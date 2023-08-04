We don't know about you, but our closets could use a major refresh for the end of summer. At this time of the year, we are counting on our vacation-ready sundresses, lightweight linens, bathing suits and all the other warm weather pieces to get us through the hottest peak of the season.

As if we needed another excuse to shop for summer outfits, Lulus is offering 20% off sitewide for their Summer Fashion Sale when you use the code HOTSUMMER20 at checkout now through Saturday, August 5. Whether you have a Labor Day trip in the works, a wedding on the horizon or simply want to take advantage of a great deal for stocking your closet, this sale is not one to miss.

Shop Lulus Sale

Aside from stunning wedding guest dresses and party-ready matching sets, Lulus is even offering deals on the floral dress worn by Madelyn Cline in season 3 of Netflix's hit series Outer Banks. The retailer also has plenty of shoes, accessories and outerwear on sale for adding those finishing touches to your new outfits.

With so many great pieces available at a discount, we're helping you narrow down some of the best items to shop by gathering our favorite pieces to snag during Lulus' Summer Fashion sale. Below, shop 15 of the best summer dresses, pants, bathing suits and more to shop — 20% off with code HOTSUMMER20.

