Shorts are a wardrobe staple for the summer, but sometimes you just want a stylish pair of lightweight pants to take you around town — especially on the hottest, most humid days that are coming in August. Luckily, linen pants are both lightweight and breathable, making them a must-have fashion staple for anyone's summer vacation packing list, visit to their office, or dinner out on the town. We've rounded up the best linen pants for women to keep you cool and chic for the end of the summer.

With the rise of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic, wide-leg linen pants are even more of a summer trend that is here to stay. Whether you are on the hunt for some flowy, casual pants or something a bit more structured for the office, linen pants come in various styles and designs. From cropped lengths to 100% linen dress pants that cinch toward your ankles, there are fits that can be dressed up or down to fit your end-of-summer schedule.

Summer linen styles are still in full swing at brands like Free People, Athleta, Abercrombie, Eileen Fisher and more. Below, shop all the best linen pants to find the perfect fit to add to your wardrobe this summer season.

