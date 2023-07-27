Beat the Back to School Rush with Calpak's Best Deals on Backpacks, Laptop Bags and More
Class is almost back in session with the first day of school right around the corner. As students get ready to head back to school in the coming weeks, retailers across the web are slashing prices on classroom and dorm room essentials to help you shop and save.
The new school year calls for a new backpack. Whether your child gearing up for their return to campus or you're headed back to school yourself, Calpak's Back to School Sale is dishing out discounts on stylish backpacks, lunch bags and laptop sleeves.
Right now, you can get 10% off Calpak's best-selling back-to-school styles with code BACKTOIT. It's always a good idea to beat the back-to-school shopping rush and start shopping for school necessities early. From traveling to college to walking to the library, Calpak's designs are made with everyday adventures in mind. With multiple compartments made from worry-free materials, your tech will feel well protected anywhere you go.
We've rounded up the top finds from Calpak that will motivate you to hit the books this year. Head back to school in style with the best deals from the Calpak sale, below.
Choose from fun prints and colors, and store all your laptop accessories in this laptop sleeve's extra pockets.
Perfect for work, college, business, travel, or everyday use, this stylish backpack with laptop compartment will take you from day-to-night.
Easily converting from backpack to duffle and back again, this double purpose pack delivers all of the comfort and none of the bulk. Multiple subtly integrated pockets offer ample space for all your essentials.
This reusable water resistant lunch bag features a wipeable interior for easy cleanliness multiple pockets inside and out for maximum organization. Pack it full, pull the drawstring shut, and you’re out the door.
Whether you’re looking for an everyday backpack or something to take with you on a trip, Luka is made to go the distance.This lightweight, stylish backpack for travel features multiple compartments, a scratch-resistant exterior, a luggage sleeve, and cool matte colorways.
Calpak's brand new Laptop Tote bag is designed for work, weekend, and anything in between. Thick, durable handles and an adjustable, removable strap make carrying a breeze, even with a heavier load.
