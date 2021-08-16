The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day

Labor Day weekend will be here soon (Labor Day is on Monday, September 6), which means it's almost time for the end of the summer season.

To keep the summer energy going and to help you find something to wear for the holiday weekend and beyond, ET Style has rounded up cute white dresses to shop for the celebration. Whatever your plans are for the Labor Day holiday, you're sure to need a new gorgeous summer dress to end the season with a bang. And despite the rumors, there is no official rule that we cannot wear white after Labor Day. In fact, we say embrace the neutral shade in a variety of silhouettes for summer and beyond.

Our top picks include the exact Reformation linen dress Jennifer Lopez wore in Monaco -- which she paired with her personalized "BEN" necklace -- and a variety of lengths and silhouettes from breezy maxis to flirty minis. Plus, be sure to stay tuned for our selection of the best Labor Day sale events to keep an eye on, along with our back to school and back to the office shopping picks.

Ahead, check out the chicest white dresses to wear on and after Labor Day.

RELATED CONTENT:

Floral Dresses That You’ll Wear Well Into Fall

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

We Found the Celeb-Loved Leggings from Outdoor Voices

How to Watch 'The Hype' and Shop the Winning Streetwear Looks

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Leggings