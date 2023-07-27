Summer is in full swing, and if you have a wedding (or a few) on your 2023 calendar, you'll want to start looking for the perfect wedding guest outfit sooner rather than later. To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest summer dresses to ensure you celebrate in style.

This summer is bound to be a scorcher, so we're prioritizing comfort with lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes to keep sweat stains at bay. When choosing the color of your dress, brights and pastels are a natural choice for showing off your summer tan. We also adore romantic florals and shimmering satin for Instagram-worthy outfits.

No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the best wedding guest dresses for summer from affordable retailers such as Lulu's, Revolve, Reformation, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and more. Below, shop all of our favorite picks for celebrating summer nuptials, ranging from just over $50 to splurge-worthy selections over $200 that will all make you feel like a million bucks.

Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200

Satin Emerson Ruched Strapless Midi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Emerson Ruched Strapless Midi Dress Proof you can be cute, chic and comfy all at once. This strapless dress from Abercrombie will have you feeling and looking great from sitting at the ceremony to showing off your moves on the dance floor. $120 Shop Now

Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300

