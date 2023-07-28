The Best Linen Pants for Women to Beat the Summer Heat with Comfort and Style
Shorts are a wardrobe staple for the summer, but sometimes you just want a stylish pair of lightweight pants to take you around town — especially on the hottest, most humid days that are coming in August. Luckily, linen pants are both lightweight and breathable, making them a must-have fashion staple for anyone's summer vacation packing list, visit to their office, or dinner out on the town. We've rounded up the best linen pants for women to keep you cool and chic for the end of the summer.
With the rise of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic, wide-leg linen pants are even more of a summer trend that is here to stay. Whether you are on the hunt for some flowy, casual pants or something a bit more structured for the office, linen pants come in various styles and designs. From cropped lengths to 100% linen dress pants that cinch toward your ankles, there are fits that can be dressed up or down to fit your end-of-summer schedule.
Summer linen styles are still in full swing at brands like Free People, Athleta, Abercrombie, Eileen Fisher and more. Below, shop all the best linen pants to find the perfect fit to add to your wardrobe this summer season.
With a relaxed fit, this straight leg linen pant is the perfect pick for casual outings.
A linen lantern pant from Eileen Fisher with mini-check print and crinkled texture. You can pair it with a matching shirt.
If you're looking for a versatile look this summer, these linen pants can be dressed up or worn casually.
Made from 100% linen fabric, these best-selling pants have zip-up pockets for extra security, and they're machine washable (which cuts down on your chore time).
This stylish linen blend pant from Abercrombie is the ideal choice for both beach outings and nice dinners.
If you're searching for the perfect pair of linen pants to wear to the office during the summer, GAP's Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants offer comfort and support.
Experience the luxury of 100% linen with this pant from Madewell, featuring a sailor's button on the waist.
These cropped linen pants with a drawstring waist are perfect for an active summer day.
Try a pseudo-denim look this summer with the Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant from Athleta.
These striped linen pants are perfect to pair with flat sandals or white sneakers for any summer occasion.
A J.Crew's staple since 2015, the seaside pant is back again with a breezy update this Summer 2023.
Add a pop of pink to any summer outfit with these drawstring straight leg linen pants.
These comfortable Free People linen pants are a true summer wardrobe staple. Pair with sneakers or loafers for a chic look.
