After such a long and dreary winter, we're more than looking forward to getting away this spring.

But between airlines losing luggage, long waits for picking up checked bags and general travel woes plaguing our airlines this past year, it might be time to simplify your spring break journeys this season by packing all of your belongings in a carry-on. Not sure how you'll fit a week's worth or more of essentials into a TSA-approved 22x14-inch suitcase? TikTok is here to help.

The video-sharing app is chock full of travel hacks for condensing your clothing and other must-haves into a carry-on. Convenient and affordable products such as packing cubes, refillable toiletry bottles and shoe bags make it easier than ever to pack small. We've also found plenty of little luxuries for making even the longest flights bearable: compact neck pillows, noise-cancelling headphones and packable footrests, to name a few. And of course, smooth traveling starts with a great suitcase, so we've included our favorite carry-on bags to shop.

Below, we've rounded up the best products to shop on Amazon to help you skip the dreaded check-in line, from vacuum-sealed travel bags to the internet's favorite carry-on suitcases. For even more travel hacks, check out the best luggage deals to shop, best Amazon luggage sales and our favorite Dagne Dover bags to snag on sale.

Best Carry-On Suitcases for Spring 2023

Away The Carry-On Away Travel Away The Carry-On This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination. $295 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation. $120 $114 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Packing Essentials for Spring 2023

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security. $29 Shop Now

Best Travel Accessories for Spring 2023

Anker Portable Charger Amazon Anker Portable Charger Even if your plane doesn't have outlets, you'll be able to keep your phone charged with this portable power bank. $22 Shop Now

HydraPak Flux Collapsible Backpacking Water Bottle Amazon HydraPak Flux Collapsible Backpacking Water Bottle Stop overpaying for bottled water at the airport and switch to a reusable one instead. This water bottle is smaller than a deck of cards when collapsed for easy storage. Keep it empty while checking in through security, then fill it up before boarding. $22 Shop Now

Trtl Travel Pillow Trtl Trtl Travel Pillow Avoid waking up with dreaded neck pain when you use this top-rated travel pillow that's easy to slip in your personal item. $50 Shop Now

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode. $350 $232 Shop Now

