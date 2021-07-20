Amazon's Best Deals on Sandals
If you've been making the most of your time outdoors this summer, it may be time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you want to get strappy sandals for a summer barbecue or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands at Amazon. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.
Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer clothes or a summer dress. Amazon is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts still available outside of holiday shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Check out ET Style's favorite designer sandals.
ET Style's Picks for Amazon Sandals Deals:
