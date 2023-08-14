Converse Sneakers Are On Sale for Under $50 This Week — Shop the Best Back-to-School Styles
When it comes to back-to-school shopping, nailing the first day of school outfit is absolutely crucial. After picking the perfect tee, dress, shorts or jumper, you have to complete the look with a fresh pair of kicks. Converse is kicking off the week with a sale on fan-favorites, including so many timeless sneakers to stylishly step into the new school year.
Now through Monday, August 21, the Converse is offering more than 100 styles for $50 and under.
Fashion trends may come and go, but Converse sneakers remain an effortlessly cool wardrobe staple. Celebs like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift have all laced up a pair of Chuck Taylors because the versatile designs are simple yet classic and can be worn with just about everything. Whether you're shopping for yourself or your youngster headed back to class, the sneakers in this Converse sale are absolute must-haves.
Ahead, shop our top shoe picks from the Converse sale that will bring a coolness to every outfit all year-round. For an even bigger wardrobe refresh, check out more of the best back-to-school clothes sales happening right now.
Chuck 70 is transformed for the future with exaggerated features and a platform sole.
These easy-going high-tops are ready for a day at the tennis club.
Ultra-comfortable cushioning and a lightweight, angular platform bring future-forward style to your sneaker rotation.
The Run Star Legacy CX mixes bold platform styling with premium comfort. A lightweight CX midsole and sockliner keep you light on your feet, while a hidden inner-tongue print reveals a "Festival Smoothie" recipe to keep the festival vibes alive, all season long.
With a cotton canvas upper and a breathable mesh lining, these lugged platforms come ready to take on the season. A tall rubber sidewall offers added protection, plus bold, chevron-inspired tread for style and stability.
Get the all-time canvas classic Chuck Taylor All Star, updated in desert-inspired colors, on sale for $50.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 25 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now
The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Backpacks for Back-to-School Season
Calpak Back-to-School Sale: Save on Backpacks, Laptop Bags and More
Save Up to 60% on Sneakers and Clothing at Nike's Back to School Sale
The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon to Shop Now
Everything You Need for Heading Back to School