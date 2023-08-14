Style

Converse Sneakers Are On Sale for Under $50 This Week — Shop the Best Back-to-School Styles

By Rebecca Rovenstine
When it comes to back-to-school shopping, nailing the first day of school outfit is absolutely crucial. After picking the perfect tee, dress, shorts or jumper, you have to complete the look with a fresh pair of kicks. Converse is kicking off the week with a sale on fan-favorites, including so many timeless sneakers to stylishly step into the new school year. 

Now through Monday, August 21, the Converse is offering more than 100 styles for $50 and under. 

Fashion trends may come and go, but Converse sneakers remain an effortlessly cool wardrobe staple. Celebs like RihannaSelena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift have all laced up a pair of Chuck Taylors because the versatile designs are simple yet classic and can be worn with just about everything. Whether you're shopping for yourself or your youngster headed back to class, the sneakers in this Converse sale are absolute must-haves.

Ahead, shop our top shoe picks from the Converse sale that will bring a coolness to every outfit all year-round. For an even bigger wardrobe refresh, check out more of the best back-to-school clothes sales happening right now.

Chuck 70 AT-CX
Chuck 70 AT-CX
Converse
Chuck 70 AT-CX

Chuck 70 is transformed for the future with exaggerated features and a platform sole.

$110$50
Chuck Taylor All Star Clubhouse
Chuck Taylor All Star Clubhouse
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Clubhouse

These easy-going high-tops are ready for a day at the tennis club.

$70$50
Run Star Legacy CX
Run Star Legacy CX
Converse
Run Star Legacy CX

Ultra-comfortable cushioning and a lightweight, angular platform bring future-forward style to your sneaker rotation.

$120$50
Run Star Legacy CX Platform Festival Florals
Run Star Legacy CX Platform Festival Florals
Converse
Run Star Legacy CX Platform Festival Florals

The Run Star Legacy CX mixes bold platform styling with premium comfort. A lightweight CX midsole and sockliner keep you light on your feet, while a hidden inner-tongue print reveals a "Festival Smoothie" recipe to keep the festival vibes alive, all season long.

$125$50
Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0
Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0

With a cotton canvas upper and a breathable mesh lining, these lugged platforms come ready to take on the season. A tall rubber sidewall offers added protection, plus bold, chevron-inspired tread for style and stability. 

$80$50
Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Color
Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Color
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Color

Get the all-time canvas classic Chuck Taylor All Star, updated in desert-inspired colors, on sale for $50.

$65$50

