We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer may be almost over, but that doesn't mean we can't stock up on cute dresses! If you're looking for a fun frock to wear for a last-minute Labor Day weekend getaway or one to add to your wardrobe for the upcoming season, you're in luck -- Gap Factory is having a huge sale, offering 50% off on dresses through Sept. 1.

Gap Factory's So Long Summer sale event is perfect to shop right now as we start saying goodbye to summer and head into fall, which may mean going back to school or returning to work at the office for many of us. In addition to dress deals, the Gap Factory sale has a ton of savings on shorts and tees. To get an extra 50% off be sure to use the promo code GFRAYS at checkout.

To help narrow down Gap Factory's long list of deals, ET Style has selected our favorite picks. Standout dresses include a shirtdress that's perfect for wearing now with sandals and later with boots, a comfy, floaty house dress and a square-neck midi so chic for date night.

Browse through the best deals from the So Long Summer sale below.

Deals on Dresses

Utility Shirtdress Gap Factory Utility Shirtdress This utility shirtdress is a versatile number. Wear it for the end of summer with sandals and later in the fall with booties. $14 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Deals on Tees, Shorts and More

Drapey Shirt Gap Factory Drapey Shirt This breezy, draped button-down shirt will be a versatile addition to your wardrobe. $14 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Denim Romper Gap Factory Denim Romper We're obsessed with this denim romper with short sleeves, cinch waist and front pockets. $20 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Henley Jumpsuit Gap Factory Henley Jumpsuit On days when you don't know what to wear, just reach for this one-and-done henley jumpsuit. $17 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Utility Jacket Gap Factory Utility Jacket This jacket is perfect for when you need a lightweight layer in between summer and fall. $20 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

