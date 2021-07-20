Amazon's Best Deals on Sandals

If you've been making the most of your time outdoors this summer, it may be time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you want to get strappy sandals for a summer barbecue or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands at Amazon. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.

Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer clothes or a summer dress. Amazon is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts still available outside of holiday shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's favorite designer sandals.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon Sandals Deals:

Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal Amazon Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 15 different colors and styles. $23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Soludos Women's Capri Heels Amazon Soludos Women's Capri Heels When you're ready to step out this summer, skip the flip flops and do it in style with these Capri Heels from Soludos. With a little more lift than a flat sandal, these heeled sandals are suited more for a dressy outfit than a day at the beach. $43 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Clarks Annadel Bari Platform Amazon Clarks Annadel Bari Platform These women's sandals have elegant leather uppers with a comfortable heel strap, but it's the sole that steals the show. One Amazon customer says these wear-everywhere sandals are like walking on marshmallows. If that didn't convince you to get them, maybe a $98 discount will. $34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal Amazon Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag. $29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Birkenstock Mayari Amazon Birkenstock Mayari Birkenstock sandals are back! They never really went away -- and these casual sandals are about as cute as they come. $90 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal Amazon Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal A good wedge sandal is the perfect everyday shoe for the spring and summer. Wear them with jeans, shorts and dresses for just a touch of class. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72) Buy Now

Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal Amazon Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal If your summer wardrobe needs a little lift, these Bandolinos can add about 3" to your height. Shop now to save up to 70% off the original price. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $124) Buy Now

Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal Amazon Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal If you're looking for comfort and style, you've landed in the right place. This Vionic walking sandal has orthotic support with an ankle strap to keep your shoe in place. This one goes well with jeans, skirts, shorts and dresses. $40 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal Amazon KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal If you're looking for a sandal to hike or camp in, this is more comfortable than a running shoe -- and you can even where it with socks when it gets a bit chilly in the woods. $58 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Amazon Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

