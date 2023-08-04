Lulu's Summer Fashion Sale: Take 20% Off Wedding Guest Dresses, Vacation Outfits and More
We don't know about you, but our closets could use a major refresh for the end of summer. At this time of the year, we are counting on our vacation-ready sundresses, lightweight linens, bathing suits and all the other warm weather pieces to get us through the hottest peak of the season.
As if we needed another excuse to shop for summer outfits, Lulus is offering 20% off sitewide for their Summer Fashion Sale when you use the code HOTSUMMER20 at checkout now through Saturday, August 5. Whether you have a Labor Day trip in the works, a wedding on the horizon or simply want to take advantage of a great deal for stocking your closet, this sale is not one to miss.
Aside from stunning wedding guest dresses and party-ready matching sets, Lulus is even offering deals on the floral dress worn by Madelyn Cline in season 3 of Netflix's hit series Outer Banks. The retailer also has plenty of shoes, accessories and outerwear on sale for adding those finishing touches to your new outfits.
With so many great pieces available at a discount, we're helping you narrow down some of the best items to shop by gathering our favorite pieces to snag during Lulus' Summer Fashion sale. Below, shop 15 of the best summer dresses, pants, bathing suits and more to shop — 20% off with code HOTSUMMER20.
Madelyn Cline's Outer Banks character Sarah Cameron wore this floral dress in yellow on the show's third season.
You can never go wrong with floral, especially in this navy blue midi dress.
Save on jean shorts from best-selling denim brand, Levi's.
Feel confident in this bright pink, textured stretch knit dress for date night or an end of summer wedding.
Denim dresses are the perfect transition pieces for the last months of summer.
Does all the Barbie chatter have you in the mood for some hot pink styles? Check out this two piece get up that's perfect for filling your barbiecore dreams.
Whether you're off to an end of summer getaway or a Labor Day weekend vacation, this wrap dress is the perfect coverup of day dress for your travels.
"I love this skirt!" raved one five-star reviewer, who recommended sizing down. "The slit definitely adds to it and I love the buttons above the slit that allow me to customize how high or love I want it. Works great with any simple tank top, crop top, or t-shirt."
Whether you're on vacation or just lounging at home, these white pants from Lulus are sure to be a wardrobe staple this season.
Rock the sheer clothing trend with a boho-chic crochet cover-up.
Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.
Strategic cutouts make this sleek black one-piece ultra flattering.
This flowing maxi can be dressed up or down easily for any occasion.
This 100% cotton button-up is perfect to throw on over jeans or a bathing suit.
Stock up on basics such as this simple white baby tee.
