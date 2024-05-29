Shop
The 13 Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Summer Long — Shop Styles Under $50

maxi dress
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 5:58 AM PDT, May 29, 2024

Spruce up your wardrobe for summer with these stylish maxi dresses on Amazon.

The official start of summer is just weeks away, and if you're like us, you're likely excited to refresh your wardrobe with breezy summertime staples like maxi dresses. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest summer styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a summer wedding or formal event or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

That's why we've put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon for summer. We even found dresses with pockets, short sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-on-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out our favorite summer maxi dresses on Amazon to wear all season.

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress
Amazon

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress

Summer dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. 

$61 $43

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

This floral dress has a cute halter neckline. 

$58 $43

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress
Amazon

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

This chic mesh maxi dress, featuring delicate ruffle detailing, brings the perfect touch of elegance to your wardrobe.

$48 $38

One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress

One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress
Amazon

One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress

This beautiful dress will pair just as well with your comfortable flip flops as it will with a fancier pair of heels.

$58 $44

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress
Amazon

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress

You won't catch a chill in this long-sleeve floral number with a square neckline. 

$41 $25

Zesica Bohemian Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Zesica Bohemian Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Bohemian Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Effortlessly breezy, this strapless maxi dress showcases a billowy ruffled skirt, a feminine elastic waist and delicate crochet trimming throughout.

$65 $46

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

You'll feel covered and comfortable in this maxi dress with a ruched bust.

$58 $47

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress
Amazon

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress

You can dress this sleeveless maxi dress up with fun accessories.

$43 $43

Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

This tiered maxi dress is available in a wide range of colors from neutrals to bright colors, making it the perfect dress to add to your summer wardrobe.

$60 $53

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Crafted from lightweight polyester material, this sun dress offers a cool and comfortable option for warm summer days.

$50 $35

LILLUSORY Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Maxi Dress

LILLUSORY Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Maxi Dress
Amazon

LILLUSORY Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Maxi Dress

This lightweight maxi dress beautifully accentuates your curves. Pair it with strappy heels or sandals for a casually chic ensemble.

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

This easy, breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.

$43 $30

Tags: