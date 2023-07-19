18 Pop Culture Lunch Boxes Kids Will Love: Shop Disney, Marvel, Nick Jr., Minecraft, Mario and More
As a child, the best part about back-to-school shopping is getting to show off your swag once the school year starts. Entering the doors with that brand-new Avengers backpack and getting compliments on it from other Marvel fans is a way to secure instant friends before the bell even rings. If you've got the school supplies locked down and the backpack filled and waiting, that means all you have left is the ever-important lunchbox.
What's on the outside of your child's lunchbox is almost as significant as what's inside. With all the lunchboxes on the market these days, there is one that fits your child's interests. Whether your kid spends their free time pretending to be a caped superhero, watching Disney movies on repeat, or playing Minecraft for hours on end, there's a lunchbox to match their hobby.
We've rounded up some of the most popular kid's lunchboxes right now from fan-favorite shows, movies and video games that kids are sure to love.
Best Lunch Boxes for Toddlers and Pre-K
How adorable is this trolly-shaped lunchbox featuring the main characters from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood?
After a summer of watching Bluey on repeat, your kid will be delighted with this Bluey-shaped insulated lunch box.
Paw Patrol is a Nick Jr. favorite and now your kids can have the whole team on their bento-box-style lunchbox.
Octonauts on their way to a rescue mission are sure to put a smile on your kiddo's face.
Best Marvel and D.C. Lunchboxes for Elementary Students
A zip-up closure on this Spider-Man bag ensures your student won't lose any food before making it to the cafeteria. Add on a matching backpack from the shopDisney store to get the lunch box for only $12.
Can't decide which superhero is the best of the best? This Avengers lunch box features Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor.
Along with a Batman water bottle and lunch box, your kid will get an assortment of Batman stickers.
Best Disney Lunchboxes for Elementary Students
Don't let Elsa fool you, this Thermos Funtainer can keep your child's food hot for up to 5 hours.
The light pink and sky blue of this bento box go perfectly with the Disney princesses on the front.
Bento boxes are all the rage on TikTok these days and now you can get one with an adorable Encanto theme.
Ariel and Moana take center stage on this pink Disney princess lunch box. The insulated bag comes with an adjustable carrying strap.
Young Star Wars fans will love this lunch box inspired by The Mandalorian with an artistic drawing of Grogu and R2-D2.
Best Video Game and Movie Lunchboxes for Elementary Students
A front pocket, a zippered closure and insulation, make this Roblox-themed lunchbox a winner for gamer kids.
Minecraft is a favorite game among many elementary school-aged children and now they can get a lunchbox to show off their love of the game.
Can't tear your child away from their Nintendo Switch? They may not be able to take it to school, but they can take this lunchbox reminiscent of a handheld video console.
Kids already loved Mario from the Nintendo games, but with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie this spring, the Italian plumber is all the rage right now. This lunch box bundle also comes with a matching ice pack and stainless steel water bottle.
With the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie coming to theaters on August 2, this lunchbox and thermos set will be a hot commodity.
Whether they love Sonic from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies or games, they're sure to appreciate this lunchbox set that also includes a stainless steel water bottle and matching ice pack.
