When it comes to back-to-school shopping, nailing the first day of school outfit is absolutely crucial. After picking the perfect tee, dress, shorts or jumper, you have to complete the look with a fresh pair of kicks. Converse is kicking off the week with a sale on fan-favorites, including so many timeless sneakers to stylishly step into the new school year.

Now through Monday, August 21, the Converse is offering more than 100 styles for $50 and under.

Shop the Converse Sale

Fashion trends may come and go, but Converse sneakers remain an effortlessly cool wardrobe staple. Celebs like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift have all laced up a pair of Chuck Taylors because the versatile designs are simple yet classic and can be worn with just about everything. Whether you're shopping for yourself or your youngster headed back to class, the sneakers in this Converse sale are absolute must-haves.

Ahead, shop our top shoe picks from the Converse sale that will bring a coolness to every outfit all year-round. For an even bigger wardrobe refresh, check out more of the best back-to-school clothes sales happening right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 25 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Backpacks for Back-to-School Season

Calpak Back-to-School Sale: Save on Backpacks, Laptop Bags and More

Save Up to 60% on Sneakers and Clothing at Nike's Back to School Sale

The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon to Shop Now

Everything You Need for Heading Back to School

The Best Bose Headphone and Speaker Deals for College