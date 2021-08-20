Summer is slowly but surely coming to a close, which means despite the lingering heat, sweater weather is just around the corner. As you’re building your fall wardrobe, searching for cozy coats and other fall style essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that you’ll rely on most all autumn-- that perfect pair of boots.

Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, knee-high boots with heels, or reliable rain boots that can be worn on even the driest of fall afternoons, there’s a perfect pair out there for you that are also budget-friendly.

Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel the powerful energy of Ariana Grande all through the coming fall season, try her classic thigh-high block-heeled boots or put your own spin on it with a pair of lower block-heeled over-the-knee boots.

Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you. Here are 19 boots under $50 that are perfect for fall.

MIA Jody heeled booties Zappos MIA Jody heeled booties If you’re in the market for a go-to boot with a bit more height to it, these heeled ankle booties might be just the pair for you. $50 (REGULARLY $69) AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

Joules Wellibob Chelsea boot Joules via Amazon Joules Wellibob Chelsea boot These rain boots are ready to take on the elements in style with their adorable doggy print and waterproof design. $29 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Journee Collection Sabrina bootie Zappos Journee Collection Sabrina bootie This textured ankle boot has just enough heel to pass for formal footwear while still being comfortable enough for everyday wear. $30 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

