What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Smooth Spring Break Travel, According to TikTok
After such a long and dreary winter, we're more than looking forward to getting away this spring.
But between airlines losing luggage, long waits for picking up checked bags and general travel woes plaguing our airlines this past year, it might be time to simplify your spring break journeys this season by packing all of your belongings in a carry-on. Not sure how you'll fit a week's worth or more of essentials into a TSA-approved 22x14-inch suitcase? TikTok is here to help.
The video-sharing app is chock full of travel hacks for condensing your clothing and other must-haves into a carry-on. Convenient and affordable products such as packing cubes, refillable toiletry bottles and shoe bags make it easier than ever to pack small. We've also found plenty of little luxuries for making even the longest flights bearable: compact neck pillows, noise-cancelling headphones and packable footrests, to name a few. And of course, smooth traveling starts with a great suitcase, so we've included our favorite carry-on bags to shop.
Below, we've rounded up the best products to shop on Amazon to help you skip the dreaded check-in line, from vacuum-sealed travel bags to the internet's favorite carry-on suitcases. For even more travel hacks, check out the best luggage deals to shop, best Amazon luggage sales and our favorite Dagne Dover bags to snag on sale.
Best Carry-On Suitcases for Spring 2023
This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination.
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
The viral suitcase features 360-degree rotating wheels, an inner lining pocket and elastic straps for keeping clothes in place.
This Travelpro Maxlite softside luggage has spinner wheels and is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver airport terminals and your flight's overhead storage bins.
This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation.
Best Packing Essentials for Spring 2023
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
If you're a chronic over-packer or trying to fit a week's worth of clothing into a carry-on, compress your clothes even further with vacuum-sealable bags.
Bring your favorite products on board with you using these carry on-approved silicone bottles.
To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water resistant.
These zippered bags keep your dirty shoes from touching the rest of your luggage.
On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security.
Separate your dirty laundry from clean clothes with this two-pack of waterproof laundry bags.
Best Travel Accessories for Spring 2023
Even if your plane doesn't have outlets, you'll be able to keep your phone charged with this portable power bank.
Get some shut-eye in style with a classic sleeping mask complete with cozy contoured cushions.
Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.
Transport yourself to the tropics with this hydrating and affordable coconut hand cream.
Stop overpaying for bottled water at the airport and switch to a reusable one instead. This water bottle is smaller than a deck of cards when collapsed for easy storage. Keep it empty while checking in through security, then fill it up before boarding.
Avoid waking up with dreaded neck pain when you use this top-rated travel pillow that's easy to slip in your personal item.
Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode.
These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh while visibly brightening, hydrating and reducing the appearance of dark circles.
Finally, give yourself the opportunity to freshen up during a flight with a travel toothbrush and mini toothpaste — you'll be glad you did.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now
The Internet Is Obsessed With This Under $90 Suitcase From Walmart
The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Before Traveling for Spring Break
Take Up to 25% Off Instagram-Loved Travel Essentials from Dagne Dover
Away Drops Colorful New Aura Collection of Instagram-Worthy Luggage
Shay Mitchell's BÉIS Travel Launches a Sports Collection