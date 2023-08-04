Sales & Deals

Lulu's Summer Fashion Sale: Take 20% Off Wedding Guest Dresses, Vacation Outfits and More

By Lauren Gruber
Lulus
Lulus

We don't know about you, but our closets could use a major refresh for the end of summer. At this time of the year, we are counting on our vacation-ready sundresses, lightweight linens, bathing suits and all the other warm weather pieces to get us through the hottest peak of the season.

As if we needed another excuse to shop for summer outfits, Lulus is offering 20% off sitewide for their Summer Fashion Sale when you use the code HOTSUMMER20 at checkout now through Saturday, August 5. Whether you have a Labor Day trip in the works, a wedding on the horizon or simply want to take advantage of a great deal for stocking your closet, this sale is not one to miss. 

Shop Lulus Sale

Aside from stunning wedding guest dresses and party-ready matching sets, Lulus is even offering deals on the floral dress worn by Madelyn Cline in season 3 of Netflix's hit series Outer BanksThe retailer also has plenty of shoes, accessories and outerwear on sale for adding those finishing touches to your new outfits.

With so many great pieces available at a discount, we're helping you narrow down some of the best items to shop by gathering our favorite pieces to snag during Lulus' Summer Fashion sale. Below, shop 15 of the best summer dresses, pants, bathing suits and more to shop — 20% off with code HOTSUMMER20.

Garden Explorer Red Floral Print Mini Dress
Garden Explorer Mustard Yellow Floral Print Mini Dress
Lulus
Garden Explorer Red Floral Print Mini Dress

Madelyn Cline's Outer Banks character Sarah Cameron wore this floral dress in yellow on the show's third season.

$62$50
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
My Favorite Day Navy Blue Floral Print Tulip Skirt Midi Dress
My Favorite Day Navy Blue Floral Print Tulip Skirt Midi Dress
Lulu's
My Favorite Day Navy Blue Floral Print Tulip Skirt Midi Dress

You can never go wrong with floral, especially in this navy blue midi dress.

$72$58
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
Levi's 501 Light Stone Wash High Rise Distressed Denim Shorts
Levi's 501 Light Stone Wash High Rise Distressed Denim Shorts
Lulu's
Levi's 501 Light Stone Wash High Rise Distressed Denim Shorts

Save on jean shorts from best-selling denim brand, Levi's.

$70$56
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
Dreamy Date Hot Pink Surplice Midi Dress
Dreamy Date Hot Pink Surplice Midi Dress
Lulu's
Dreamy Date Hot Pink Surplice Midi Dress

Feel confident in this bright pink, textured stretch knit dress for date night or an end of summer wedding.

$69$55
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
On this Sweet Day Light Wash Denim Button-Front Mini Dress
On this Sweet Day Light Wash Denim Button-Front Mini Dress
Lulu's
On this Sweet Day Light Wash Denim Button-Front Mini Dress

Denim dresses are the perfect transition pieces for the last months of summer.

$69$55
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
Only Tonight Hot Pink Two-Piece Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Only Tonight Hot Pink Two-Piece Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Lulu's
Only Tonight Hot Pink Two-Piece Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Does all the Barbie chatter have you in the mood for some hot pink styles? Check out this two piece get up that's perfect for filling your barbiecore dreams.

$69$55
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
Marlo Beige Multi Print Wrap Dress
Marlo Beige Multi Print Wrap Dress
Lulu's
Marlo Beige Multi Print Wrap Dress

Whether you're off to an end of summer getaway or a Labor Day weekend vacation, this wrap dress is the perfect coverup of day dress for your travels.

$50$40
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
Subtle Sweetness Black Floral Print Tiered Maxi Skirt
Subtle Sweetness Black Floral Print Tiered Maxi Skirt
Lulus
Subtle Sweetness Black Floral Print Tiered Maxi Skirt

 

"I love this skirt!" raved one five-star reviewer, who recommended sizing down. "The slit definitely adds to it and I love the buttons above the slit that allow me to customize how high or love I want it. Works great with any simple tank top, crop top, or t-shirt."

$56$45
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
Blissful Beginnings White Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
Blissful Beginnings White Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
Lulus
Blissful Beginnings White Wide-Leg Lounge Pants

Whether you're on vacation or just lounging at home, these white pants from Lulus are sure to be a wardrobe staple this season.

$43$34
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
Carefree in Cabo Ivory Crochet Maxi Swim Cover-Up
Carefree in Cabo Ivory Crochet Maxi Swim Cover-Up
Lulus
Carefree in Cabo Ivory Crochet Maxi Swim Cover-Up

Rock the sheer clothing trend with a boho-chic crochet cover-up.

$62$43
Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Lulus
Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress

Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.

$96$36
Sun Bound Black Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Sun Bound Black Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Lulus
Sun Bound Black Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Strategic cutouts make this sleek black one-piece ultra flattering.

$56$45
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
Picturesque Moments Brown Floral Print Strappy Maxi Dress
Picturesque Moments Brown Floral Print Strappy Maxi Dress
Lulus
Picturesque Moments Brown Floral Print Strappy Maxi Dress

This flowing maxi can be dressed up or down easily for any occasion.

$52$42
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20
Effortlessly Suave White Button-Up Long Sleeve Top
Effortlessly Suave White Button-Up Long Sleeve Top
Lulus
Effortlessly Suave White Button-Up Long Sleeve Top

This 100% cotton button-up is perfect to throw on over jeans or a bathing suit.

$52$19
Gotta Have It White Crop Top
Gotta Have It White Crop Top
Lulus
Gotta Have It White Crop Top

Stock up on basics such as this simple white baby tee.

$25$20
WITH CODE HOTSUMMER20

