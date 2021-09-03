Shopping

Coach x Basquiat Collection Is Now On Sale at Coach Outlet

By ETonline Staff
coach x basquiat
Coach

The Coach x Basquiat collection is now available to shop at Coach Outlet. The limited-edition range features handbags, accessories and clothes that honor the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The pieces incorporate Basquiat's iconic art and graphics. The collection is modeled by the art icon's niece, Jessica Kelly Basquiat. 

Shoppers can now save on the designer bags. The Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat bags, wallets, backpacks, totes, shoes, belts, hats and clothing are 40% off at Coach Outlet. This is the time to score big on these collectible items. Plus, they're perfect for fall! Some of our favorite picks include a floral print crossbody bag, a super chic shoulder bag with the artist's "Empire" illustration and a logo canvas-and-leather backpack emblazoned with the artist's famous crown and dinosaur artwork. Plus, you can get an extra 15% off with the promo code EXTRA15 as part of Coach Outlet's Labor Day sale.

For more Labor Day deals to shop this long holiday weekend check out ET Style's selection of the best sales, such as a great deal on the Our Place Always Pan, mattresses, Nordstrom Rack clearance items, Fenty Beauty, Walmart tech and Amazon finds

Shop the Coach x Basquiat collection at Coach Outlet and see our favorites below. 

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
A stylish logo bucket bag with the iconic dinosaur and crown graphic. 
$254 (REGULARLY $498)
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Dempsey Carryall
Coach Outlet
This might be the coolest tote bag we've ever seen. 
$244 (REGULARLY $478)
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Track Belt Bag
Coach Outlet
A leather belt bag, featuring Basquiat's "Famous" artwork. 
$179 (REGULARLY $350)
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Slide
Coach Outlet
Pool slides with Basquiat flair. 
$93 (REGULARLY $128)
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Kleo Crossbody
Coach Outlet
A versatile crossbody bag you can carry from day to night. We love the gorgeous floral print. 
$178 (REGULARLY $350)
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Kleo Shoulder Bag 17
Coach Outlet
We're obsessed with this super chic shoulder bag that boasts the late artist's "Empire" illustration. 
$218 (REGULARLY $428)
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Track Backpack In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
A backpack made from Coach's signature logo coated canvas and pebble leather. It has a tech sleeve, multiple pockets, drawstring closure and a top handle. 
$356 (REGULARLY $698)

