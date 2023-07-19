As a child, the best part about back-to-school shopping is getting to show off your swag once the school year starts. Entering the doors with that brand-new Avengers backpack and getting compliments on it from other Marvel fans is a way to secure instant friends before the bell even rings. If you've got the school supplies locked down and the backpack filled and waiting, that means all you have left is the ever-important lunchbox.

What's on the outside of your child's lunchbox is almost as significant as what's inside. With all the lunchboxes on the market these days, there is one that fits your child's interests. Whether your kid spends their free time pretending to be a caped superhero, watching Disney movies on repeat, or playing Minecraft for hours on end, there's a lunchbox to match their hobby.

We've rounded up some of the most popular kid's lunchboxes right now from fan-favorite shows, movies and video games that kids are sure to love.

Best Lunch Boxes for Toddlers and Pre-K

Best Marvel and D.C. Lunchboxes for Elementary Students

shopDisney Spider-Man Lunch Box shopDisney shopDisney Spider-Man Lunch Box A zip-up closure on this Spider-Man bag ensures your student won't lose any food before making it to the cafeteria. Add on a matching backpack from the shopDisney store to get the lunch box for only $12. $20 $12 WITH BACKPACK Shop Now

Best Disney Lunchboxes for Elementary Students

Best Video Game and Movie Lunchboxes for Elementary Students

Bioworld Minecraft Lunch Box Amazon Bioworld Minecraft Lunch Box Minecraft is a favorite game among many elementary school-aged children and now they can get a lunchbox to show off their love of the game. $20 $16 Shop Now

Tongtai Kids Lunch Box Amazon Tongtai Kids Lunch Box Can't tear your child away from their Nintendo Switch? They may not be able to take it to school, but they can take this lunchbox reminiscent of a handheld video console. $20 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back-to-School iPad Deals to Shop Now at Amazon

Everything You Need for Heading Back to School

The 20 Best Backpacks to Shop Now for Going Back to School Fall 2023

Back to School Supplies: Shop School Essentials All Under $100

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More

The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Right Now

The Best Back-To-School Clothes to Shop for Students of All Ages