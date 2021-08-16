Shopping

The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
PrettyLittleThing dress
PrettyLittleThing

Labor Day weekend will be here soon (Labor Day is on Monday, September 6), which means it's almost time for the end of the summer season.

To keep the summer energy going and to help you find something to wear for the holiday weekend and beyond, ET Style has rounded up cute white dresses to shop for the celebration. Whatever your plans are for the Labor Day holiday, you're sure to need a new gorgeous summer dress to end the season with a bang. And despite the rumors, there is no official rule that we cannot wear white after Labor Day. In fact, we say embrace the neutral shade in a variety of silhouettes for summer and beyond. 

Our top picks include the exact Reformation linen dress Jennifer Lopez wore in Monaco -- which she paired with her personalized "BEN" necklace -- and a variety of lengths and silhouettes from breezy maxis to flirty minis. Plus, be sure to stay tuned for our selection of the best Labor Day sale events to keep an eye on, along with our back to school and back to the office shopping picks.

Ahead, check out the chicest white dresses to wear on and after Labor Day.

PrettyLittleThing White Broderie Anglaise Frill Hem Strappy Bodycon Dress
prettylittlething white dress
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing White Broderie Anglaise Frill Hem Strappy Bodycon Dress
From the embroidery to the frills, this dress is the epitome of a romantic frock. 
$45 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING (REGULARLY $68)
Urban Outfitters Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
For a night out with the girls, this satin-finish slip dress with a draped cowl neck is a no brainer. 
$49 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress
Great for an active day, this sporty exercise dress has built-in shorts, a hidden cellphone pocket and adjustable straps. 
$69 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Exlura Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Dress
Exlura Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Dress
Amazon
Exlura Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Dress
A floaty white dress you can wear as an off-the-shoulder or square-neck style. It has a rating of 4.4 stars and over 1,300 global ratings on Amazon.
$36 AT AMAZON
ASOS Cami Midi Sundress with Raw Edges in White
ASOS Cami Midi Sundress with Raw Edges in White
ASOS
ASOS Cami Midi Sundress with Raw Edges in White
Wear this maxi sundress with your favorite sandals and a woven bag. 
$40 AT ASOS
Adrianna Papell Tuxedo Sheath Dress
Adrianna Papell Tuxedo Sheath Dress
Macy's
Adrianna Papell Tuxedo Sheath Dress
If you're wanting to dress up, reach for this elegant wrap-style number. 
$139 AT MACY'S
H&M Ribbed Jersey Dress
H&M Ribbed Jersey Dress
H&M
H&M Ribbed Jersey Dress
A short jersey dress with drawstring detail at the sides makes the length adjustable. It's the perfect choice when you want to look cool, casual and comfortable. 
$13 AT H&M
MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress
MagicLinen Toscana Dress
MagicLinen
MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress
This relaxed, loose-fit linen dress worn by Meghan Markle would be perfect for an end-of-summer picnic. 
$84 AT MAGICLINEN
Everlane The ’90s Mini Dress
Everlane The ’90s Mini Dress
Everlane
Everlane The ’90s Mini Dress
If you're looking for a more muted hue than a stark bright white, opt for this '90s-inspired cream-colored mini. 
$50 AT EVERLANE
Eloquii Puff Sleeve Button Down Dress
Eloquii Puff Sleeve Button Down Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Puff Sleeve Button Down Dress
Use the code SHOPAUG to get 30% off this stunning puff sleeve shirt dress. 
$98 (REGULARLY $140)
Reformation Roarke Linen Dress
Reformation Roarke Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Roarke Linen Dress
Hurry! There are only a few sizes of this dress worn by Jennifer Lopez. 
$178 AT REFORMATION
City Chic Cotton & Linen Wrap Dress
City Chic Cotton & Linen Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
City Chic Cotton & Linen Wrap Dress
A classic wrap dress with a sweetheart neckline. 
$119 AT NORDSTROM
Lulus Days of Dreaming White Tie-Back Mini Dress
Lulus Days of Dreaming White Tie-Back Mini Dress
Lulus
Lulus Days of Dreaming White Tie-Back Mini Dress
Wear this versatile style with sneakers, heels or sandals. 
$68 AT LULUS
Nasty Gal Linen Look Square Neck Mini Dress
Nasty Gal Linen Look Square Neck Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Linen Look Square Neck Mini Dress
Head to brunch in this simple yet stylish design. 
$9 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $48)

RELATED CONTENT:

Floral Dresses That You’ll Wear Well Into Fall

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

We Found the Celeb-Loved Leggings from Outdoor Voices

How to Watch 'The Hype' and Shop the Winning Streetwear Looks

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Leggings