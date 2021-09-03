Coach x Basquiat Collection Is Now On Sale at Coach Outlet

The Coach x Basquiat collection is now available to shop at Coach Outlet. The limited-edition range features handbags, accessories and clothes that honor the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The pieces incorporate Basquiat's iconic art and graphics. The collection is modeled by the art icon's niece, Jessica Kelly Basquiat.

Shoppers can now save on the designer bags. The Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat bags, wallets, backpacks, totes, shoes, belts, hats and clothing are 40% off at Coach Outlet. This is the time to score big on these collectible items. Plus, they're perfect for fall! Some of our favorite picks include a floral print crossbody bag, a super chic shoulder bag with the artist's "Empire" illustration and a logo canvas-and-leather backpack emblazoned with the artist's famous crown and dinosaur artwork. Plus, you can get an extra 15% off with the promo code EXTRA15 as part of Coach Outlet's Labor Day sale.

For more Labor Day deals to shop this long holiday weekend check out ET Style's selection of the best sales, such as a great deal on the Our Place Always Pan, mattresses, Nordstrom Rack clearance items, Fenty Beauty, Walmart tech and Amazon finds.

Shop the Coach x Basquiat collection at Coach Outlet and see our favorites below.

