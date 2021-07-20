Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Sandals

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Sandals Deals
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you've been making the most of your time outdoors this summer, it may be time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you want to get strappy sandals for a summer barbecue or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are steals and deals on all our favorite styles and brands at Amazon. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. 

Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 75% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer clothes or a summer dress. Amazon is chock full of fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Check out ET Style's favorite designer sandals.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon Sandals Deals:

Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal
Everyone needs strappy sandals to wear with wide-leg jeans. 
$48 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $76)
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute. 
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79)
Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Canyon Flat Sandal
Amazon
Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal
A summer wardrobe isn't complete without a pair of flat sandals. Get these Sam Edelman sandals at a discount of up to 80% off the original price. 
$24 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $82)
Sorel Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel Women's Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Sorel Ankle Strap Sandals
These earthy sandals are meant to be worn with long flowy dresses. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Amazon
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 15 different colors and styles.
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Marc Fisher Women's Mfbryte2 Flat Sandal
Marc Fisher Women's Mfbryte2 Flat Sandal
Amazon
Marc Fisher Women's Mfbryte2 Flat Sandal
If you're looking for casual sandals that make a statement, these Marc Fisher slides are what you want. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69)
Soludos Women's Olympia Sandal Espadrilles
Soludos Women's Olympia Sandal Espadrilles
Amazon
Soludos Women's Olympia Sandal Espadrilles
If you're looking for stylish sandals for a warm weather casual outfit, these espadrilles from Soludos check all the boxes.
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129)
Katy Perry Women's The Geli Flat Sandal
Katy Perry Women's The Geli Flat Sandal
Amazon
Katy Perry Women's The Geli Flat Sandal
Double down on cute with Katy Perry's Geli Flat Sandal. This one is yellow with a lemon slice and fragrance but they come in 32 other colors, shapes and scents! 
$24 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Break My Heart 3 Gladiator Sandal
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Break My Heart 3 Gladiator Sandal
Amazon
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Break My Heart 3 Gladiator Sandal
Here's your chance to get gladiator sandals from Kenneth Cole at a discount.
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)
UGG Braelynn Flat Sandal
Ugg Braelynn Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG Braelynn Flat Sandal
These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. 
$85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers hiking sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the trail or use them as your go-to everyday summer shoe. 
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Katy Perry Women's The Anat Slide Sandal
Katy Perry Women's The Anat Slide Sandal
Amazon
Katy Perry Women's The Anat Slide Sandal
Micro suede and crystals make this flat sandal from Katy Perry elegant. 
$55 (REGULARLY $70)
Soludos Women's Capri Heels
Soludos Women's Capri Heels
Amazon
Soludos Women's Capri Heels
When you're ready to step out this summer, skip the flip flops and do it in style with these Capri Heels from Soludos. With a little more lift than a flat sandal, these heeled sandals are suited more for a dressy outfit than a day at the beach.
$43 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Clarks Annadel Bari Platform
Clarks Women's Annadel Bari Platform
Amazon
Clarks Annadel Bari Platform
These women's sandals have elegant leather uppers with a comfortable heel strap, but it's the sole that steals the show. One Amazon customer says these wear-everywhere sandals are like walking on marshmallows. If that didn't convince you to get them, maybe a $98 discount will. 
$34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed
Amazon
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed
Everyone needs a casual sandal that shimmers. 
$90
Sanuk Yoga Mat Stacker Flatform Gold Rainbow
Sanuk Yoga Mat Stacker Flatform Gold Rainbow
Amazon
Sanuk Yoga Mat Stacker Flatform Gold Rainbow
1970s colors in 2000s form with these platform flip flops that are so comfortable you'll feel like you're walking around in bare feet. 
$37 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Travel Flat Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag. 
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Birkenstock Mayari
Birkenstock Mayari
Amazon
Birkenstock Mayari
Birkenstock sandals are back! They never really went away -- and these casual sandals are about as cute as they come.
$90 AND UP AT AMAZON
Katy Perry Women's The Jimmi Flat Sandal
Katy Perry Women's The Jimmi Flat Sandal
Amazon
Katy Perry Women's The Jimmi Flat Sandal
Can you think of a cuter way to celebrate watermelon season than with these adorable slides from Katy Perry? 
$12 (REGULARLY $59)
Tory Burch Women's INES Slides
Tory Burch Women's INES Slides
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's INES Slides
These Tory Burch slides are the everyday sandals everyone needs.
$210 (REGULARLY $228)
Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand Women's Zashti Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Lucky Brand Zashti Wedge Sandal
A good wedge sandal is the perfect everyday shoe for the spring and summer. Wear them with jeans, shorts and dresses for just a touch of class. 
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72)
Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal
Bandolino Women's Madia Dress Sandal
Amazon
Bandolino Madia Dress Sandal
If your summer wardrobe needs a little lift, these Bandolinos can add about 3" to your height. Shop now to save up to 70% off the original price. 
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $124)
Katy Perry Women's The Geli-Flip Flop
Katy Perry Women's The Geli-Flip Flop
Amazon
Katy Perry Women's The Geli-Flip Flop
When it's flip flop season, make sure you have a pair for every occasion. Wear these sleek flip flops from Katy Perry for dressy affairs when it's hot outside. 
$32 (REGULARLY $35)
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
Amazon
Vionic Women's Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal
If you're looking for comfort and style, you've landed in the right place. This Vionic walking sandal has orthotic support with an ankle strap to keep your shoe in place. This one goes well with jeans, skirts, shorts and dresses.
$40 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Clarks Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
Clarks Women's Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Clarks Annadel Ivory Wedge Sandal
These sassy sandals don't look like it, but they are made for walking. Amazon customers rave about how they're such a comfortable sandal.
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Soda Womens VALETT Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. They're especially good for those with wide feet. 
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal
KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal
Amazon
KEEN Women's Whisper Sandal
If you're looking for a sandal to hike or camp in, this is more comfortable than a running shoe -- and you can even where it with socks when it gets a bit chilly in the woods.
$58 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Calvin Klein Soley
Calvin Klein Soley
Amazon
Calvin Klein Soley
These sandals demand hot weather and flowy dresses. 
$37 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal
Amazon
Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal
Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Platform Sandals
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Sandals
Amazon
Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Platform Sandals
Intense comfort meets style with Vionic's platform sandal. While they look great, Amazon shoppers rave about how this flip flop actually eases pain associated with plantar fasciitis. Shop now to get a pair for more than 50% off the original price. 
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
Amazon
Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
You don't know comfort until you've tried Chaco sandals. 
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)

