags
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Travel Bags
Amazon
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Travel Bags

If you're a chronic over-packer or trying to fit a week's worth of clothing into a carry-on, compress your clothes even further with vacuum-sealable bags.

$17$16
Vonpri Leak Proof Squeezable Refillable Travel Bottles
Vonpri Leak Proof Squeezable Refillable Travel
Amazon
Vonpri Leak Proof Squeezable Refillable Travel Bottles

Bring your favorite products on board with you using these carry on-approved silicone bottles.

$9
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Amazon
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water resistant. 

$32$28
Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper.png
Amazon
Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper

These zippered bags keep your dirty shoes from touching the rest of your luggage.

$10
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security.

$29
2 Pcs Large Travel Laundry Bag
2 Pcs Large Travel Laundry Bag
Amazon
2 Pcs Large Travel Laundry Bag

Separate your dirty laundry from clean clothes with this two-pack of waterproof laundry bags.

$13

Best Travel Accessories for Spring 2023

Anker Portable Charger
Anker Portable Charger
Amazon
Anker Portable Charger

Even if your plane doesn't have outlets, you'll be able to keep your phone charged with this portable power bank.

$22
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask

Get some shut-eye in style with a classic sleeping mask complete with cozy contoured cushions.

$30$22
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.

$30$25
The Body Shop Coconut Hand Cream
The Body Shop Coconut Hand Cream
The Body Shop
The Body Shop Coconut Hand Cream

Transport yourself to the tropics with this hydrating and affordable coconut hand cream.

$8
HydraPak Flux Collapsible Backpacking Water Bottle
HydraPak Flux Collapsible Backpacking Water Bottle
Amazon
HydraPak Flux Collapsible Backpacking Water Bottle

Stop overpaying for bottled water at the airport and switch to a reusable one instead. This water bottle is smaller than a deck of cards when collapsed for easy storage. Keep it empty while checking in through security, then fill it up before boarding.

$22
Trtl Travel Pillow
Trtl Travel Pillow
Trtl
Trtl Travel Pillow

Avoid waking up with dreaded neck pain when you use this top-rated travel pillow that's easy to slip in your personal item.

$50
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode.

$350$232
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
Wander Beauty
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh while visibly brightening, hydrating and reducing the appearance of dark circles.

$26
Dental Source Travel Toothbrush and Crest Toothpaste Kit
Dental Source Travel Toothbrush and Crest Toothpaste Kit
Amazon
Dental Source Travel Toothbrush and Crest Toothpaste Kit

Finally, give yourself the opportunity to freshen up during a flight with a travel toothbrush and mini toothpaste — you'll be glad you did.

$11$9

