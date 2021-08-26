Sponsored by Gap Factory

Perfect Dresses to Wear From Summer to Fall at the Gap Factory Sale

By ETonline Staff
gap factory sale 1280
Gap Factory

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer may be almost over, but that doesn't mean we can't stock up on cute dresses! If you're looking for a fun frock to wear for a last-minute Labor Day weekend getaway or one to add to your wardrobe for the upcoming season, you're in luck -- Gap Factory is having a huge sale, offering 50% off on dresses through Sept. 1.

Gap Factory's So Long Summer sale event is perfect to shop right now as we start saying goodbye to summer and head into fall, which may mean going back to school or returning to work at the office for many of us. In addition to dress deals, the Gap Factory sale has a ton of savings on shorts and tees. To get an extra 50% off be sure to use the promo code GFRAYS at checkout.

To help narrow down Gap Factory's long list of deals, ET Style has selected our favorite picks. Standout dresses include a shirtdress that's perfect for wearing now with sandals and later with boots, a comfy, floaty house dress and a square-neck midi so chic for date night. 

Browse through the best deals from the So Long Summer sale below. 

Deals on Dresses

Utility Shirtdress
Utility Shirtdress
Gap Factory
Utility Shirtdress
This utility shirtdress is a versatile number. Wear it for the end of summer with sandals and later in the fall with booties. 
$14 (REGULARLY $70)
Tiered Midi Dress
Tiered Midi Dress
Gap Factory
Tiered Midi Dress
A midi dress with a pretty tiered skirt. 
$25 (REGULARLY $70)
U-Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress
U-Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress
Gap Factory
U-Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress
This floaty scoop tank dress looks so comfy!
$12 (REGULARLY $40)
Sleeveless Swing Dress
Sleeveless Swing Dress
Gap Factory
Sleeveless Swing Dress
A swing dress perfect for casual days. 
$12 (REGULARLY $40)
Squareneck Cami Dress
Squareneck Cami Dress
Gap Factory
Squareneck Cami Dress
Score this adorable striped mini dress to wear with your favorite pair of sneakers. 
$20 (REGULARLY $60)
Racerback Sleeveless Dress
Racerback Sleeveless Dress
Gap Factory
Racerback Sleeveless Dress
A racerback dress perfect for wearing around at home. 
$14 (REGULARLY $45)
Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Gap Factory
Sleeveless Maxi Dress
This v-neck dress is a great choice for a weekend brunch. 
$20 (REGULARLY $60)
Squareneck Tie-Belt Dress
Squareneck Tie-Belt Dress
Gap Factory
Squareneck Tie-Belt Dress
A chic tie-belt dress with square neckline. 
$17 (REGULARLY $50)

Deals on Tees, Shorts and More

Favorite Tank Top
Gap Favorite Tank Top
Gap Factory
Favorite Tank Top
Stock up on multiple colors of the Favorite Tank Top. 
$4 (REGULARLY $13)
Favorite Crewneck T-Shirt
Favorite Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap Factory
Favorite Crewneck T-Shirt
Stock up on this tee too! 
$6 (REGULARLY $20)
Gap Logo T-Shirt
gap logo tee
Gap Factory
Gap Logo T-Shirt
Rock the nostalgic tie-dye Gap logo tee with bike shorts and sneakers. 
$10 (REGULARLY $25)
Pleated Print Tank Top
Pleated Print Tank Top
Gap Factory
Pleated Print Tank Top
A pleated tank top you can pair with everything.
$8 (REGULARLY $40)
Pull-On Utility Shorts with Washwell
Pull-On Utility Shorts with Washwell
Gap Factory
Pull-On Utility Shorts with Washwell
This pair of bright pull-on shorts will add a punch of color to your end-of-summer wardrobe. 
$7 (REGULARLY $35)
Ruffle-Neck Popover Top
Ruffle-Neck Popover Top
Gap Factory
Ruffle-Neck Popover Top
When you need a cute top to wear with jeans, this is it. 
$14 (REGULARLY $45)
Drapey Shirt
gap drape shirt
Gap Factory
Drapey Shirt
This breezy, draped button-down shirt will be a versatile addition to your wardrobe. 
$14 (REGULARLY $45)
Denim Romper
Denim Romper
Gap Factory
Denim Romper
We're obsessed with this denim romper with short sleeves, cinch waist and front pockets. 
$20 (REGULARLY $80)
High Rise Destructed Universal Legging Jeans with Button Fly with Washwell
High Rise Destructed Universal Legging Jeans with Button Fly with Washwell
Gap Factory
High Rise Destructed Universal Legging Jeans with Button Fly with Washwell
We love this high-waist distressed skinny jean to couple with going-out tops, bodysuits and sweaters. Plus, it's available in short, regular and long inseams. 
$15 (REGULARLY $70)
Henley Jumpsuit
Henley Jumpsuit
Gap Factory
Henley Jumpsuit
On days when you don't know what to wear, just reach for this one-and-done henley jumpsuit. 
$17 (REGULARLY $50)
GapFit High Rise Colorblock Leggings
gapfit leggings
Gap Factory
GapFit High Rise Colorblock Leggings
Grab breathable, high-compression, high-performance color-block leggings for $9. 
$9 (REGULARLY $45)
Utility Jacket
Utility Jacket
Gap Factory
Utility Jacket
This jacket is perfect for when you need a lightweight layer in between summer and fall. 
$20 (REGULARLY $80)

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

Back to School Just Got Cooler With Old Navy

Meghan Markle J. Crew Jacket to Show Oprah Her Chicken Coop is On Sale

Shop Pieces From the Naomi Osaka x Levi's Upcycled Denim Collection

Shop Travel-Friendly Bag Bundles From Kate Spade -- On Sale Today

Shop the Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing

 