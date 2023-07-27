Style

The 18 Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget — Revolve, Lulu's, Nordstrom and More

By Lauren Gruber
Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
Summer is in full swing, and if you have a wedding (or a few) on your 2023 calendar, you'll want to start looking for the perfect wedding guest outfit sooner rather than later. To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest summer dresses to ensure you celebrate in style.

This summer is bound to be a scorcher, so we're prioritizing comfort with lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes to keep sweat stains at bay. When choosing the color of your dress, brights and pastels are a natural choice for showing off your summer tan. We also adore romantic florals and shimmering satin for Instagram-worthy outfits.

No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the best wedding guest dresses for summer from affordable retailers such as Lulu's, Revolve, Reformation, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and more. Below, shop all of our favorite picks for celebrating summer nuptials, ranging from just over $50 to splurge-worthy selections over $200 that will all make you feel like a million bucks. 

Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

Revolve Gaia Dress
Revolve Gaia Dress
Revolve
Revolve Gaia Dress

This summer wedding guest dress is the perfect choice for any venue you attend.

$94
Lulus Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress

Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.

$96$36
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Revolve
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress

Feel your best self with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink and lime.

$88
Bardot Malinda Slip Dress
bardot dress
Nordstrom
Bardot Malinda Slip Dress

Have a mermaid girl summer in a turquoise slip dress perfect for weddings. 

$129$97
Socialite Corset Ruffle Dress
Socialite Corset Ruffle Dress
Nordstrom
Socialite Corset Ruffle Dress

Make everyone swoon in a romantic corset-waisted dress with a ruffled skirt.

$98
WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress
WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress
Nordstrom
WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress

Removable straps make this dress a versatile choice for spring and summer parties.

$88

Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200

ASTR the Label Blythe Dress
ASTR the Label Blythe Dress
Revolve
ASTR the Label Blythe Dress

The summer garden party dress of our dreams, this floral midi has a tie-up back for a secure fit.

$164
Satin Emerson Ruched Strapless Midi Dress
Satin Emerson Ruched Strapless Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Emerson Ruched Strapless Midi Dress

Proof you can be cute, chic and comfy all at once. This strapless dress from Abercrombie will have you feeling and looking great from sitting at the ceremony to showing off your moves on the dance floor.

$120
Revolve Halter Turtleneck Side Slit Gown
Revolve Halter Turtleneck Side Slit Gown
Revolve
Revolve Halter Turtleneck Side Slit Gown

Prepare to turn heads with this stunning halter dress that is truly a showstopper. 

$145
Anthropologie Maeve V-Neck Ruffle Dress
Anthropologie Maeve V-Neck Ruffle Dress
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Maeve V-Neck Ruffle Dress

The elegant Maeve V-Neck Ruffle Dress features a unique floral design for the perfect summer look. 

$160
Elliatt Cassini Dress
Elliatt Cassini Dress
Revolve
Elliatt Cassini Dress

Be the "something blue" at any summer wedding with this glossy, side-ruched frock from Revolve.

$189
Quince 100% Washable Silk Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Quince 100% Washable Silk Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Quince
Quince 100% Washable Silk Cowl Neck Slip Dress

100% silk fabric makes this slip dress light and breathable for warmer weather — a steal at $100.

$100

Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300

Reformation The Juliette Dress
Reformation The Juliette Dress
Reformation
Reformation The Juliette Dress

Discover the perfect attire for summer weddings with this thin-strapped midi dress, available in 7 charming colors.

$248
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown
Revolve
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown

This fiery red summer dress is ideal for black tie weddings with its sleek silhouette.

$238
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress

This silk dress is a stunning choice for special events and comes in 9 other colorways.

$298
Nookie Aria One Shoulder Gown
Nookie Aria One Shoulder Gown
Revolve
Nookie Aria One Shoulder Gown

Reviewers praise this dress for its waist-snatching abilities and high quality fabric — just make sure to size up!

$259
Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Strapless Fishtail Gown
Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Strapless Fishtail Gown
Revolve
Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Strapless Fishtail Gown

"I have never tried anything on and felt more drop dead gorgeous," wrote one happy reviewer of this figure-flattering maxi.

$265
Reformation Selia Linen Dress
Reformation Selia Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Selia Linen Dress

This dress is the definition of "quiet luxury" with a classy high neck dress in 100% linen.

$218

